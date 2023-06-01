What a Historic 2024 NFL Draft Could Mean for Texas' First Season in the SEC; Seasons of Man (via MyPerfectFranchise.Net)

Alex Dunlap
*****
How Many Longhorns Could Realistically Get Drafted in 2024?
And what will these losses mean as Texas gears up for its first foray into SEC play?
Of course we can make cases for many players to have the kind of breakout seasons that would lead them to becoming hot commodities on the NFL draft market, but how many are realistic? Let's go in order from very likely to somewhat likely to possible:
VERY LIKELY:
1. QB Quinn Ewers - at this point, it's basically a lock that Ewers will be leaving the Texas program after the 2023 season to declare for the NFL draft. As weird as it seems to a lot of people (myself included until I started thinking about it more critically), Ewers is simply viewed by NFL scouts and personnel types as being greater than his body of work thus far at Texas would indicate. People may ask what Ewers has done on the football field to garner such a lofty prediction, and to that I continue to say: What did Will Levis show at Kentucky to look like a borderline first-round pick in 2022? Levis looked horrible a whole heckuva lot of the time. Anthony Richardson (while a physical freak) won 6 games at Florida before leaving for the NFL. Scouts love traits and someone (perhaps many) will fall in love with Ewers' potential. He's already listed by most draft analysts as the QB3 or QB4 in the class behind only Caleb Williams and Drake Maye while some also rank Michael Penix Jr. ahead of him, but that's about it. If you're QB3 or QB4 in the class, it doesn't just mean you're getting drafted, it means you're likely getting drafted pretty dang early.
2. WR Xavier Worthy - it will take a bounceback season from a down 2022 (where he was playing with a busted hand) to pick back up the hype train he started to get rolling as a freshman, but at that time, people were talking about him like Devonta Smith meets Desean Jackson. The target competition will be elevated this season, so who knows what the counting stats will look like, but a return to form as a reliable and dynamic weapon will lock him in to being considered a guy who should go sometime on the first two days of picks.
3. TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - look, we've said since the time he was recruited that this guy, given his elite physical traits and explosive gifts, would likely be one who'd leave early for the league, and his first year being featured as the go-to tight end in Sark's offense more than got him noticed. I'm not sure he'll be the first-round pick many industry folks are mocking him as right now, but it's really rare for a player to receive that sort of preseason hype and then go on to not get drafted. Surely, he's already hearing introductions from NFL agents.
4 (tie). DL T'Vondre Sweat and LB Jaylan Ford - Sweat was thought of by the Senior Bowl in as a superior player to Keondre Coburn (5th-round draft pick) in 2022 and I would bet dollars to donuts (whatever that means?) that Sweat will be in Mobile next January if he is healthy. Guys that play in the Senior Bowl game (not named Poona Ford) almost always get drafted. Especially since Jim Nagy and his staff took over the scouting and oversight of the event. Jaylan Ford is clearly on a similar trajectory heading into his senior season following a breakout 2022 campaign where he was the most productive player on the Texas defense by far, establishing a 10.75% market share of entire defensive production among 40 total players who took a snap. His nearest competition (Demarvion Overshown; a 2023 Day 2 pick) generated only 8.57% of total production.
5 (tie). DB Jahdae Barron and CB Ryan Watts - Both players are seniors, and will be gone from the program to enter the draft (barring injury or unforeseen circumstances) whether they end up actually getting drafted or not. I don't see much of a way both guys aren't taken at some point, though. Barron was just as productive last season as Overshown (8.48% of Texas' defensive productivity - third on the team behind Ford and DMO) while Watts is a virtual prototype of the kind of size/agility/change-of-direction combo that NFL teams crave from their outside corner prospects.
SOMEWHAT LIKELY
OT Christian Jones
WR Jordan Whittington
WR AD Mitchell
S Jerrin Thompson
S Jalen Catalon
DE Barryn Sorrell
POSSIBLE
DL Alfred Collins
DL Byron Murphy
WR Isaiah Neyor
RB Keilan Robinson
S Kitan Crawford
So, we're looking here at 7 guys who we're pretty sure are going to have their names called in Detroit about 10-11 months from now, 13 of them who are somewhat-to-very likely, and 18 total who are in the possible-to-very-likely bucket. That's a lot. It goes to show real growth and progress in the development realm of the program as he's wrapped up Year 3.
Even if we just say 7 guys get drafted (which seems pretty close to a lock considering that even if one or two that we put in the "very likely" category flame out, a player or two from the "somewhat likely" or "possible" category could really come on during 2023 and replace them), that number is sitting in rarified air for the current century here in Austin. The only similar draft classes to this for-now-hypothetical 2024 draft group would be:
2006 (six players): Vince Young (Round 1), Michael Huff (1), Cedric Griffin (2), David Thomas (3), Jonathan Scott (5), Rod Wright (7).
2007 (seven players): Michael Griffin (1), Aaron Ross (1), Justin Blalock (2), Tim Crowder (2), Brian Robison (4), Tarell Brown (5), Kasey Studdard (6).
2010 (six players): Earl Thomas (1), Sergio Kindle (2), Lamarr Houston (2), Jordan Shipley (3), Colt McCoy (3), Roddrick Muckelroy (4).
After having five players taken in the 2023 draft (Bijan Robinson, Demarvion Overshown, Roschon Johnson, Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo), getting back to the peak-level of the mid-aughts when Mack Brown really had things rolling would represent what could only be viewed as a positive trajectory for the program.
The worry, of course, becomes: what does this leave on the roster for the first Texas season in the SEC? Clearly, it will mean a brand-new QB under center for starters. Second-most important is probably the interior defensive line, especially if Byron Murphy leaves. Something tells me that the staff would have quite a recruiting pitch on deck for him to show his wares to the NFL through one season in the SEC, as a tandem of Vernon Broughton, Sydir Mitchell and Aaron Bryant, et al. doesn't seem particularly strong on paper as things currently stand.
And we can talk about what will be left of the defensive backfield, and what's in the pipe at inside linebacker and who's next up at tight end and all the rest but we should get back to the part where I wrote "as things currently stand."
Because, if we're seeing this level of success in the NFL draft, we, of course, credit that success to proper development. And if we are giving credit to that level of development, it's only logical to extend the benefit of the doubt forward to some of these talented younger players on the roster who'll be counted on to step into the void.
*****
BOOK REVIEW: Seasons of Man series by S.M. Anderson
(End of Summer, Reap What You Sow and Standing at the Gate)
FROM THE PUBLISHER: When a viral apocalypse kills 97 percent of the people on the planet, the survivors' humanity is hanging by a thread. Amid the leftovers of civilization, ex-Army Ranger Jason Larsen is reminded of the meaning of hope, family, and loyalty by a dog and a young boy who are as alone as he is. The survivors he seems to collect become family, and that is very bad news for those who think they run the apocalypse.
ALEX'S THOUGHTS: I’ll say from the start here that the main debate is whether to give this series 5 stars or not. TL; DR - You really should read or listen to these books.
It is a three-book series and each one is an absolute page-burner. It’s your typical post-apocalyptic backdrop: Society is gone, fires smolder in dead, deserted city centers; 3% of the population survived the virus and those left on Earth are generally going Mad Max. Where it's different is that it's also a modern tactical-wartime-like-thriller involving a swath of interesting multinational characters who've found themselves united as extremely strange (and badass) bedfellows set against the predations and degeneracy among the warlords controlling many sects of fellow survivors. Through the course of the series, their little pocket of the world (what was Northern Virginia and the Washington D.C. area) expands and new challenges and missions arise. Through it all, we see the main character, Jason, become basically one of the coolest protagonists out there. The relationships formed among the cast of the book (all basically living a new life after already losing everyone and everything they love when the virus hit) really are deep and meaningful and the writing style of S.M. Anderson is so versatile and effective. One page can describe the lock-on-launch sequence for firing a javelin missile while the next goes into the bittersweet intricacies of relationships post-(everything everyone has ever known and loved). I love the Seasons of Man series. It's exciting as hell and really hard to put down. I am at the final part of the final book as I type this, and you know it's a great one when you put off reading or listening to the end because it gives you a little pit in your stomach to know that it's over.
In the end, I have to ask myself -- do I love this book series as much as I love Lonesome Dove? As much as I Am Pilgrim, the Terminal List Series, The Gray Man or Joe Pickett? I guess I don't. But, can it still be in the same class? For instance, I don't think I love any book or series I listed as much as I love my favorite book of all time, which is Lonesome Dove. But, I can't rate anything higher than five stars. However, with every other 5-star book I've listed in this series of book reviews, I've sat the thing down and known: "yep, that was it." Since I'm having such a hard time debating this one, I take that to mean it deserves the second-highest possible rating of 4.75 stars.
- Alex's Daily Short Reading List (updated 6-1-2023)
Books I've read or listened to on Audiobook since I've been sharing these reviews on OB (this list is not encompassing of all of my favorite books although it certainly includes a few of them - books I recommend reading/listening to start at 3.5 stars - I will review every book I read, but only list those that I awarded 3.5 stars and up here).
Lonesome Dove (5 stars)
Joe Pickett Series by CJ Box (5 stars)
The Undoing Project (5 stars)
The Accidental Superpower (5 stars)
I Am Pilgrim (5 stars)
Empire of the Summer Moon (5 stars)
Gridiron Genius (5 Stars)
The Cartel (5 stars)
Disunited Nations (5 stars)
Lone Survivor (5 stars)
The Terminal List Series (5 stars)
The Gray Man Series (5 stars)
The Son (4.75 stars)
Seasons of Man Series (4.75 stars)
The Lincoln Highway (4.75 stars)
The 4-Hour Work Week (4.75 stars)
Astroball (4.75 stars)
Project Hail Mary (4.75 stars)
Shantaram (4.5 stars)
Dueling With Kings (4.5 stars)
Wanderers (4.5 stars)
Back of Beyond (4.25 stars)
Blue Heaven (4.25 stars)
The Border (4.25 stars)
Wrath of the Khans - Dan Carlin Podcast Series (4.25 stars)
The Time it Never Rained (4.25 stars)
Hard Country (4.25 stars)
This Tender Land (4 stars)
Supermarket (4 stars)
Ready Player Two (4 stars)
When Christmas Comes (4 stars)
Hollywood Park (4 stars)
Fields of Fire (4 stars)
The Great Alone (3.75 stars)
Hunting El Chapo (3.75 stars)
The President is Missing (3.75 stars)
The First Conspiracy (3.75 stars)
REAMDE (3.75 stars)
American Wolf (3.75 stars)
The End is Always Near (3.75 stars)
Second Wind (3.75 stars)
The End of the World is Just the Beginning (3.75 stars)
A Strange Habit of Mind (3.75 stars)
The River (3.75 stars)
The Lost City of the Monkey God (3.5 stars)
The Summer That Melted Everything (3.5 stars)
The North Water (3.5 stars)
Deep Survival (3.5 stars)
The Boy From the Woods (3.5 stars)
The Frackers (3.5 stars)
Arliss Cutter Series (3.5 stars)
AS ALWAYS, PLEASE LET ME KNOW ANY BOOKS YOU WOULD RECOMMEND, PREFERABLY THAT ARE AVAILABLE ON AUDIOBOOK. MANY OF THE BEST BOOKS ON THIS LIST HAVE COME VIA RECOMMENDATIONS ON ORANGEBLOODS.