A&M takes a tumble in November.. + Teams to Watch

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 2,456
-
- 6,230
-
- 113
It's a Bye Week, there is no Texas Longhorns game to prepare for or Players to Watch, next Wednesday we will chat about the Florida Gators and Freshman Quarterback D.J. Lagway out of Willis, TX. Until then, let's talk about the home stretch of the SEC, otherwise known as #OurConference.
Below I have my Pre-Season Predicted Order of Finish Ballot from SEC Media Days, as well as updated Week 10-14 Week-by-Week Game Predicted Results and Conference-by-Conference Predicted Finishes.
My Pre-Season Top 10 Teams in the SEC Ballot (Predicted Order of Finish) - (7/20/24)
Projected Week-by-Week Southeastern Conference Results
Projected Conference Final Standings
Southeastern
BIG TEN
ACC
BIG 12
MWC
Projected Conference Championship Game Results
SEC: Texas (12-1) over Georgia (11-2)
Big Ten: Ohio State (12-1) over Oregon (12-1)
ACC: Clemson (12-1) over Miami (12-1)
Big 12: Iowa State (13-0) over BYU (11-2)
G5: Boise State (12-1) over Colorado State (9-4)
Projected Final CFP Playoff Seedings
1. Ohio State (12-1) - won big ten
2. Texas (12-1) - won sec
3. Iowa State (13-0) - won big 12
4. Clemson (12-1) - won acc
5. Oregon (12-1) - lost big ten
6. Georgia (11-2) - lost sec
7. Boise State (12-1) - won mwc
8. Notre Dame (11-1)
9. Tennessee (10-2) - proj. loss @ Georgia by 1-10
10. Penn State (11-1) - proj. loss vs. Ohio State by 1-7
11. Miami (12-1) - lost acc
12. Indiana (11-1) - proj. loss @ Ohio State by 1-7
First Team OUT: Alabama (10-2)
NOTE: I understand the likelihood of this being 100% correct and also understand the unlikelihood that so many teams finish with 1 loss, however I projected each and every game in each conference using playoff predictor.com, so there is no fugazi happening here, friends! Enjoy
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- 3. Penn State vs. 4. Ohio State on Saturday at Noon pm ET (FOX)
- 10. Texas A&M @ South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)
Tier 2
- 18. Pittsburgh @ 20. SMU on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET (ACC)
- Louisville @ 11. Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)
Tier 3
- Minnesota @ 24. Illinois on Saturday at Noon ET (FS1)
- Kentucky @ 7. Tennessee on Saturday at 7:45 pm ET (SECN)
- San Diego State @ 15. Boise State on Friday at 8:00 pm ET (FOX)
Tier 4
- 1. Oregon @ Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)
- 2. Georgia vs. Florida on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)
Top 10 Losses Week over Week
- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: TBD
Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP for BOTH Texas and It's Final Four Opponents
1st Round
Have a great week(end) 🤘
Below I have my Pre-Season Predicted Order of Finish Ballot from SEC Media Days, as well as updated Week 10-14 Week-by-Week Game Predicted Results and Conference-by-Conference Predicted Finishes.
My Pre-Season Top 10 Teams in the SEC Ballot (Predicted Order of Finish) - (7/20/24)
- Ole Miss (11-1, Loss at LSU)
- Texas (11-1, Loss A&M)
- Alabama (10-2, Loss at Tennessee, Loss at Oklahoma)
- Georgia (9-3, Loss at Alabama, at Texas and at Ole Miss)
- Missouri (9-3, Loss at Alabama, Oklahoma, at South Carolina)
- Tennessee (9-3, Loss at NC State, Florida, at Georgia)
- Oklahoma (9-3, Loss Texas, at Ole Miss, at LSU)
- LSU (9-3, Loss at USC, Alabama, at Florida)
- South Carolina (8-4, Loss LSU, at Alabama, Ole Miss, at Oklahoma)
- Kentucky (7-5, Loss at Texas, at Tennessee, at Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina)
Projected Week-by-Week Southeastern Conference Results
Week 10 SEC Predicted Results | Week 11 SEC Predicted Results | Week 12 SEC Predicted Results
Week 13 SEC Predicted Results | Week 14 SEC Predicted Results
Week 13 SEC Predicted Results | Week 14 SEC Predicted Results
Projected Conference Final Standings
Southeastern
BIG TEN
ACC
BIG 12
MWC
Projected Conference Championship Game Results
SEC: Texas (12-1) over Georgia (11-2)
Big Ten: Ohio State (12-1) over Oregon (12-1)
ACC: Clemson (12-1) over Miami (12-1)
Big 12: Iowa State (13-0) over BYU (11-2)
G5: Boise State (12-1) over Colorado State (9-4)
Projected Final CFP Playoff Seedings
1. Ohio State (12-1) - won big ten
2. Texas (12-1) - won sec
3. Iowa State (13-0) - won big 12
4. Clemson (12-1) - won acc
5. Oregon (12-1) - lost big ten
6. Georgia (11-2) - lost sec
7. Boise State (12-1) - won mwc
8. Notre Dame (11-1)
9. Tennessee (10-2) - proj. loss @ Georgia by 1-10
10. Penn State (11-1) - proj. loss vs. Ohio State by 1-7
11. Miami (12-1) - lost acc
12. Indiana (11-1) - proj. loss @ Ohio State by 1-7
First Team OUT: Alabama (10-2)
NOTE: I understand the likelihood of this being 100% correct and also understand the unlikelihood that so many teams finish with 1 loss, however I projected each and every game in each conference using playoff predictor.com, so there is no fugazi happening here, friends! Enjoy
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- 3. Penn State vs. 4. Ohio State on Saturday at Noon pm ET (FOX)
- 10. Texas A&M @ South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ABC)
Tier 2
- 18. Pittsburgh @ 20. SMU on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET (ACC)
- Louisville @ 11. Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)
Tier 3
- Minnesota @ 24. Illinois on Saturday at Noon ET (FS1)
- Kentucky @ 7. Tennessee on Saturday at 7:45 pm ET (SECN)
- San Diego State @ 15. Boise State on Friday at 8:00 pm ET (FOX)
Tier 4
- 1. Oregon @ Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (CBS)
- 2. Georgia vs. Florida on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ABC)
Top 10 Losses Week over Week
- Week 1: 10. Florida State (L at Georgia Tech)
- Week 2: 10. Michigan (L vs. 3. Texas)
- Week 2: 5. Notre Dame (L vs. Northern Illinois)
- Week 3: N/A
- Week 4: N/A
- Week 5: 2. Georgia (L at 4. Alabama)
- Week 5: 6. Ole Miss (L vs Kentucky)
- Week 5: 10. Utah (L vs. Arizona)
- Week 6: 1. Alabama (L at Vandy)
- Week 6: 4. Tennessee (L at Arkansas)
- Week 6: 9. Missouri (L at 25. Texas A&M)
- Week 6: 10 Michigan (L at Washington)
- Week 7: 2. Ohio State (L vs. 3. Oregon)
- Week 7: 9. Ole Miss (L vs. 13. LSU)
- Week 8: 1. Texas (L vs. 5. Georgia)
- Week 8: 7. Alabama (L at 11. Tennessee)
- Week 9: 8. LSU (L at 14. Texas A&M)
- Week 10: TBD
Checking in on the Consensus NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board/Mock Draft ADP for BOTH Texas and It's Final Four Opponents
1st Round
- 6th - Kelvin Banks, OT - Texas
- 17th - Nic Scourton, EDGE - Texas A&M
- 18th - Quinn Ewers, QB - Texas (-6)
- 21st - Deone Walker, DT - Kentucky
- 22nd - Isaiah Bond, WR - Texas (+2)
- 30th - Cam Williams, OT - Texas (+9)
- 47th - Landon Jackson, DL - Arkansas
- 58th - Shemar Stewart, DL - Texas A&M
- 59th - Jahdae Barron, DB - Texas
- 69th - Maxwell Hairston, CB - Kentucky
- 116th - Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Florida
- 121st - Moose Muhammad III, WR - Texas A&M
- 125th - Gunnar Helm, TE - Texas (+8)
- 134th - Andrew Mukuba, S - Texas (+5)
- 135th - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB - Kentucky
- 144th - Conner Weigman, QB - Texas A&M
- 149th - Fernando Carmona - OT - Arkansas
- 166th - Shemar Turner, DL - Texas A&M
- 184th - Ethan Burke, EDGE - Texas
- 196th - Matthew Golden, WR - Texas (-46)
- 198th - D.J. Campbell, OG - Texas (-28)
- 201st - Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OL - Texas A&M
- 208th - Cyrus Allen, WR - Texas A&M
- 220th - Will Lee III, CB - Texas A&M
- 236th - Jake Slaughter, OL - Florida
- 251st - Cashius Howell, EDGE - Texas A&M
Have a great week(end) 🤘
Last edited: