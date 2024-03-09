ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Night Nugget on a Freshman Turning Heads...

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
297,525
484,191
113
Just a note to file away.

For all of the discussion about the wealth of edge players that the Longhorns suddenly have at its disposal, a source told Orangebloods on Friday night to not sleep on true freshman Zina Umeozulu.

According to the newly updated Texas roster, Umeozulu currently tips the scales at 6-5, 255 pounds. From what we've been told, he's been killing it in off-season workouts and is yet another young player that this coaching staff can't wait to see in spring workouts.



 
