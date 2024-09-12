Breaking down the match-ups - say a prayer for your UTSA friends

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 102,902
-
- 357,566
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
UTSA PASS OFFENSE vs TEXAS PASS DEFENSE
UTSA has used two quarterbacks but it’ll be Owen McCown getting the start again. McCown is solid at moving with the ball and throwing on the run. Through two games, McCown has been pretty average with a QBR just under 140 and three touchdowns against zero interceptions. He has better anticipation than UTSA’s other QB, Eddie Lee Marburger. McCown has some talent but is inexperienced. Devin McCuin is the team’s top receiver with 17 catches through two games. He’s regarded as a speed guy but is averaging just 6.4 yards per reception. Not sure how that makes sense. The UTSA staff really likes DJ Allen and the team might have senior receiver JT Clark back (he’s been practicing this week). Jumbo tight end Oscar Cardenas is back for what seems like his 10th season.
Edge
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.