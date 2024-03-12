Updated 2025 LSR Rankings: The state of Texas is LOADED and mostly uncommitted

I feel like I've said this before, but... FINALLY, the 2025 LSR Top 100 list has been updated.As always, I encourage everyone to ask questions, make comments and engage in any way they want, but let me break out some thoughts about the rankings process.1. I have 4 players rated with 5-star grades and another 10 players rated as high 4 stars, which makes for 14 super blue chips at this point in the process.2. The recruiting tiers went like this...5-star (6.1) - 1-4High 4 (6.0) - 5-14Mid 4 (5.9) - 14-29Low 4 (5.8) - 30-80High 3 - 81-1004. I really, really like this class. This is the most 4-stars I have ever ranked at any point in my career. There's a lot of really good players this year. Keep in mind that every player between 30-80 have the same exact rating. I view them all the same from a rankings value standpoint.5. Biggest risersOT Ty Haywood - From 23 to No.5CB Dorian Brew - From NR to No.10LB Riley Pettijohn - From 39 to No.12Ath Nick Townsend - From NR to No.146. Biggest fallersDE Malcolm Simpson - From No.8 to No.28QB Roy Thomas Jenkins - From No.15 to No.55DT Dillon Battle - From No.21 to No.,567. 3 of the top 6 prospects are committed to three different schools, but none of the prospexts from 7-22 are committed. It's all still out there to play for.8. Here are the super blue chipsOk, bring on the comments.