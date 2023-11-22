Xavier Filsaime note...

Cole Patterson
Jul 21, 2021
- 2,178
- 20,917
- 113
Confirmed that Rivals100 safety and Florida commit Xavier Filsaime made a visit down to Texas on Tuesday with his dad. He's been in the Gators' class since the spring but Texas offered in October and has really turned up the heat since jumping into his recruitment. Blake Gideon is leading the recruitment and has made the Longhorns a potential threat to flip him with the early signing period just weeks away.
"They're pushing heavy," Filsaime recently told Rivals about the Longhorns. "We've talked before throughout the years when (Gideon) would come up here and watch practice. But over this past month, we've been talking a lot and he's been hitting me up. We're getting to know each other."
Quick update: Am told that the visit "was cool and what we expected ... Gideon is a straight shooter and very detailed."
