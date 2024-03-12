Updated 2025 LSR Rankings: The state of Texas is LOADED and mostly uncommitted

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 297,729
-
- 484,764
-
- 113
I feel like I've said this before, but... FINALLY, the 2025 LSR Top 100 list has been updated.
Click here for the full set of rankings.
As always, I encourage everyone to ask questions, make comments and engage in any way they want, but let me break out some thoughts about the rankings process.
1. I have 4 players rated with 5-star grades and another 10 players rated as high 4 stars, which makes for 14 super blue chips at this point in the process.
2. The recruiting tiers went like this...
5-star (6.1) - 1-4
High 4 (6.0) - 5-14
Mid 4 (5.9) - 14-29
Low 4 (5.8) - 30-80
High 3 - 81-100
4. I really, really like this class. This is the most 4-stars I have ever ranked at any point in my career. There's a lot of really good players this year. Keep in mind that every player between 30-80 have the same exact rating. I view them all the same from a rankings value standpoint.
5. Biggest risers
OT Ty Haywood - From 23 to No.5
CB Dorian Brew - From NR to No.10
LB Riley Pettijohn - From 39 to No.12
Ath Nick Townsend - From NR to No.14
6. Biggest fallers
DE Malcolm Simpson - From No.8 to No.28
QB Roy Thomas Jenkins - From No.15 to No.55
DT Dillon Battle - From No.21 to No.,56
7. 3 of the top 6 prospects are committed to three different schools, but none of the prospexts from 7-22 are committed. It's all still out there to play for.
8. Here are the super blue chips
Ok, bring on the comments.
Click here for the full set of rankings.
Click here for the full set of rankings.
As always, I encourage everyone to ask questions, make comments and engage in any way they want, but let me break out some thoughts about the rankings process.
1. I have 4 players rated with 5-star grades and another 10 players rated as high 4 stars, which makes for 14 super blue chips at this point in the process.
2. The recruiting tiers went like this...
5-star (6.1) - 1-4
High 4 (6.0) - 5-14
Mid 4 (5.9) - 14-29
Low 4 (5.8) - 30-80
High 3 - 81-100
4. I really, really like this class. This is the most 4-stars I have ever ranked at any point in my career. There's a lot of really good players this year. Keep in mind that every player between 30-80 have the same exact rating. I view them all the same from a rankings value standpoint.
5. Biggest risers
OT Ty Haywood - From 23 to No.5
CB Dorian Brew - From NR to No.10
LB Riley Pettijohn - From 39 to No.12
Ath Nick Townsend - From NR to No.14
6. Biggest fallers
DE Malcolm Simpson - From No.8 to No.28
QB Roy Thomas Jenkins - From No.15 to No.55
DT Dillon Battle - From No.21 to No.,56
7. 3 of the top 6 prospects are committed to three different schools, but none of the prospexts from 7-22 are committed. It's all still out there to play for.
8. Here are the super blue chips
Ok, bring on the comments.
Click here for the full set of rankings.