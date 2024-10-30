A&M takes a tumble in November.. + Teams to Watch

It's a Bye Week, there is no Texas Longhorns game to prepare for or Players to Watch, next Wednesday we will chat about the Florida Gators and Freshman Quarterback D.J. Lagway out of Willis, TX. Until then, let's talk about the home stretch of the SEC, otherwise known as #OurConference.

Below I have my Pre-Season Predicted Order of Finish Ballot from SEC Media Days, as well as updated Week 10-14 Week-by-Week Game Predicted Results and Conference-by-Conference Predicted Finishes.

My Pre-Season Top 10 Teams in the SEC Ballot (Predicted Order of Finish) - (7/20/24)
  1. Ole Miss (11-1, Loss at LSU)
  2. Texas (11-1, Loss A&M)
  3. Alabama (10-2, Loss at Tennessee, Loss at Oklahoma)
  4. Georgia (9-3, Loss at Alabama, at Texas and at Ole Miss)
  5. Missouri (9-3, Loss at Alabama, Oklahoma, at South Carolina)
  6. Tennessee (9-3, Loss at NC State, Florida, at Georgia)
  7. Oklahoma (9-3, Loss Texas, at Ole Miss, at LSU)
  8. LSU (9-3, Loss at USC, Alabama, at Florida)
  9. South Carolina (8-4, Loss LSU, at Alabama, Ole Miss, at Oklahoma)
  10. Kentucky (7-5, Loss at Texas, at Tennessee, at Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina)
THOUGHTS: Boy did I mess up on Oklahoma and A&M, A&M I didn't have in my Top 10 entering the season, I didn't believe in Weigman, nor did I believe this defense was going to be nearly as dominant as they are. Apologies to all for projecting an A&M loss this summer, lol.


Projected Week-by-Week Southeastern Conference Results

Week 10 SEC Predicted Results | Week 11 SEC Predicted Results | Week 12 SEC Predicted Results

Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.16.04 PM.jpg
Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.16.18 PM.jpg
Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.16.44 PM.jpg


Week 13 SEC Predicted Results | Week 14 SEC Predicted Results

Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.17.05 PM.jpg
Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.17.20 PM.jpg


Projected Conference Final Standings

Southeastern

Screenshot-2024-10-29-at-11.49.12 PM.jpg


BIG TEN

Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.28.11 PM.jpg


ACC

Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.23.23 PM.jpg


BIG 12

Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.36.35 PM.jpg


MWC

Screenshot-2024-10-28-at-10.45.31 PM.jpg


Projected Conference Championship Game Results
SEC: Texas (12-1) over Georgia (11-2)
Big Ten: Ohio State (12-1) over Oregon (12-1)
ACC: Clemson (12-1) over Miami (12-1)
Big 12: Iowa State (13-0) over BYU (11-2)
G5: Boise State (12-1) over Colorado State (9-4)

Projected Final CFP Playoff Seedings
1. Ohio State (12-1) - won big ten
2. Texas (12-1) - won sec
3. Iowa State (13-0) - won big 12
4. Clemson (12-1) - won acc

5. Oregon (12-1) - lost big ten
6. Georgia (11-2) - lost sec
7. Boise State (12-1) - won mwc
8. Notre Dame (11-1)
9. Tennessee (10-2) - proj. loss @ Georgia by 1-10
10. Penn State (11-1) - proj. loss vs. Ohio State by 1-7
11. Miami (12-1) - lost acc
12. Indiana (11-1) - proj. loss @ Ohio State by 1-7

First Team OUT: Alabama (10-2)

NOTE: I understand the likelihood of this being 100% correct and also understand the unlikelihood that so many teams finish with 1 loss, however I projected each and every game in each conference using playoff predictor.com, so there is no fugazi happening here, friends! Enjoy

GbJNZMAX0AACxlJ.jpeg



Top Games of the Week in College Football

Tier 1
- 3. Penn State vs. 4. Ohio State on Saturday at Noon pm ET (FOX)
- 10. Texas A&M @ South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)

Tier 2
- 18. Pittsburgh @ 20. SMU on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET (ACC)
- Louisville @ 11. Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)

Tier 3
- Minnesota @ 24. Illinois on Saturday at Noon ET (FS1)
- Kentucky @ 7. Tennessee on Saturday at 7:45 pm ET (SECN)
- San Diego State @ 15. Boise State on Friday at 8:00 pm ET (FOX)

Tier 4
- 1. Oregon @ Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)
- 2. Georgia vs. Florida on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)

Top 10 Losses Week over Week

- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: TBD


Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP for BOTH Texas and It's Final Four Opponents

1st Round
  • 6th - Kelvin Banks, OT - Texas
  • 17th - Nic Scourton, EDGE - Texas A&M
  • 18th - Quinn Ewers, QB - Texas (-6)
  • 21st - Deone Walker, DT - Kentucky
  • 22nd - Isaiah Bond, WR - Texas (+2)
  • 30th - Cam Williams, OT - Texas (+9)
2nd Round
  • 47th - Landon Jackson, DL - Arkansas
  • 58th - Shemar Stewart, DL - Texas A&M
  • 59th - Jahdae Barron, DB - Texas
3rd Round
  • 69th - Maxwell Hairston, CB - Kentucky
4th Round
  • 116th - Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Florida
  • 121st - Moose Muhammad III, WR - Texas A&M
  • 125th - Gunnar Helm, TE - Texas (+8)
5th Round
  • 134th - Andrew Mukuba, S - Texas (+5)
  • 135th - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB - Kentucky
  • 144th - Conner Weigman, QB - Texas A&M
  • 149th - Fernando Carmona - OT - Arkansas
  • 166th - Shemar Turner, DL - Texas A&M
6th Round
  • 184th - Ethan Burke, EDGE - Texas
  • 196th - Matthew Golden, WR - Texas (-46)
  • 198th - D.J. Campbell, OG - Texas (-28)
  • 201st - Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OL - Texas A&M
  • 208th - Cyrus Allen, WR - Texas A&M
7th Round
  • 220th - Will Lee III, CB - Texas A&M
  • 236th - Jake Slaughter, OL - Florida
  • 251st - Cashius Howell, EDGE - Texas A&M

Have a great week(end) 🤘
 
