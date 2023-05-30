Eight or nine conference games are to be determined at SEC Spring Meetings

SEC Spring Meetings officially begin on Tuesday and I thought this would be a great time to give you guys a breakdown of what to expect.To start, the meetings are held at the Hilton Sandestin Golf Resort and Spa. If you have ever been to a beach in this part of Florida, you already know this is a win. I attend SEC Media Days in Atlanta last year and I am currently at the spring meetings. The SEC runs a first-class operation.The biggest topic that everyone is keeping an eye on is what the conference schedule will look like in 2024 when Texas and Oklahoma officially become SEC members.There are two proposals:1. Eight-game conference schedule that would feature one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents.2. Nine-game conference schedule that would have three permanent opponents and six rotating opponents.From a Texas perspective, a nine-game conference schedule could allow the Longhorns to play against Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Arkansas every year.SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made it very clear where he stands on the issue on Monday:Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is attending the meetings.However, he is not allowed to vote on any proposals.In addition, SEC women’s basketball coaches, men’s basketball coaches, and football coaches are attending the meetings. They will attend meetings and address the media throughout the week.Here is the full list of proposals:I will keep you posted.