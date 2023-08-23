Flashback: 20 years ago, Mack turned copper into gold

Ketchum
Link to the 2003 LSR Top 100 List.
As I was walking down memory lane today on the recruiting front, I couldn't help but think about the 2003 recruiting class, which rivals ranked No.15 in the nation... 5 spots behind Texas A&M.
Some notes about the class...
* Texas signed 5 of the state's top 9 players in my rankings and 4 of the state's Top 10 in the Rivals rankings.
The four players we agreed on?
TE Tony Hills Jr.
CB Tarell Brown
DE Tim Crowder
DB Michael Griffin
Texas hit on all four, as three of them started on the 2005 national title team.
Here's a look at the in-state Top that year...
* While the Longhorns went 4 for 5 of top 10 kids on my list, only one of the 5 other prospects in the top 10 him... DE Jarvis Moss, who picked Florida over Texas late in the recruiting process.
* Other stars/starters that went boom for the Longhorns in the class were WR Limas Sweed, WR Billy Pittman, CB Brandon Foster, LB Scott Derry, OL Dallas Griffin, LB Robert Killebrew
* The A&M class that was ranked 10th in the nation was full of monumental busts.
* Most Underrated: There are a lot of candidates:
Ohio State cornerback Ashton Youboty (No.42 on the LSR),
Iowa quarterback Drew Tate (No.49 on the LSR)
LSU quarterback Matt Flynn (No.57 on the LSR)
Arkansas cornerback Chris Houston (No.69 on the LSR)
Baylor wide receiver Dominique Ziegler (No.96 on the LSR)
Houston quarterback Kevin Kolb (No.98 on the LSR)
* While those rankings were too low for all of them, Ziegler was a two-star that I ranked in the top 100 and Kolb was an unranked three-star by Rivals, so I had both rated higher than anyone in the industry at the time.
* Most overated: I had former Euless Trinity offensive lineman Ofa Mohetau as a 5-star offensive line prospect and he only lasted two years at BYU and barely played after redshirting during the first of those years. A&M five-star OL Jorrie Adams was almost as big of a bust as Mohetau. He literally moved to defensive end as a freshman and then got into trouble off the field, which caused him to land at Angelo State.
