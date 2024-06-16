ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Brown is committed to UT, but.... (plus a Marco Jones update)

GQNgD0UXkAAwXXP


a. Texas commitment Brandon Brown was decked out in Texas stuff as he went to the airport following his official visit. He called it a good visit and confirmed that he is still committed.

b. Enjoyed his time with Kenny Baker and the Texas players. CJ Baxter was his host.

c. Cancelled his visit to USC for next weekend and will go to OU instead. Plans to huddle with his family after the OU visit and try to make a final decision.

d. Jason asked to rate his visits on a 1-100 scale and Brown gave both Texas and LSU equal 100s. Made it pretty clear that LSU is the biggest threat to the Longhorns as things stand.


a. Marco Jones "loved" his visit.

b. Plans to visit USC next weekend and then announce his decision on July 2nd.

c. The coaches talked to him about being a linebacker who would line up as an outside rusher off the edges. He was very warm to that idea. Also taked to the Texas coaches about the possibility of playing baseball and the coaches told him they were fine with it. Wasn't able to talk to any Texas baseball coaches because it's a dead period in baseball.

d. Mentioned that there isn't a real pecking order yet. Texas is clearly in the mix, but he wasn't really offering any hints about what direction he's leaning in.
 
Last edited:
