The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Texas is 10-1, hell yeah, baby

Many Texas Longhorn football observers will shift their attention to the Big 12 Champion debate that began after Steve Sarkisian led his team to a 26-16 victory against Iowa State on Saturday night. Austin American Statesman reporter Danny Davis proclaimed Texas clinched an appearance in Arlington with the victory. And similar to a presidential election, other media outlets are saying Texas is not officially in that game. Technically, the Big 12 could send out a press release explaining where Texas stands and eliminate this confusion, but that would make too much sense.Where is Charissa Thompson when you need her?In addition, Longhorn football observers will debate the college football rankings after it is revealed on Tuesday. There is nothing that occurred this weekend that should change the current rankings. That means another week of contemplating which teams need to lose for Texas to get in. Is it better for Georgia to beat Alabama or vice-versa? Could Alabama leapfrog Texas if it wins the SEC Championship? How much could an FSU loss help Texas? Why is Oregon ranked ahead of Texas?Before you go down that road, stop for a minute. Soak in this moment. Appreciate what Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have accomplished this season. Sure, the job is not finished. There is one more regular season game remaining on the schedule. Texas needs to let Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire know the only thing running through Lubbock this season are losses.However, this is one of the rare Thanksgiving weeks you actually could be grateful for your team’s success and not look forward to Black Friday sales to replace the Longhorn gear you burned after multiple disappointments in October and November.Texas is 10-1.Hell yeah, baby.Take a moment to soak in the current list of accomplishments.• Texas has won 10 games in a season for the first time since 2018.• The Longhorns have collected 10 regular-season wins for the first time since 2009.• UT's 10-1 mark is the best start to a season since 2009 (11-0).• Texas has started 7-1 in Big 12 Conference play for the first time since 2013.• The Horns finished 5-0 on the road for the first time since 2009 and unbeaten on the road for the first time since 2020 (3-0).• Texas finished 3-0 in nonconference games for the first time since 2012.• The victory against Alabama was the first-ever non-conference road win for Texas versus an AP Top 3 opponent.There are more reasons to celebrate.Texas walked out of Baylor, TCU, and Iowa State with victories. Typically, Texas lost a game it should have won against one of those teams.This year?The Longhorns put those programs back into little brother status.“Really proud of our guys,” Sarkisian said. “I'm proud of those same three-year guys that I keep bringing up that I keep talking about. Because we were here three years ago and this was a tough scene. And I think that was a moment when the program started to change after that, but that was a long week for us that year and that was a tough night to endure.”Oh, there was the infamous bus ride back from Ames two years ago.After that embarrassing loss, Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis unloaded on the team. He was upset about the loss. However, one player decided to record the rant and post it on social media. That act of defiance reflected the lack of buy-in from players. It was an embarrassing moment for Sarkisian and the program. Some college football observers questioned if Texas made the right hire.“Ugly in the moment,” Sarkisian said. “We didn't play very good. Kind of got our butts kicked. It was one of those moments that I guess in a weird way, fortunately, that situation on the bus got out. But I think you could feel the passion in Bo's voice of what all of this means to all of us as we came into this program and what we're trying to do. Bo made it very clear we're here to win championships and we're here to compete for championships. That’s day in and day out. And it's not just Saturday night on the road. We compete every single day. The work that we do throughout the week to prepare for these moments, that's what I think Bo was trying to get across. The fact that people remember that I think is a good thing.“I joke with Bo all the time that CDC is getting ready to put a statue right there outside the north endzone because it meant a lot to our program. I think it meant a lot to a lot of the players in that locker room because from the sounds of it that might have been going on. The fact that we were able to put a stop to that and change the direction and the trajectory of our program, it doesn't happen overnight. That was just the starting point. And then we had to continue to build off of that for years to get this point.”I will always give Sarkisian credit for how he handled the transition.To this day, Sarkisian has never said anything negative about the previous staff. Sarkisian never complained about the roster he inherited. Sarkisian once said it was not the way he would have constructed it but was always optimistic he could win with those players. You never heard Sarkisian say he needed to bring in “his guys” to win.Instead, Sarkisian made it a goal to gain their trust. He embraced them. Pushed those players.Sarkisian got them to this place.“First of all, you find out they're pretty talented,” Sarkisian said. “And as we went through the process in year one, I remember getting asked is everybody bought in or things of that nature. I would be honest with you guys, I'd say I don't know, you'd have to ask them. Because I knew quite frankly, not all of them were and it was sorting through the guys that continue to show up through it all. And I appreciated that about those guys that are still in that locker room that have been here for three years. We owe everything to those guys because they're the ones that were the catalyst when the new players came in that were teaching them, hey, this is how it goes. This is what coach is looking for. This is why we do this or this is why we run in the summer when it's 130 degrees in DKR at four o'clock in the afternoon.“We were building, not just physical toughness, but mental toughness and they were doing it together, and that's the bond that you build. This is the ultimate team sport. We don't play tennis. It's not an individual sport. It's about the team. And when we could get over that hump and get the idea of like, it's we, not me, like the better we do, the more the individual accolades come. It doesn't go the other way around. You don't get individual accolades, and then the team has success. It's about the team success. And then you get those individual accolades. To those guys' credit, they bought into that idea. We haven't been perfect at it, but we've learned and grown from any mishaps that we've had, and that's a credit to them. All I can do is try to instill it into them and the coaches, but they had to buy into it. Those leaders had to buy into it. They had to overcome when maybe a guy was getting sideways and pull him back in or say you know what, coach, he's not right for us. We need to move on. And that's okay, too. But I listened to them because they had the pulse of that locker room.”And you see the results.“When I got here, you don't know why you get hired. Everybody gets hired for a reason, but then you got to try to figure out how can you take it somewhere else,” Sarkisian said. “We just felt like the culture piece was going to be so critical as we were going through year one that going into year two, we invested in the culture. Going into this year, we continue to invest in the culture. But to the credit of those guys in the locker room, they took all of that, and then they took it to another level. I thought man, if we could just get this thing right, the talent that we have, we're going to be pretty tough.“But now they've gone to a whole other space. They're so close. They're so tight. A lot of people say it but our guys play with love for one another. They're not just competing together. They’re brothers. I still save the quote, five-star culture versus five-star players. Well, now we have both, and that's a pretty cool thing to be able to say.”Texas is 10-1.Hell yeah, baby.• Completed 23-of-33 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.• Connected for his 31st career touchdown pass, tied for eighth-most in program history.• Has thrown a touchdown pass in nine-straight games.• Had multiple touchdown passes for the fifth time this season and 10th time in is career.• Rushed 20 times for 117 yards.• Had his first career 100-yard game.• Caught five passes for 13 yards.• Caught four passes for 77 yards.• Extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 37 games, the third-longest streak in program history.• Has a reception in all 37 games he has played.• Eclipsed 50 receptions on the season, became the fourth Longhorn with three 50-reception seasons(Mike Adams, Roy Williams, Jaxon Shipley).• Moved up to seventh all-time in program history in career receiving yards (2,575).• Had his first touchdown reception of the season and first since catching one against Iowa State last season.• The score was his fifth touchdown catch of his career.• Hauled in a catch for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.• Caught two passes for 32 yards.• Moved up to second all-time in program history in career receptions among tight ends (82).• Improved his career receiving yards total to 1,070, fourth all-time in program history among tight ends.• Caught two passes for 40 yards.• Had a career-long 31-yard touchdown reception.• His second career touchdown catch.• Set a new career-long with a 50-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter.• Extended his streak of successful field goals to 14 in a row, the third-longest streak in program history.• Brought his season field goal total to 23, the second most in program history (J. 1. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian on facing Texas Tech: "We have a short week so we have to get back and get everybody healthy, and we know we're in for a dogfight Friday night. But I will say this, what a moment for Longhorn nation, man. We're playing Friday night, at home, at DKR, with an opportunity to go play for the Big 12 championship, this is exactly where we're supposed to be. I hope everybody comes out Friday night and supports this team and celebrates this team. I know these guys are going to give it their all and it should be a special moment."2. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on getting to 10 wins this season: “There's nothing better, especially doing it with the people that I pretty much spend all my hours of the day with. You know these are my brothers, I got their back, they got my back and I couldn't be more fired up to see all the fruition of the work that we do put in in the offseason and even in the season. It's really rewarding whenever you put the work in like we have and then come out here and we have ten wins. I mean it's a phenomenal feeling, I can't really explain it."3. Ewers on the touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm: “I mean I think we all knew it was going to hit coming out of the huddle. We were all pretty fired up about that one and it's awesome to get Big 85 up in the endzone. He's a good buddy of mine so you know we're just having fun out here and it's nice to get a win on the road in an environment like this.”4. Texas senior linebacker David Gbenda on the win against Iowa State: “Man we just understood what their offense was going to bring. Not just their offense but their whole team. We understood the type of mentality they were going to have, it was their senior night game so it was going to be high energy but like Coach Sark says we practice for this and we're used to this environment. We understood it was going to be a dogfight. We just knew they were going to challenge our brotherhood and we wanted to send a message that our brotherhood is strong and our culture has improved. I'm sorry I'm on a ten and one Texas football team. Oh my goodness I've been dreaming about this for ages, over the summer, all the hard work man, I'm sorry this feels so good this feeling but honestly, we knew we had to give them the respect that they deserve because they're a good team."5. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell on the Longhorn defense: “I think the flow of the game in the second half a little bit probably makes them unique in its own way. They are really good. They’re big and physical on the defensive line, obviously, in their front six, front seven, are outstanding. We knew that coming into the football game, you would have liked to have been in the situation the pace where you’re playing ahead a little bit because I think there were some things that maybe we would have had at our disposal. You’re kind of playing behind the chains most of the game and never put yourself in an advantageous situation in the run game, but certainly credit to them. They are big, physical, and really good on defense.”6. Campbell on the block PAT: “Obviously, we still didn’t get a stop. We never got a stop tonight. We were never able to get the stop when we needed to get the stop of a football game defensively. Offensively, we were kind of always playing catch-up during the football game. That play (blocked PAT) obviously wasn’t what you wanted to have happen, but we were still right there. We had to go get a stop. Getting a stop would’ve given us a chance to go back up. We felt really confident because we started to gain some confidence on offense but then we just never played at our best. When we’re at our best, we’re playing really good, complimentary football and we just never really had that much tonight in the football game. Credit to them.”7. Will Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark follow through on his promise to attend Texas vs. Texas Tech? I doubt Yormark wants to watch Texas beat “his teams” in person for three straight weeks.8. Texas running back Jonathon Brooks should enter the NFL Draft after this season and never second-guess that decision. Even if Brooks is a third-round draft pick (at worst), he is in the NFL. 