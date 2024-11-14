ADVERTISEMENT

Covert Thoughts: Texas has a potential Georgia problem

462557262_1018436436723361_1878174783940932457_n.png


Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.

Let's take a look at how things look going into week 10.

1. Texas (6) 96 points (Last week: 2nd)

Highest ranking: 1st (Unanimous) Lowest ranking: 1st (Unanimous)

Back in the top spot again, but how long will it last? It sure would be nice if the Longhorns had a win on the ledger better than... *checks notes*... Vanderbilt.

2. Tennessee - 87 points (Last week: 3rd)

Highest ranking: 2nd (Geoff/Travis/Anwar/Alex) Lowest ranking: 4th (Cody)

I think the Vols are going to get trucked by Georgia this weekend, but if the Vols can pull off the upset, they'd have to jump to No.1, right?

3. Alabama - 86 points (Last week: 4th)

Highest ranking: 2nd (Jason/Cody) Lowest ranking: 3rd (Geoff/Travis/Anwar/Alex)

Does Anwar officially love Alabama as much as I do? It seems so.

4. Ole Miss - 77 points (Last week: 5th)

Highest ranking: 4th (JasonGeoff/Travis/Anwar/Alex) Lowest ranking: 5th (Cody)

The Rebels are pretty much in the CFP after the win over Georgia. Only Florida and Miss State stand in its way.

5. Georgia - 74 points (Last week: 2nd)

Highest ranking: 3rd (Cody) Lowest ranking: 5th (Everyone but Cody)

The Dawgs are rightfully boxed out by Ole Miss and Alabama, which will be bad news for Texas is iot loses because it would be boxed out by Georgia with no resume to apply in an effort to work around it.

6. South Carolina 64 points (Last week 9th)

Highest ranking: 6th (Everyone but Alex) Lowest ranking: 8th (Alex)

Everyone has come towards me with their South Carolina picks this week...well... everyone but Alex.

7. Texas A&M - 61 points (Last week: 8th)

Highest ranking: 6th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 7th (Everyone but Alex)

Would the Vols behind A&M with a double-digit loss to the Dawgs this weekend?

8. LSU - 54 points (Last week: 6th)

Highest ranking: 7th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 9th (Cody)

The Tigers are one spot behind the Aggies, but it might as well be 5,000 miles.

9. Vanderbilt 45 points (Last week: 7th)

Highest ranking: 8th (Cody) Lowest ranking: 11th (Anwar)

the-office-turntables.gif


10. Missouri 42 points (Last week: 10th)

Highest ranking: 9th (Geoff/Alex) Lowest ranking: 11th (Cody/Travis)

🤷‍♂️

11. Arkansas 37 points (Last week: T11th)

Highest ranking: 9th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 13th (Cody)

It feels like Arkansas is fading as it heads into the game this weekend.

12. Florida - 30 points (Last week: T11th)

Highest ranking: 10th (Cody) Lowest ranking: 14th (Travis)

I've got the Gators at 12th, but I totally understand Travis having them in 14th.

T13. Oklahoma 21 points (Last week: 13th)

Highest ranking: 12th (Travis) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody)

I said it for two straight weeks, but it feels like this is the ceiling for the Sooners...

T13. Auburn 21 points (Last week: 14th)

Highest ranking: 13th (Travis/Anwar/Alex) Lowest ranking: 14th (Jason/Geoff/Cody)

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz...

15. Kentucky 15 points (Last week: 15th)

Highest ranking: 12th (Travis) Lowest ranking: 15th (Everyone but Travis)

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz...

16. Miss State 6 points (Last week: No.16)

Highest ranking: 16th (Unanimous) Lowest ranking: 16th (Unanimous)

Jeff Lebby knew.
 
Latest posts

