The Weekend: Texas commit among a pile of key targets visiting... SMU?

The state's No.1 prospect is headed to SMU's Hilltop this weekend for the Mustang's Junior Day.
The No.2 player on the LSR list is headed to Norman this weekend, with plans to visit LSU, Georgia and Alabama in the spring.
The No.3 player on the LSR Top 100 will visit the school he's committed to this weekend for its Junior Day. They better show him one hell of a good time because the likes of Oregon, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss (among others) are trying to pry. him away from that commitment.
The No.9 prospect on the current LSR Top 100 for 2026 and one of UT's top targets at running back will be visiting SMU this weekend.
The No.13 player on the LSR Top 100 and a current strong lean to the Longhorns will make a long trip to Michigan this weekend.
The state's No.17 prospect was in Austin last weekend for an unofficial visit and is slated to be at SMU this weekend.
The state's No.24 prospect on the LSR Top 100 list will be in Houston this weekend for the Cougars' Junior Day.
Another player headed to SMU this weekend. The Mustangs aren't playing around this year with this weekend's visit list.
The current Texas commit ranks 29th on the current LSR list and is another player that will visit SMU this week. According to Rivals' @samspiegelman: "The SMU coaches swung through to see the touted receiver earlier this month. Miami and Colorado are also making waves with the Longhorns commitment, who is exploring his options -- beginning with SMU this weekend."
The 4-star cornerback visited Texas last weekend and is scheduled to visit Georgia Tech this weekend.
The 5.9 4-star will visit in-state LSU this weekend after visiting Texas last weekend.
Versatile LB will visit Oklahoma this weekend after attending UT's junior day last weekend.
One of the country's best in 2027 is hitting Mississippi State and Georgia this week. Don't know the exact dates but I believe Georgia is this weekend.
Another UT target that will be in Dallas this weekend to check out SMU.
