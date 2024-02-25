The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Steve Sarkisian, the talent developer

Anwar Richardson
From the moment I arrived in Austin and did not realize Mopac and Loop 1 were the same roads, the Longhorn pre-draft process has been anticlimactic.
I was working at Yahoo Sports and covering the NFL in 2014. After attending the combine, I covered the NFL Draft a few months later. Jadeveon Clowney was the No.1 overall pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Blake Bortles the No.3 overall pick (I attended his Pro Day at UCF). The biggest story that year was former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam’s sexual orientation. If you think Arch Manning is clickbait, Sam was a lightning rod that year.
After the draft dust had settled, the Texas Longhorns were on my mind. Ketch and I began discussing the possibility of me working for Orangebloods in mid-April of that year. The Longhorns were on my radar. That is why something seemed weird to me as the third day of the draft was nearly over. I noticed not one Longhorn had been drafted. Sure enough, not long after writing the 325th story about Sam, I wrote about Texas not having a player selected. Yes, Longhorn fans are going to love me.
Finally, there is a reason to care about the pre-draft process.
Steve Sarkisian is developing talent.
If you barely read my columns or watched any video I have appeared in for nearly 10 years, I scoffed at the notion that the key to Texas having more success on the field was acquiring more 5-star players. Year after year, I was told that was the key to success. Each time I heard it, I rejected it like Dikembe Mutombo in his prime.
Not in my house.
I could not buy that argument because Oklahoma State, TCU, and Baylor were having success in the Big 12 without 5-stars. Heck, we saw TCU advance to the playoffs without ever recruiting on the level of Texas.
In addition, those programs were consistently sending guys to the NFL. In 2023, TCU sent nine players to the combine. In 2020, TCU sent seven players to the combine. The reason behind that success is that TCU, along with other programs, was great at developing talent.
Coaches such as Gary Patterson and Mike Gundy had a unique gift. They recruited “their guys” who would be a perfect fit. Their respective staffs knew how to get the most out of each player. It was not about taking the easy way out and simply saying, “We need more highly recruited players.” Instead, they developed talent.
Sure, it was not at the level of Georgia and Alabama.
However, it was more impressive than what was occurring at Texas.
Until now.
Sarkisian has been a phenomenal developer of talent.
In 2022, Texas sent Josh Thompson and Cameron Dicker to the combine.
That was it.
In 2023, Texas sent five players to Indianapolis.
Texas is sending 11 players to the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
Take that, Bama.
The NFL invited 321 players to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Michigan will have the most players in Indy. However, Texas is in the top five of invites.
Michigan (18 players)
Washington (13)
Florida State (12)
Texas (11)
Georgia (11)
Alabama (10)
Penn State (10)
This is what talent development looks like.
“I'm a firm believer team success is what ultimately then provokes individual accolades, awards, and honors,” Sarkisian said. “In year one, we go 5-7, and that was a difficult season for everybody, but was needed. It was needed. But at the end of that year, that that resulted in zero players getting drafted in the NFL Draft. We come back in year two, we make some improvements, we make some adjustments. We go 8-5 and we had five players get drafted into the NFL Draft. Okay, we continue to try to evolve and improve and get the right pieces to the puzzle, the culture, all the things that we've talked about. We go 12-2, we win the conference championship, we make the CFP, and now we're staring at what could be 10 to 12 players drafted into the NFL Draft. Some of those leaving early to go to the NFL draft to get drafted.
“I think that that just speaks to our players like, man, if I can really commit to this team, and commit to the developmental process, whether it's in the weight room, whether it's in the classroom, whether it's in the community, whether it's with my position coach, and the more that the team has success, the better opportunity I might have a to win, A, to win a championship, B, fulfill my dreams of playing in the NFL, and C, having a life after football with some of the resources and things that we have here at Texas. That's the plan that we're on.”
And that plan has been executed.
I give Sarkisian a lot of credit.
To this day, Sarkisian never complained about the team inherited. Most coaches throw the previous staff under the bus. Sarkisian has never uttered a negative word about his predecessors and fully embraced his team.
There was never a “Sarkisian’s guys” vs. “Herman’s guys” debate.
Sarkisian never said he needed three seasons to bring in his guys.
He decided to develop the talent he had, strengthen the roster, and not complain about the task.
Sarkisian is sending a great mix of highly-ranked players and three-stars to Indianapolis.
Check out their Rivals.com rankings as high school prospects:
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (5-star/6.1 rating)
WR Jordan Whittington (5-star/6.0 rating)
WR Xavier Worthy (4-star/5.9 rating)
RB Jonathon Brooks (4-star/5.8 rating)
RB Keilan Robinson (4-star/5.8 rating)
WR Adonai Mitchell (4-star/5.8 rating)
DB Ryan Watts (4-star/5.8 rating)
DT Byron Murphy II (3-star/5.7 rating)
OL Christian Jones (3-star/5.6 rating)
DT T’Vondre Sweat (3-star/5.6 rating)
LB Jaylan Ford (3-star/5.5 rating)
Robinson and Whittington were role players at Texas, but are NFL prospects.
In addition, Ford was the lowest-rated prospect in the 2020 Longhorn class.
Sarkisian and his staff developed “that guy” into an NFL prospect.
“Maybe those reporters got it wrong?,” Ford said while laughing when I asked him about it before the Sugar Bowl. “ No, seriously, I always tell (Jeff) Choate, credit to him for sticking it out with me and helping me develop. He'll tell me it was always there or that’s not the case. But I truly believe having coaches like Sark, Choate, and PK (Pete Kwiatkowski), guys that took the time and developed their players. We had the right scheme. And for me, I was just so hungry to get on the field and make a name for myself. All the pieces just kind of fell in the right place. I just saw the success and that goes along with everybody else out there, including Sweat. I think the key message is just trusting the process, and you'll definitely get what you want.”
Sarkisian is giving players what they want.
He is also giving this program what it needs.
Sarkisian is developing talent.
Sports On A Dime
1. As Longhorn fans prepare to enjoy the combine this week, I thought about the top five quarterbacks in the 2024 season.
Here is my list:
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
2. Quinn Ewers, Texas
3. Carson Beck, Georgia
4. Dillion Gabriel, Oregon
5. Will Howard, Ohio State
2. The Orange-White Game will be the last football game produced by LHN before the network folds. Good luck to those employees of LHN who have not found a landing spot yet.
3. ICYMI
4. The NCAA is worried about players receiving candy and cookie cakes as the SEC and Big Ten are preparing to tell the organization to kick rocks. The NCAA is collecting huge amounts of money and enforcing unnecessary rules. Remember that when the SEC and Big Ten combine and create and replicate the NFL with divisions.
5. Speaking of the SEC, here is an interesting recruiting calendar change that could occur in the future, via Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SEC leaders are exploring a way to unclutter the month of December.
In a concept that the league is socializing with other conferences, the entire month of December would be a dead period for recruiting and the early national signing day would move up about two weeks to the early portion of the month, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Yahoo Sports on Thursday.
The plan originated from SEC athletic administrator meetings and has the support of coaches, who reviewed the concepts last week. The potential December changes are now being socialized across the country.
The proposal implements a new dead period over the first 17 days of December, a month that is already dead in its final two weeks. Coaches cannot contact or visit recruits during dead periods.
In the plan, the early signing period — now in the middle of the month — will move to the first week of December: the Wednesday before conference championship game weekend.
There is urgency to change the December schedule ahead of the implementation of the new 12-team College Football Playoff, whose four first-round games will be played on the Friday and Saturday in the third weekend of the month. That is Dec. 20-21 this year.
December, already a busy month, is marked by coaching turnover, for one. Teams are also preparing for bowl games, recruiting athletes out of the open transfer portal window and, now, competing in the playoffs.
“Putting signing day in the middle of December with playoff games no longer works,” Sankey told Yahoo Sports. “Move it to early December, the Wednesday before championship games. That is the concept. It’s, in part, out of respect to high school football. You’ve heard some want the signing day in June. No one has done any work on what that means for high school football. We have a responsibility to listen to the high school coaches. What we’ve heard out of the Texas group is that they do not at all support that. Everybody has to be attentive to that.”
6. In other words, expect the college football playoffs to include 14 teams starting in 2026. Nobody involved will turn down the opportunity to make more money by adding two more teams.
And, once again, just getting to the playoffs, especially in a 14-team format, will become the lowest expectation for Steve Sarkisian’s program. How far Texas advances will determine if it is a successful season.
7. Once again, it was great when college football teams could pay players under the table. Teams only had to pay a handful of players. Parents would list their refrigerator on Craigslist, and someone would show up with a brown paper bag full of money. However, now that players can get paid legally, old-school coaches believe there needs to be reform. Cry me a river.
8. I have a serious question for the Austin natives. Was the Armadillo World Headquarters a music stable at one time? Austin FC is embracing it this season and I wanted to know if it was a big deal in your opinion.
9. According to Yahoo, “Floyd Mayweather, 46, and Manny Pacquiao, 45, and Mayweather, 46, could fight each other on a Rizin card in Japan. Rizin is a Japanese mixed martial arts promotion.”
Boxing is dead
10. On a positive basketball note, congrats to the Cedar Park High girls basketball team for advancing to the state tournament. Hope Edwards is like a niece to me and I am super proud of her.
