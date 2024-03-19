ADVERTISEMENT

5 quick spring football day one notes

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
284,816
478,667
113
Just got these from Alex. Stay tuned for wall to wall coverage in the coming hours.

1. Johntay Cook looks like a million bucks. Very impressive in the short glimpse given today.

2. Isaiah Bond lined up today as an outside receiver and Deandre Moore was holding down the first-team slot receiver spot today.

3. Vernon Broughton started the day as the first team NT, while Alfred Collins was at DT.

4. The young running backs - Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson (with his Saquan Barkley-like thighs) can catch the heck out of the football.

5. Trevor Goosby worked out at left tackle and Alex thinks he looks like a guy that's more than just a back-up player.

More info coming.
 
