2025 5-star Jonah Williams is set to visit Texas next week...

From The Department of You Can't Hit A Home Run If You Don't Swing The Bat...2025 5-star Jonah Williams has confirmed that he will be visiting Texas next Thursday for an unofficial visit.There's been a lot of Oregon buzz associated with Williams over the last few weeks and Texas A&M is still under heavy consideration, but the Longhorns will take one of the first big steps its taken in his recruitment in months by getting him on campus.One of the keys in any Texas resurgence in this recruitment could be the recent addition of new Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, who built a very good relationship with Williams while he was the head baseball coach at Texas A&M.It's still a bit of a betting long-shot, but it's a good step.