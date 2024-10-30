A&M takes a tumble in November.. + Teams to Watch

My Pre-Season Top 10 Teams in the SEC Ballot (Predicted Order of Finish)

- (7/20/24)

Ole Miss (11-1, Loss at LSU) Texas (11-1, Loss A&M) Alabama (10-2, Loss at Tennessee, Loss at Oklahoma) Georgia (9-3, Loss at Alabama, at Texas and at Ole Miss) Missouri (9-3, Loss at Alabama, Oklahoma, at South Carolina) Tennessee (9-3, Loss at NC State, Florida, at Georgia) Oklahoma (9-3, Loss Texas, at Ole Miss, at LSU) LSU (9-3, Loss at USC, Alabama, at Florida) South Carolina (8-4, Loss LSU, at Alabama, Ole Miss, at Oklahoma) Kentucky (7-5, Loss at Texas, at Tennessee, at Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina)

Projected Week-by-Week Southeastern Conference Results

Week 10 SEC Predicted Results | Week 11 SEC Predicted Results | Week 12 SEC Predicted Results







Week 13 SEC Predicted Results | Week 14 SEC Predicted Results





Projected Conference Final Standings



Southeastern

BIG TEN

ACC



BIG 12

Projected Conference Championship Game Results

SEC: Texas (12-1) over Georgia (11-2)

Big Ten: Ohio State (12-1) over Oregon (12-1)

ACC: Clemson (12-1) over Miami (12-1)

Big 12: Iowa State (13-0) over BYU (11-2)

G5: Boise State (12-1) over Colorado State (9-4)



Projected Final CFP Playoff Seedings

First Team OUT

Top Games of the Week in College Football

Top 10 Losses Week over Week

Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP for BOTH Texas and It's Final Four Opponents

6th - Kelvin Banks, OT - Texas

17th - Nic Scourton, EDGE - Texas A&M

18th - Quinn Ewers, QB - Texas (-6)

21st - Deone Walker, DT - Kentucky

22nd - Isaiah Bond, WR - Texas (+2)

30th - Cam Williams, OT - Texas (+9)

47th - Landon Jackson, DL - Arkansas

58th - Shemar Stewart, DL - Texas A&M

59th - Jahdae Barron, DB - Texas

69th - Maxwell Hairston, CB - Kentucky

116th - Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Florida

121st - Moose Muhammad III, WR - Texas A&M

125th - Gunnar Helm, TE - Texas (+8)

134th - Andrew Mukuba, S - Texas (+5)

135th - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB - Kentucky

144th - Conner Weigman, QB - Texas A&M

149th - Fernando Carmona - OT - Arkansas

166th - Shemar Turner, DL - Texas A&M

184th - Ethan Burke, EDGE - Texas

196th - Matthew Golden, WR - Texas (-46)

198th - D.J. Campbell, OG - Texas (-28)

201st - Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OL - Texas A&M

208th - Cyrus Allen, WR - Texas A&M

220th - Will Lee III, CB - Texas A&M

236th - Jake Slaughter, OL - Florida

251st - Cashius Howell, EDGE - Texas A&M

It's a Bye Week, there is no Texas Longhorns game to prepare for or Players to Watch, next Wednesday we will chat about the Florida Gators and Freshman Quarterback D.J. Lagway out of Willis, TX. Until then, let's talk about the home stretch of the SEC, otherwise known as #OurConference.Below I have my Pre-Season Predicted Order of Finish Ballot from SEC Media Days, as well as updated Week 10-14 Week-by-Week Game Predicted Results and Conference-by-Conference Predicted Finishes.: Boy did I mess up on Oklahoma and A&M, A&M I didn't have in my Top 10 entering the season, I didn't believe in Weigman, nor did I believe this defense was going to be nearly as dominant as they are. Apologies to all for projecting an A&M loss this summer, lol.1. Ohio State (12-1) - won big ten2. Texas (12-1) - won sec3. Iowa State (13-0) - won big 124. Clemson (12-1) - won acc5. Oregon (12-1) - lost big ten6. Georgia (11-2) - lost sec7. Boise State (12-1) - won mwc8. Notre Dame (11-1)9. Tennessee (10-2) - proj. loss @ Georgia by 1-1010. Penn State (11-1) - proj. loss vs. Ohio State by 1-711. Miami (12-1) - lost acc12. Indiana (11-1) - proj. loss @ Ohio State by 1-7: Alabama (10-2)NOTE: I understand the likelihood of this being 100% correct and also understand the unlikelihood that so many teams finish with 1 loss, however I projected each and every game in each conference using playoff predictor.com, so there is no fugazi happening here, friends! Enjoy- 3. Penn State vs. 4. Ohio State on Saturday at Noon pm ET (FOX)- 10. Texas A&M @ South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)- 18. Pittsburgh @ 20. SMU on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET (ACC)- Louisville @ 11. Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)- Minnesota @ 24. Illinois on Saturday at Noon ET (FS1)- Kentucky @ 7. Tennessee on Saturday at 7:45 pm ET (SECN)- San Diego State @ 15. Boise State on Friday at 8:00 pm ET (FOX)- 1. Oregon @ Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)- 2. Georgia vs. Florida on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)- Week 3: N/A- Week 4: N/A- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)- Week 10:1st Round2nd Round3rd Round4th Round5th Round6th Round7th RoundHave a great week(end) 🤘