The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Texas finally has coaching stability

There are not enough Tiff’s Treats bundles Texas fans could deliver to Steve Sarkisian’s home to show their appreciation for his growing list of accomplishments.
Sarkisian deserves several boxes for his team’s success during the 2023 season. He led Texas into Tuscaloosa and delivered one of the worst Alabama home losses in Nick Saban’s history. Sarkisian guided Texas to a Big 12 title, and the Longhorns curb-stomped Oklahoma State during the championship game. Oh, and as a bonus, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark had to endure the wrath of Longhorn fans for his silly comments in Lubbock before the season. Texas advanced to the four-team college football playoffs for the first time in school history. Texas was defeated in the semifinals by a Washington team that is sending 13 players to the NFL Scouting Combine.
From a recruiting perspective, Sarkisian is on top of his game. Texas has finished third in the recruiting rankings in the past two years. He is consistently landing 5-star players. Sarkisian is also killing it in the transfer portal. Texas acquired positions of need during the recent portal window, and nobody will be surprised if Sarkisian dips his toes into the transfer portal window after the spring game.
Sarkisian also deserves a huge Tiff’s Treats box for delivering something this program has not experienced since the departure of Mack Brown.
Coaching stability.
Sarkisian agreed to receive an extension that will keep him at Texas through the 2030 season.
That means we will not have to track private planes anytime soon. You will miss those posts saying “My friend is a realtor and the wife of (insert head coach’s name) was in town looking for a house.” Longhorn fans will be spectators during head coaching searches in the future.
Your only concern each December should be making hotel reservations for playoff games.
In addition, coordinators Jeff Banks, Pete Kwiatkowski, and Kyle Flood were recently extended through the 2026 season.
This means a Texas coach will not be forced to fly into Tulsa and beg a co-offensive coordinator to lead his offense.
Your favorite Sterlin Gilbert moment?
It is great to praise Sarkisian for developing talent and sending 11 players to the NFL Scouting Combine this year. We are old enough to remember Texas not having a player drafted twice since 2014. Former defensive back Josh Thompson and kicker Cameron Dicker were the only Longhorns invited to the combine in 2022. Sarkisian has successfully reopened Texas’ NFL factory.
More importantly, 26 Longhorns earned All-Big 12 recognition last year. Sarkisian developed players who had a huge impact, and that is just as important as sending guys to the NFL.
However, bringing coaching stability to the 40 Acres might be Sarkisian’s most underappreciated accomplishment.
Do you remember that revolving door of coaches before Sarkisian?
If not, let me give you a quick refresher from an ESPN article that ran on October 2, 2016, which will help you appreciate this current stability.
“On the job for 32 months at Texas, Charlie Strong has employed 17 assistant coaches. Five were fired. Three left. Two of Strong's initial hires remain, including only Brian Jean-Mary from 2014 in the position for which he was hired -- recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach.
“Strong this week demoted third-year defensive coordinator Vance Bedford, also on Strong's original staff, in an effort to fix the Longhorns' ailing defense.
“Asked Monday if he harbored any regrets over staffing decisions, Strong said no.
"You've got to change with the game," he said, "and you've got to do what you think is best for the program. That's what I've been trying to do, is just piece it together and make sure we do what's best."
Then there was Tom Herman.
He overhauled his staff and fired seven coaches after year three.
“After taking time, looking back and evaluating the season in its totality, I am very disappointed in our performance in a number of areas in 2019,” Herman said in a press release. “7-5 will never be our standard at Texas and I take full responsibility for any and all of our shortcomings and know we need to do a better job coaching across the board. With that said, I do believe the future is very bright, have decided to make some changes to our staff as we head into bowl preparation and look to finish strong in the final weeks of fall recruiting.”
Your favorite Mike Yurcich moment?
Fast forward to 2024.
--- Six of Sarkisian’s original hires are still with Texas.
--- There have only been five departures during his tenure (Stan Drayton, Jeff Choate, Andre Coleman, Brennan Marion, and Bo Davis).
--- Drayton and Choate became head coaches, while Marion was promoted from a receivers coach to offensive coordinator.
--- Sarkisian has only dismissed one assistant coach (Coleman).
Here is Sarkisian’s original staff and where they are now:
Jeff Banks, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends
Jeff Choate, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers (Nevada’s head coach)
Andre Coleman, Wide Receivers (not listed as a coach on his Twitter account)
Bo Davis, Defensive Line (LSU defensive line coach)
Stan Drayton, Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs (Temple’s head coach)
Kyle Flood, Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line
Blake Gideon, Safeties
Terry Joseph, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Secondary
Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers
AJ Milwee, Quarterbacks
*Torre Becton,
Director of Football Performance is still with the Longhorns.
Welcome to the world of coaching stability.
“One thing we're really proud of here going into year four, I've had the same coordinators on our football team for now going into four straight seasons,” Sarkisian recently said. “Whether it’s Pete Kwiatkowski, Kyle Flood, Jeff Banks. That's critical for stability and continuity on your staff. I've had the same strength coach, Torre Becton, going for four years. I think that's big for our players.”
Your favorite Sarkisian moment?
There is a lot to be thankful for.
Enjoy those Tiff’s Treats, Sarkisian.
Sports On A Dime
1. The question @Ketchum and I received a lot during our show on Saturday centered around when will other Longhorn coaches receive extensions, specifically Tashard Choice. I kicked the tires this weekend and was told other coaches on staff will likely receive extensions in May. In addition, I was told Choice will receive a new contract in 2024.
2. Ketch made an excellent point during that show on Saturday. Pete Kwiatkowski’s raise and extension proves Sarkisian believes in his defensive coordinator and has no plans to find a replacement. That means even if Sarkisian hired Bill Belichick as an analyst in 2024, his job would be to help Kwiatkowski.
3. Typically, I have not shared @Alex Dunlap 's criticism of PFF.com. However, after PFF.com said Quinn Ewers is the fifth-best quarterback entering the 2024 season, I suddenly felt the need to embrace the term “cockamamie.”
Here are the top five:
CARSON BECK, GEORGIA BULLDOGS
DILLON GABRIEL, OREGON DUCKS
JALEN MILROE, ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO BUFFALOES
QUINN EWERS, TEXAS LONGHORNS
“5. QUINN EWERS, TEXAS LONGHORNS
Texas was finally back in 2023 due to the improvement made by its redshirt sophomore quarterback. Ewers led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth this past season after losing the mullet and the gunslinger mentality that anchored him in 2022. He cut his turnover-worthy play rate by more than half (1.7% in 2023 compared to 3.6% in 2022) and upgraded his PFF passing grade to an 85.6 mark after earning just a 70.9 PFF passing grade as a redshirt freshman.
Ewers led the Power Five in play-action dropbacks this year (240) and wasn’t nearly as effective without it. His 72.2 PFF grade on non-play action dropbacks was just 83rd in the nation. He’ll also need to shoulder more of the weight of the offense next year as Texas lost its top weapons to the NFL draft: wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. If Ewers can keep improving like he did this past season though, the Longhorns are serious national championship contenders.
4. Longhorn athletic director Chris Del Conte wants to move Texas vs. Texas A&M from Saturday to Thursday this year, but that is unnecessary. Sure, that game was traditionally played on Thanksgiving Day but that custom ended when Texas A&M entered the SEC. There is no need to compete against the NFL for viewers when a Saturday game would attract more national attention and become a huge recruiting event before signing day when the game is held in Austin. Plus, there is no need to have a short week of preparation.
5. Texas will be more than a headache in the SEC. The Longhorns will be a migraine that is tough to cure because of the program Sarkisian has built. By the way, hearing SEC folks complain about Texas benefiting in recruiting through NIL is so ironic considering the shady recruiting tactics from that league for years. Cry me a river, fellas.
6. Well, that was embarrassing
7. Former Texas Longhorn Jackson Jeffcoat is retiring after playing 10 years in the CFL. Here is a portion of the Winnipeg Sun’s story about his retirement:
“After hearing almost nothing from the Bombers this off-season, Jeffcoat on Friday told me he’s retiring from football, at age 33.
“The range of emotions evident through our 20-minute conversation included surprise, disappointment, feeling disrespected, resignation and, finally, a sense of contentment and peace.
“I’m not mad,” he said. “Because I have opportunities that don’t involve beating my body up and getting paid for cheap, for lack of a better term. I’m pretty at peace.”
