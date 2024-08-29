Covert Thoughts: The best-kept secret in Texas might not be a secret for much longer

Upon my first glimpse of Hitchcock, Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson 18 months ago was that I was looking at one of the most exciting prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.At 6-4, 240 pounds, the then Galveston Ball sophomore showed the kind of explosiveness and raw athleticism that gave me reason to think he might emerge as a possible 5-star in this class.Here's what I wrote about him in February of 2023: "My favorite edge prospect in the state. The 6-4, 240-pound Simpson is a blur coming off the ball and flashes significant athleticism. We're talking about a kid that can dunk with ease coming off of two feet from a stand-still position. He's raw as it gets at this point in his development, but what he brings to the table in terms of raw ability is absolutely top-shelf. Not many kids out there can do this."Yet, almost as soon as he was identified as a possible super blue chip prospect, a fairly grim reality started set in with regards to the prospect of him making it to a college campus. Without getting into specifics out of respect to Simpson, a picture was painted of a situation that would be tough for him to overcome in a short amount of time that would allow him to join his friend and teammate Jonah Williams as one of the true super prospects in his class.And his stock fell from being a certain Top 10-level prospect in a very top-heavy class to the status high 3-star in the latest Rivals rankings.He transferred from Ball to Hitchcock this summer and after considering the likes of Oregon State, Texas Tech and Baylor, Simpson committed to Nebraska after taking an official visit to Lincoln in June.Since his move to Hitchcock, there's been a growing buzz that Simpson's overall place as a prospect was on the rise - ranging from his academics to his support system. In the last week or so, I've been told that Texas has re-entered the picture in his recruitment and could be showing signs of getting seriously involved,"If they make a push and show him that he's really wanted, I think they'll get him," one source that knows Simpson told me this week.A few important things to know about Simpson:a. He's up to 6-4, 266 pounds and is growing into a player that will play inside at the next level, even if he still has serious flashes of the athleticism that made him such a dangerous edge player.b. He's raw as all get out. He hasn't even come close to playing his best football.c. He is good friends with new Texas commitment Jonah Williams.This is definitely a situation to keep an eye on. While he might own a high three-star ranking, he's got serious super blue-chip level talent. Personally, I've been quietly rooting that it all comes together for him because this is a kid with Sunday raw talent and I've hated the idea that he'd never have a chance to see it materialize.There's not a lot of good video of him out there, but here's some video of him in a scrimmage last year against Clear Lake. The video is shot from a space shuttle, but you can see the athleticism.Here's a little taste of his athleticism on the basketball court.