DC Wink Martindale has been a star for the Michigan program... uh-oh

Michigan (17 days until)

QUARTERBACK UPDATE - An opening.. "Still hearing that Alex Orji is creating separation for himself at QB. Just looks better, looks more confident. Getting comfortable in the pocket and is making good throws. Jadyn Davis continues to acquit himself well during camp, have only heard good things there. There’s promise there. Accurate passer, can’t escape the pocket like a JJ but the game is going to continue to slow down for him with the more reps he gets." - "People seem to be on the same page with Alex Orji starting at QB. One source put it bluntly: “It was always going to be Alex.” Now that is opinion, of course." WIDE RECEIVER - Semaj Morgan : "Semaj Morgan is looking good. It’s been tough for the offense at times to get separation because the defense has been “damn good”, especially during a recent scrimmage but guys like Tyler Morris are taking charge, and making plays." WIDE RECEIVER - Tyler Morris : "Tyler Morris is “being slept on” according to one source. He has All-Conference ability and has had the most reliable hands out of all the receivers." DEFENSE - Wink Martindale : "Wink Martindale has been a star for this program so far. One source labeled him as “f*****g outrageous” in terms of what he’s been able to do and call." DEFENSE - Jaishawn Barham : The transfer middle linebacker from Maryland is in line to start in Martindale's defense in 2024. "He’s a “perfect fit” in every single way." DEFENSE - Zeke Barry : For the 3rd straight week I have seen multiple notes on Barry, the current backup nickel. "Think Jabrill Peppers’ run-pass instincts at DB, that’s the comparison we received.."

Oklahoma (52 days until)

SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Defensive Line : Damonic Williams and Jayden Jackson were discussed heavily, Williams' transfer from TCU "continues to get better and better," a source said of the big-time transfer DT. "He is so low to the ground that he has leverage all of the time. The best battles, though, have been between him and Jake Sexton when Sexton is at left guard." SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Jackson Arnold : "was better this go-round/scrimmage, according to sources. Obviously, he threw an interception, but sources said he was quick to rebound from that pick and even led the Sooners on a few good drives and scores." MORE ARNOLD - I've said it before and I'll say it again... the verbiage used around Jackson Arnold makes me think people are actually worried inside the building, it's odd. - "Everyone worried about Jackson [Arnold] needs to relax. Once he gets hit a time or two in the season, he will be back to just playing and being what we all know he can be," a source told OUinsider. "He's been good anyway. Had a bad day or two, but who doesn't? The offense will be fine because Jackson will be fine."

Georgia (59 days until)

SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Carson Beck : "Carson Beck had an efficient day. Sporadic at times" SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Nate Frazier : "Seems to be a pattern developing with our reports on him. He was with the second tram. Frazier also caught a pass out of the backfield." SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Gunner Stockton : "Third-year Quarterback Gunner Stockton had a good day. One opinion was that he looked the best he has so far. Take that for what you will." INJURY - Roderick Robinson : The Sophomore, Robinson is dealing with a turf toe. "I do not know when he’s going to be available,” Smart said. “Fortunately, we’ve got a good group of backs who did some good things Saturday (at the scrimmage).” TRANSFER - London Humphreys : "Wide Receiver London Humphreys made a big jump from scrimmage one to scrimmage two." - The Sophomore finished his 2023 campaign at Vandy with 439 yards on 22 receptions, surpassing 100 yards in a game twice (UNLV, Wake Forest)

A&M (101 days until)

DEFENSIVE LINE - DJ Hicks : It sounds like the 2nd year Defensive Tackle out of Katy, TX will be starting the season 2nd in line once again. It seems as if the Aggie faithful feel their strength is here on the defensive front. "Shemar Turner is set at one spot, and Albert Regis has had an excellent camp to take the lead at the other spot. But Hicks remains a superior talent and Dindy has come on strong in the second half of camp." TRANSFER - Tre Watson : The Transfer Tight End from Fresno State had 378 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023. "has looked really good (at least, to me) since he arrived this spring. He's looked especially good as a receiver, which is a very big deal in Collin Klein's offense. After seeing what Ben Sinnott did last year, Watson could put up some solid numbers this year." FRESHMAN - Terry Bussey : "Bussey isn't as fast as Devon Achane, but he's still very, very fast. Since he moved to wideout last week, he's moved quickly up the depth chart. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised to see him play week 1, and his playing time continues to increase as the year goes on." RECRUITING - Jonah Williams : "Williams, I think is now leaning to Texas. He truly has been all over the place in this thing, but I get the sense that Texas is really, desperately trying to land a big fish to help stabilize what has been (for them) a disappointing recruiting cycle. They had a 4-star corner flip to LSU over the weekend, dropping them to 16th in the Rivals rankings. - But, who knows? I could be wrong. It's happened before. But if they're going to get one of them, I would think it would be Williams."

Back with the 3rd Edition of "Behind Enemy Lines". The Big 4 opponents on the 2024 Longhorns Schedule are Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas A&M. In prior weeks, I added Arkansas or Florida as the fifth school, but for variance, I'll be switching them around and for this week, just focusing on the Big 4. Until the games get here, I will continue pursuing the updates from our "Rivals" and giving us an update as to what it looks like on the outside of the 40 acres as we enter the 2024 season. This is the third iteration.Enjoy your Thursday and Finish the Week Strong!