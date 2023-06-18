The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Redefining success at Texas

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

A successful season at Texas has always been defined by winning a conference championship.Sam Ehlinger is one of the greatest statistical quarterbacks in Longhorn history. He stabilized a quarterback room that did not have a solid starter since David Ash. He was the best quarterback Texas had since Colt McCoy. However, Ehlinger will never be mentioned as an all-time great because due to the lack of Big 12 Championships during his tenure.Tom Herman had four winning seasons at Texas. Herman’s record was 32-18. He never lost a bowl game. Yet, he does not have a Big 12 title on his resume.On the surface, it makes sense to judge Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian by the same criteria.However, the definition of success at Texas is about to change.Yes, Texas needs to compete for a Big 12 Championship this season. Sarkisian has a team that is loaded - on paper. Quinn Ewers is expected to improve during his second year as a starter. Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell could emerge as one of the best-receiving duos in the country. Ja’Tavion Sanders is one of the best tight ends in the nation. Sophomore left tackle Kelvin Banks should lead a good offensive line.Defensively, Texas lost DeMarvion Overshown, Keondre Coburn, and Moro Ojomo to the NFL draft. Overshown is the biggest loss. Everyone inside the building is excited about the potential of Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat. In reality, Texas has more talent on paper than nearly every opponent it will face this season, outside of Alabama.This is the year Texas needs to win a Big 12 Championship. It will not get any easier for Texas when the Longhorns join the SEC.Take a lot at the opponents Texas will face in 2024.Colorado StateUTSAULMFloridaGeorgiaKentuckyMississippi StateMichiganArkansasOklahoma (in Dallas)Texas A&MHVanderbiltNothing about the 2024 schedule screams 12-0. More importantly, nothing about that schedule screams 8-0 in the SEC. Yes, if all goes well, Texas runs through that schedule with ease and appears in the SEC Championship game. However, it is not crazy to suggest Texas might sustain more than one conference loss during its SEC debut.The time to win a conference title is now.Texas has everything it needs to win the Big 12 Championship.The Longhorns need to live up to expectations.“I love all the talk about the SEC, where we're going, and what all that looks like,” Sarkisian previously said. “But the reality of it is, I think we all would agree, nothing would be sweeter and nothing would be better than hoisting that trophy in Arlington in early December as a Big 12 Champion.”Texas fans will need to an NFL mentality when judging their program’s success beginning in 2024.Sarkisian can still have successful seasons at Texas without a conference title.How?In 2024, the college football playoffs will expand from four to 12 teams. That means there will be a multitude of teams that advance to the playoffs without winning a conference title. A conference title will be nice to have but that achievement could become as meaningless as division titles in the NFL.Do you remember the AFC South Champion in 2020?Do you remember the NFC West Champion in 2021?Do you remember the NFC North Champion in 2022?The diehard football fan may remember.Let me ask you a better question.Do you care?Overall, the answer to that question is going to be no.Nobody in the NFL cares about division championships. When I covered the Detroit Lions, former coach Jim Schwartz once mocked the celebration of winning a division title. Schwartz believed it was more important to advance far in the playoffs than celebrate a division title award.Schwartz was not successful in Detroit, but his mindset was not wrong.Think about Tampa Bay in 2020.The Bucs made the playoffs as a wild card team and eventually defeated Kansas City to win a Super Bowl title.In fact, since the wild card system began in 1970, seven wild card teams have won the Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders (1981), Denver Broncos (1998), Baltimore Ravens (2001), Pittsburgh Steelers (2006), New York Giants (2008), Green Bay Packers (2011) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020).Meanwhile, four other teams reached the Super Bowl as wild cards: Dallas Cowboys (1976), the New England Patriots (1986), the Buffalo Bills (1993) and the Tennessee Titans (2000).We remember those teams.You have to be an NFL junkie to remember – or care about – the divisional winners in those seasons.When Texas enters the SEC, the new bar for success will be advancing to the playoffs. The conference championship would be nice but being one of 12 teams in the playoffs is the achievement we should care about.And that can occur without a conference title.The SEC resembled the NFL this past week.When I watched the 2024 opponent reveal show, the buildup, and excitement reminded me of the annual NFL schedule release. The NFL made that into a primetime show that fans and media members cared about. The SEC did a great job of making its 2024 opponent reveal show matter.Here is another thing that may not matter as much – and it may ruin my annual protest.Finishing undefeated against non-conference opponents.I have consistently stood on the table and complained about the Longhorns' non-conference schedule. The last time Texas began its season 3-0 was in 2012. Texas scheduled tough games against LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, and Florida before joining the SEC. The main reason Texas scheduled those games was to make the season ticket package more appealing to fans.However, I was in favor of scheduling easier games and stockpiling wins.Then the SEC dropped this a few weeks ago:Heck, Texas was already ahead of the game with its futures schedule."Well, partly why I scheduled the way we did is because you never had a rival at home," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte recently said when I asked him about the non-conference schedule going forward. "When you had A&M at home and you would go to Oklahoma, we had at least a team. We had Nebraska one year and A&M. But when you only have your real true rival at a neutral site, the value of your nonconference schedule really matters. And the Big 12, we had good teams, but sometimes there's just teams that were not regionally challenging for us. So, playing Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame were always great games and added value to your season ticket package.“I think if you join the Southeastern Conference when we do, we will always look at the long-term effect of what scheduling is, but at the same time, we've never played an I-AA. We'll never do that. We'll continue to play teams. But I think there's value in playing a Power Five opponent and our fan base having a chance to play the very best. When we USC it was awesome. I don't think we should shy away from them. But we'll definitely look at it differently.”However, Sarkisian recently said he would prefer to continue scheduling tough non-conference opponents.“I think there's a lot of value to having big nonconference games," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, we had Alabama last year at home. We’re going to Alabama this year in 23. I think we go to Michigan in 24. We go to Ohio State and 25 and then Ohio State comes back and 26 Michigan comes back and 27. In the end, as you go through training camp, everybody has their sights on your conference play and what that looks like. But I also think you have to prepare yourself for what that's going to look like. Having those big non-conference games early in the season sometimes serves you really well in about week three of training camp. When it feels like, man, we're just beating the heck out of each other and the season seems so far down the road. But now when you have that big game kind of early in your season, that can serve as a tool to keep guys motivated. Coaches can use that tool and you can start to game plan a little bit to break up some of the monotony. And you find out about your team. You find out about you know how guys respond against a really quality opponent. How they respond going into some hostile environments, and where your team needs to grow up and you don't have to suffer. If you don't play well, and if you happen to lose that game, it doesn't have to be catastrophic from a conference-standing perspective.“I think more importantly now than ever, with us moving forward to a 12 team you know college football playoff, one loss in a non-conference game isn't going to feel as catastrophic because I think you're going to see multiple loss teams in that playoff. Just look at the last decade and take one through 12 in the rankings. How many losses did team 12 have? Or team 11 or team 10? You're looking at some three lost teams that are going to be in the playoffs. Now it serves you to go play a quality nonconference opponent knowing you if you don't win, you could withstand it. 1. Texas on the road against Texas A&M and Arkansas in 2024 make sense. The SEC wanted to reward its incumbent schools with the renewal of those historic rivalries. Texas is the new kid on the block and the league avoided hearing complaints from Texas A&M and Arkansas. Texas just needs to pick up where it left off against Texas A&M.2. Let us play a worst-case scenario game. If you were only allowed to defeat one school in 2024, do you want a win against Texas A&M or Oklahoma? Clearly, the answer is you want wins against both programs. For now, I am trying to gauge which program Texas fans despise the most.3. Paul Finebaum is correct. It was an amazing week for the SEC. And the 2024 SEC schedules were so alluring, everyone forgot the previous debate about the eight-game conference schedule vs. the nine-game conference schedule.4. Georgia at Texas will be the biggest regular season game I have seen during my tenure. We did not know LSU would have one of the best teams in college football history before that game was played. Alabama at Texas last year was huge but was a letdown after the quarterback injuries. Georgia at Texas will be a game we countdown to once the schedule is announced.5. I cannot buy Colin Cowherd’s belief that Oklahoma will become irrelevant after joining the SEC. Cowherd compared Oklahoma to Nebraska and said the Cornhuskers became irrelevant after joining the wrong conference. He also said Oklahoma would struggle to recruit players in the future after its 2023 class finished sixth in the country.6. Hey, the trip to Arkansas in 2024 will not be that bad7. ICYMI8. This is not the story I expected to read on ESPN this week. Definitely say a prayer or send positive vibes to Deion Sanders:9. It has not taken Bijan Robinson long to have an impact in Atlanta (not a surprise to Longhorn fans)