5 Things On the Rivals 2024 Rankings Update (Nothing to be pissed off about?)

Greetings from a mini-vacation. I suppose I just can't stay away from work... not completely.
The Rivals250 was updated on Tuesday and I thought I would share a few thoughts on the release of the new rankings.
1. Here's a look at rankings inside the state of Texas:
1. Edge Colin Simmons (5)
2. WR Micah Hudson (6)
3. LB Justin Williams (12)
4. WR Bryant Wesco (29)
5. CB Kobe Black (34)
6. S Xavier Filsaime (36)
7. Ath Terry Bussey (41)
8. QB DJ Lagway (43)
9. RB Taylor Tatum (48)
Super Blue Chip Off-Mark at the moment
10. WR Dre'lon Miller (55)
11. RB Caden Durham (63)
12. OT Blake Frazier (75)
13. RB James Peoples (78)
14. DE Joseph Jonah -Ajonye (80)
15. LB Xavier Atkins (83)
16. DE Nigel Smith (85)
17. LB Peyton Pierce (87)
18. S Corian Gipson (93)
19. DE Dealyn Evans (96)
20. OG Ashton Funk (118)
Other in-state rankings of note...
21. CB Selman Bridges (128)
25. WR Aeryn Hampton (149)
27. WR Parker Livingstone (158)
29. OL Daniel Cruz (169)
32. LB Ty'Anthony Smith (180)
33. Ath Hunter Moddon (181)
35. DE Zina Umeozulu (186)
38. WR GeKyle Baker (201)
46. OL Michael Uini (231)
Overall, 49 of the nation's Top 250 prospects are from the Lone Star State, which might be th highest number that I can remember at this stage of the rankings.
2. I suppose I can't nitpick this list a ton. The order is slightly different, but we agree on 8 of the top 10 being top 10 prospects. The only differences of opinion is that I have Durham ranked at 4 and Rivals has him at all and I have Evans ranked at 8 and Rivals has him at 19, while Rivals has Tatum at 9, while I have him ranked at 15, and Rivals has Miller ranked at No.10 and I have him ranked at 33.
Miller is probably the guy we disagree the most on and I just don't think he's as fast/explosive as an elite receiver needs to be (caerer-best 11.75 100 meters last year gives you an idea of what I'm talking about.
3. I'm still perplexed at Tatum being ranked over Durham, Other than being bigger, there's no area where Tatum bests Durham, who might be the most explosive big-time back to come out of Texas since Jamaal Charles. The idea that that kid runs 10.2 in the 100 meters and has a resume that reads like a young Cedric Benson, yet isn't ranked as a high four-star prospect kind of blows my mind. That's my nitpick.
4. Four of the state's current super blue chips are already committed and none are committed to Texas. If you look at the top 10 and the betting favorites for the uncommitted.... Texas has some work to do.
1. DE Simmons (LSU)
2. WR Hudson (Texas Tech)
3. LB Williams (Georgia/Oregon)
5. CB Black (Texas)
7. Ath Bussey (A&M)
The state of affairs from 11-20 isn't much better. The Longhorns have some work to do or we're going to look back at this class as being a disappointment. That's not me crying wolf in a burning theater, that's just where things stand.
5. From an out of state standpoint, these are key rankings of note from the Top 100:
18. WR Ryan Wingo (St. Louis, Mo)
25. OT Brandon Baker (Santa Ana, Ca.)
37. LB Dylan Williams (Long Beach, Ca.)
53. S Jordan Johnson-Rubell (Bradenton, Fla.)
60. RB Jerrick Gibson (Bradenton, Fla.)
72. OT Daniel Calhoun (Marietta, Ga.)
