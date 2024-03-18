A plethora of Longhorn recruiting notes from the Under Armour Houston Camp (Si, plethora)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 101,430
-
- 345,509
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
I’m not saying Lance Jackson should be a five-star, but I’m not saying he shouldn’t be a five-star either. The dude is incredibly well put together and checked in at 6-6 and 263 pounds. He moved every bit as well as the country’s top prospect in the 2026 cycle (Jahkeem Stewart). Jackson flashed some in 1-on-1s but there were a couple reps when guys were able to stay in front of him. But if it was live action where the DL could use brute force, he would have overpowered them. He’s locked in with Texas. No other visits besides UT visits, and he’s not interested in hearing what anyone else has to say. Pretty refreshing dude to cover to be honest. Former Longhorn Tank Jackson was the DL coach and he raved about Jackson. More on that when I have some more time.
Official visits to Oregon, USC, LSU and Ohio State. Said he’d probably take his fifth one to Oklahoma. He’d like to take one to Texas so a sixth OV is a possibility, but he also said the recruiting process is starting to wear on him a bit. Will visit UT on April 6. Said he really likes Texas and Blake Gideon. His brother does still live in Austin but he said that really won’t play a part in his decision. Texas will get a chance to make a move on April 6 but it feels like there’s quite a bit of ground to make up in this one. Oklahoma and Oregon are the two teams setting the pace.
Texas commitment Deuce Williams has a TCU official visit set up and might hit some other places as well, including April stops at Texas A&M and Florida. He did tell @Jalenb that his commitment to Texas is strong and he has a good relationship with PK, but this is one we’ll continue to monitor moving forward.
OVs set to OU, Texas and A&M in June. Plans to go to Michigan in a few weeks. Spring visits to UT, A&M and OU as well but those dates aren’t locked in. Said he’s really looking at about five schools … Texas, OU, A&M, Michigan and Georgia. Wants to decide in July on his dad’s birthday. Says he has a great relationship with Terry Joseph and the two stay in regular contact.
One of the DB MVPs today. Visiting UT next weekend and has an OV set up in June. Also has visits set up to TCU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M for unofficial visits. OVs to Kansas, Arizona State, UCF and Oklahoma. Likes that UT is close to home and how Texas produces players in the NFL. Has not yet visited. Has visited Oklahoma. Said OU probably has the edge now but Texas will have its shot to shoot up after he visits. UT in his top three prior to next weekend’s visit.
The top-ranked player in the country for the 2026 class will see UT either next weekend or the weekend after that. He hasn’t talked to Kenny Baker yet but said he’s excited to get to know him and has full confidence that Sark would only hire a solid coach. Likes that Texas is moving to the SEC and is on the climb under Sark. Sark visited his school a couple times. Texas made his top 15 and he said Texas will probably make his next cut (top 10) assuming the staff continues to recruit him aggressively.
Texas visit April 6 and OV in June. Also going to A&M and USC sometime this spring. OVs set up to USC, Arkansas, Penn State, Texas and Texas Tech. Looked good today with his speed, even though the QBs couldn’t get the ball to him consistently. This one looks like a Texas-USC race to me.
Marsh was dominant today. Just makes it look easy. Tons of visits coming up. Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Louisville and Kentucky visits on the calendar. A&M, OU, USC and Michigan official visits set up so far. Said he wants to get back to Texas for an official visit but doesn’t have anything locked in yet. Supposed to be in Austin on April 6. Wants to commit on Veterans Day (November 11).
Picked up a Texas offer in February. Said that was a big one for him and he likes UT’s facilities and the energy of the program. Has a 7v7 tournament next weekend in Austin and may try to swing by for a visit. Doesn’t have a list of favorites but said UT would definitely be in the top 3 if he did.
Primarily talks to PK. Said Texas is still up there. Went to LSU last weekend and has an official set up for USC. Baylor and Texas Tech also were mentioned.
Visits to Baylor and Texas A&M on the schedule. He’s hoping to talk to Chris Jackson soon to possibly set up a UT official visit. Said if he had to put out a top five right now it would be Texas A&M, Houston, Missouri, LSU and then Texas would be in there.
2026 LB Kosi Okpala picked up an offer in January from Jeff Banks. Said it was exciting because he grew up watching Texas. Spring visits coming up to Houston, Texas (March 23), Texas A&M (late March and early April) and might go to Baylor as well.