Quick-hitter notes from Under Armour Camp (Fasusi, Lamont Rogers, Ty Haywood, others)

Full report on Dakorien Moore HERE. Might visit for UT spring game, looking to take OVs to LSU, Texas, Oregon and maybe Ohio State.
Texas A&M, Texas and USC official visits set up. Texas will be June 14. Also planning to get to Austin on April 6. Showed up wearing a UT backpack. Ohio State and A&M recruiting him very heavily. Said he’s genuinely open among his top five – Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State and Florida State.
Will visit Texas on either April 6 or April 13. Doesn’t have a list of favorites but said he did, Texas would be up there. Likes that UT develops its players and promotes its program.
OVs set up to Mizzou, LSU, OU, Texas and Texas A&M. He’s got unofficial visits set to Missouri, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M. Will be at UT on April 6 and may also come down on March 29. Wants to take these spring unofficial visits and then will start narrowing down his list. Said he likes UT’s winning culture and what they’re building under Sark. Really likes coach Flood, has been doing zoom meetings where they’re going over film and he’s picking up tips.
Hits Missouri this week and has a bunch of other visits set up, including a stop in Austin on April 9. Like Lamont Rogers, he’s been doing zoom calls with Flood. I told Fasusi I’ve always thought it would be Texas or OU and I asked him if I was wrong for saying that and he didn’t exactly say I was, but said he’s looking at some other schools too. Texas and OU official visits are locked in.
Coming to UT for his first visit on April 20. After that, he’ll set up a date for an official visit. Other spring/official visits: Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Bama, Oklahoma and maybe a few more. Said Anthony Hill has worked on him to try to get him to Texas. Right now, he said it would probably be Texas, OU, A&M standing out but he’s pretty open.
Texas offer from Kenny Baker (and Jeff Banks) was most recent. 9 total offers. Hasn’t visited Texas yet but is trying to find a date to get down to Austin this spring. Said Texas is the school he’s rooted for growing up and likes that UT puts out a lot of good players into the NFL.
Planning to go to Texas, Florida State, USC, Ohio State for spring visits. Said he has a strong connection with Chris Jackson and likes the way he coaches. Said he has the best connection with the four schools he’s planning to visit.
Hasn’t heard from Texas but he was very good today and his stock is really blowing up. A&M, Georgia, USC, Ole Miss, Auburn and Arkansas are among the programs that have recently offered. Said if Texas reached out, he’d definitely have an interest.
Said Texas is up there for him. Likes coach Nansen, Banks and Sark. Attended UT’s junior day and is planning to get back for the Orange-White game. Has Baylor, TCU, SMU official visits set and a spring visit to A&M.
(From (@Jalenb) Talked to Zane Rowe, he tells me that he wants to play both sides of the ball at the next level then will see where he pans out for those four years Texas offered him last year and he states that he is very comfortable with this staff and loves it.
(From @Jalenb) Talked to Xavier Ukponu, he tells me that he is coming down to Austin April 6th on an Unoffical Visit. Intends to lock down an official visit soon with them.