Covert Thoughts: No.2 vs. No.3 at the end of the season for everything?

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.
Let's take a look at how things look going into week 10.
1. Georgia (6) 96 points (Last week: 1st)
Highest ranking: 1st (Unanimous) Lowest ranking: 1st (Unanimous)
It seems crazy to think that it wasn't that long ago that Georgia wasn't even in the top two of the power rankings. Now the Dawgs are the default setting.
2. Texas - 89 points (Last week: 2nd)
Highest ranking: 2nd (almost everyone) Lowest ranking: 3rd (Jason)
That's right, @Suchomel has the Aggies ranked higher than the Longhorns. I say we stone him for taking a vacation to the beach...er... that act of voting betrayal.
3. Texas A&M - 83 points (Last week: 5th)
Highest ranking: 2nd (Jason) Lowest ranking: 4th (Geoff/Alex)
The Aggies have really only beaten one good team this year, but is that more than the Longhorns?
4. Tennessee - 80 points (Last week: 4th)
Highest ranking: 3rd (Geoff/Alex) Lowest ranking: 5th (Jason/Cody.TravisAnwar)
The Vols are just kind of hanging around. They will almost certainly finish 10-2 this season and land somewhere in the 12-team playoff.
5. Alabama - 64 points (Last week: 7th)
Highest ranking: 5th (Geoff/Alex) Lowest ranking: 9th (Travis)
I was a little surprised to see that TRavis has the Tide behind teams like Arkansas and Ole Miss.
6. LSU 62 points (Last week 3rd)
Highest ranking: 5th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 9th (Jason)
I'm not sure any of us really know what to do with the Tigers.
7. Vanderbilt - 61 points (Last week: 6th)
Highest ranking: 5th (Jason/Cody/Travis) Lowest ranking: 10th (Alex)
Somehow Vandy only lost a single vote from last week's poll, slipping from 62 total points to 61 points. They will continue to fall.
8. Ole Miss - 58 points (Last week: 8th)
Highest ranking: 6th (Jason/Alex) Lowest ranking: 8th (Geoff/Cody/Travis/Anwar)
Holding steady...
9. South Carolina 46 points (Last week: 9th)
Highest ranking: 7th (Geoff) Lowest ranking: 11th (Travis)
Maybe I've got the Cocks too high, but Travis' 11th place rankings feels too low. I think they beat the Aggies this weekend.
10. Arkansas 45 points (Last week: 11th)
Highest ranking: 8th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 12th (Travis.Anwar)
Are sleeping on the Hawgs? Or is this just right?
11. Florida 37 points (Last week: 12th)
Highest ranking: 10th (Travis/Cody) Lowest ranking: 12th (Geoff/Alex)
In DJ Lagway, the Gators must continue to trust.
12. Missouri - 35 points (Last week: 10th)
Highest ranking: 9th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 12th (Jason/Travis/Anwar)
What a bust of a season for this group.
13. Oklahoma 21 points (Last week: 14th)
Highest ranking: 13th (Jason/Geoff/Travis/Alex) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody)
It feels like this is the ceiling for the Sooners...
14. Auburn 19 points (Last week: 15th)
Highest ranking: 13th (Travis/Alex) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody)
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz...
15. Kentucky 14 points (Last week: 13th)
Highest ranking: 14th (Geoff/Cody Lowest ranking: 15th (Jason/Travis/Anwar/Alex)
What does it say about the SEC that 2 of the best defenses in the conference are in the bottom four of the league?
16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)
Highest ranking: 16th (Unanimous) Lowest ranking: 16th (Unanimous)
Jeff Lebby knew.
