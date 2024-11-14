Covert Thoughts: Texas has a potential Georgia problem

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week 10.1. Texas (6) 96 points (Last week: 2nd)Back in the top spot again, but how long will it last? It sure would be nice if the Longhorns had a win on the ledger better than... *checks notes*... Vanderbilt.2. Tennessee - 87 points (Last week: 3rd)I think the Vols are going to get trucked by Georgia this weekend, but if the Vols can pull off the upset, they'd have to jump to No.1, right?3. Alabama - 86 points (Last week: 4th)Does Anwar officially love Alabama as much as I do? It seems so.4. Ole Miss - 77 points (Last week: 5th)The Rebels are pretty much in the CFP after the win over Georgia. Only Florida and Miss State stand in its way.5. Georgia - 74 points (Last week: 2nd)The Dawgs are rightfully boxed out by Ole Miss and Alabama, which will be bad news for Texas is iot loses because it would be boxed out by Georgia with no resume to apply in an effort to work around it.6. South Carolina 64 points (Last week 9th)Everyone has come towards me with their South Carolina picks this week...well... everyone but Alex.7. Texas A&M - 61 points (Last week: 8th)Would the Vols behind A&M with a double-digit loss to the Dawgs this weekend?8. LSU - 54 points (Last week: 6th)The Tigers are one spot behind the Aggies, but it might as well be 5,000 miles.9. Vanderbilt 45 points (Last week: 7th)10. Missouri 42 points (Last week: 10th)🤷‍♂️11. Arkansas 37 points (Last week: T11th)It feels like Arkansas is fading as it heads into the game this weekend.12. Florida - 30 points (Last week: T11th)I've got the Gators at 12th, but I totally understand Travis having them in 14th.T13. Oklahoma 21 points (Last week: 13th)I said it for two straight weeks, but it feels like this is the ceiling for the Sooners...T13. Auburn 21 points (Last week: 14th)Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz...15. Kentucky 15 points (Last week: 15th)Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz...16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)Jeff Lebby knew.