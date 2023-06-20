Change to Micah Hudson's visit plans (Tuesday afternoon)

I had alluded to this possibility last week and again last night, but I exchanged some texts with Micah Hudson and he will not be taking his Texas official visit this weekend, as originally planned.Hudson is playing with his Lake Belton teammates in the State 7v7 Tournament in College Station. Pool play for their classification begins on Friday, with tournament play beginning on Saturday. Hudson said because of those time commitments, he's decided to not take the Texas official visit.Texas, I'm sure, will push to get him in for a visit in the fall and that could actually work out to UT's benefit if (a) Hudson waits it out to decide or (b) commits and the staff tries to work for a late flip. We'll see how it all unfolds, but he will not be in Austin this weekend.