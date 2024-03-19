5 quick spring football day one notes

Ketchum
May 29, 2001
- 284,816
- 478,667
- 113
Just got these from Alex. Stay tuned for wall to wall coverage in the coming hours.
1. Johntay Cook looks like a million bucks. Very impressive in the short glimpse given today.
2. Isaiah Bond lined up today as an outside receiver and Deandre Moore was holding down the first-team slot receiver spot today.
3. Vernon Broughton started the day as the first team NT, while Alfred Collins was at DT.
4. The young running backs - Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson (with his Saquan Barkley-like thighs) can catch the heck out of the football.
5. Trevor Goosby worked out at left tackle and Alex thinks he looks like a guy that's more than just a back-up player.
More info coming.
