An updated LSR Top 100 just in time for NSD...

Link to the updated 2024 LST Top 100...

Link to the updated 2024 LST Top 100...

On the eve of NSD, I've updated for the 6th time my 2024 LSR Rankings. It's my first post-season update for the class and there will be one more in January after the all-star games and final evaluations are made.As always I've give you guys a list of thoughts on the process and the players inside of it. Feel free to ping me with any questions or comments. You guys know the drill.1. There's not a ton of change at the top of the list. 9 of the top 10 players were in the Top 10 back in the summer (or longer). One of the reasons why I haven't rushed to make an updated list in the last month is that most of what I think about this class is kind of set in stone. That's not true with everyone, but in general, the top guys are the top guys.2. Colin Simmons remains my number one prospect in the state. As I described on Sunday, we're talking about one of the truly great defensive player/prospect that the state of Texas has produced. Is he a bit of a Tweener? Yes. Is there some inherent risk with that reality? Yes. Yet, we're talking about a guy with 1% of 1% suddenness off the ball. Couple that with the fact that he's the ultimate winner/big-game performer and his case for No.1 is stronger than anyone else.3. Micah Hudson is sooooo good. His senior film was even better than the junior film that made him a 5-star in the first place. He reminds me so much of Garrett Wilson that it's crazy.3. I'm not all-in on anyone else being a no doubt about it 5-star, so consider No.3-No.6 to be somewhere between 5-stars and high four-stars. Maybe it means they are national top 30-40 type guys at this point. I'm not quite sure. I have slight questions about each guy.4. Moved Justin Williams up from No.7 to No.3 based on his senior film. As he fills out, he has a chance to be a monster. His best football should be in front of him.5. DJ Lagway is really, really, really good. I've just struggled to outright call him a 5-star that will no doubt be a star at the next level and emerge into a first round kind of NFL player.6. I have no real reservations about Kobe Black. I love him. He's right on the fringe five-star line for me.7. Terry Bussey is an awesome football player. Flat out awesome. But, do I absolutely think he's an elite of the elite athlete that is a sure thing at the next level? Not quite.8. I dropped Caden Durham down slightly because I don't think he's a future first round draft pick kind of player. Maybe just something short of that level.9. Aaron Flowers' senior film is kind of spectacular. Oregon is getting some kind of football player and he sneaks into the high four-star/Top 10 level for me. No player made a bigger rise in this update.10. The drop of after the top dozen or so prospects is pretty stark for me I love the Top 200 kids in the state this year and think there's a lot of depth, but it's not great once you get into the teens. I don't love my mid 4-star group at al because it's filled with a bunch of offensive linemen that will have more busts than booms. Trying to guess the booms is next to impossible. This could end up being a very bloody Top 25 in two years from all of the transfers and busts.11. Michael Hawkins might be the most underrated prospect in the state. He's special with the ball in his hands and has NFL bloodlines. I'm not sure he's a quarterback, but he could end up being a star at receiver if he's not. Watch his senior film if you're bored and want to see a bad ass.12. Alex January moved up considerably for me during his senior season. From outside the top 50 to No.19.13. 8 offensive linemen are ranked between 18-31. It's a total crapshoot.14. If I were to rank the OOS commits, here's how I would slot them...RB - Christian Clark - No.10 or No.11DB - Santana Wilson - See above.OL - Brandon Baker - No.3DB - Jordan Johnson-Rubell - Top 15-25RB - Jerrick Gibson - Top 20DT - D'Antre Robinson - Top 25DE - Melton Hills - Top 50DB - Wardell Mack - Top 15WR - Ryan Wingo - No.3 or No.415. Here is the breakdown of commits within the top 10, top 25 and top 50Top 10Texas - 3Florida - 1Georgia - 1Texas Tech - 1Texas A&M - 1LSU - 1Clemson - 1Oregon - 1Top 25Texas - 5Oklahoma - 4Georgia - 3Clemson - 2LSU - 4Texas A&M - 2Texas Tech - 2Florida - 1Oregon - 1TCU - 1Michigan - 1Arkansas - 1Top 50Texas - 10Texas A&M - 6Oklahoma - 5LSU - 4Georgia - 3Texas Tech - 3Arkansas - 2Clemson - 2Notre- Dame - 2Tennessee - 2USC - 2Florida - 1Oregon - 1TCU - 1Michigan - 1Alabama - 1Colorado - 1Ohio State - 1Missouri - 1SMU - 1