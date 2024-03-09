Friday Night Nugget on a Freshman Turning Heads...

Ketchum
Just a note to file away.
For all of the discussion about the wealth of edge players that the Longhorns suddenly have at its disposal, a source told Orangebloods on Friday night to not sleep on true freshman Zina Umeozulu.
According to the newly updated Texas roster, Umeozulu currently tips the scales at 6-5, 255 pounds. From what we've been told, he's been killing it in off-season workouts and is yet another young player that this coaching staff can't wait to see in spring workouts.
