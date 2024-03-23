Load of Notes and Nuggets from Saturday's Closed Practice/Scrimmage

Alex Dunlap
Here are a bunch of notes from sources about Saturday's closed practice, the first in full pads, and one which featured a second-half of practice that was a basically a big set of team drills closing resembling a scrimmage:
- One person in attendance who had not been to practice since last season said that the team looked even bigger and more physically imposing than last year, and this is someone who said last year that he was more impressed with the looks of THAT team than he had been with any since the heyday of Mack Brown.
- Torre Becton told high school coaches at the portion of the clinic he hosted that, yes, the players are bigger and stronger, but the key to the makeup of the team as he sees it is speed. He wants big, strong players, but they have to be big, strong and FAST or the key ingredient is missing.
- On Johnny Nansen, one coach said that it's getting harder and harder to coach linebackers, "all the space, all the eye candy, the false reads, it's hard to find a good LB coach. So when we get a chance to get out here with a good one (like Nansen) we get the chance to take away little nuggets that are going to make us better."
- Anthony Hill and David Gbenda were the first linebackers up in team and individual drills as expected. While Liona Lefau (behind Hill at MLB) and Morice Blackwell (behind Gbenda at WLB) were the predominant twos.
- One person said, "I didn't know (freshman CB) Kobe Black looked like that ... he's big but also has a different wiggle to him. Muhammad is athletic, don't get me wrong, but Black is really good."
- He also said that (freshman DL) Alex January is already as big as Alfred Collins and he didn't see much of a way that January wouldn't play this season. He mentioned how good January looked splitting double teams in inside-run drills.
- "Zina (Umeozulu) looks f*****g good in one-on-ones," one person said. "He uses his length so well. When he puts on more muscle he's gonna be a beast. Colton Vasek better start coming on strong, or he's going to get passed by Zina."
- "I don't think Sydir Mitchell is going to be ready," one HS coach said. "Maybe by fall camp, and at least he moves better than last year, but January is in front of him. Sydir does a good job with contact, but he can't move laterally as well as January once he's engaged."
- One coach said that there's so much more emphasis this year from the ends on generating movement against TEs off the edge than last, because the staff knows that every team in the SEC is going to pound you with the TEs the same way that only Kansas State and Iowa State did in the Big 12.
- Trey Moore is starting to get significant work with the first group in team drills opposite Ethan Burke. The edge guys are going to move around, so, for example, this coach said in a "bear front" (a heavier set for against the run), they'll have Sorrell off the edge and Burke sometimes even tucked in right on the opposite tackle. But, there are other situations where you'll see Sorrell on one side and Moore on the other. Colin Simmons, while impressive, wasn't cracking in for work with the ones on Saturday while Moore was reportedly already a bit of a fixture.
- One person said they see the Texas staff taking "an Anthony Hill approach" with Simmons, and bringing him along a little slowly and hopefully deploying him more and more through different packages through the season en route to a featured role.
- Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton are the top two interior DL guys, and behind them, the second group was pretty consistently Aaron Bryant at nose and Tia Savea at DT. Jaray Bledsoe mixed in, but had some tough reps, especially in the inside-run portion.
- "Johntay Cook is an SEC receiver," one person said. "Looks like a thousand bucks. Gets 0-100 so fast, it reminds me of how Aaron Ross used to get up to speed so fast with his acceleration."
- Michael Taaffe "tattooed" Wardell Mack when Mack was working as a punt gunner in special teams drills. "Those guys were going hard as sh**," one person said.
- 2026 OL Nicolas Robinson was reportedly in attendance and was someone I was told looked like a real unit. Might wanna keep an eye on that name, apparently he's been getting some big offers in recent weeks,
- Trey Moore and Barryn Sorrell were the first two ends up in the first set of team drills.
- Ryan Wingo (X), Deandre Moore (slot) and Johntay Cook (Z) were the first three WRs in. It should be noted that Isaiah Bond was playing in front of Wingo at the X in the first practice, but Wingo handled reps with the first team for basically the entirety of team portions when the offense was in 11 personnel. Something to monitor for sure, but Wingo is making a move.
- CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue were the first two RBs, but Christian Clark got to work in some with the second offense, Jerick Gibson did not. Clark made a great play with the second group on inside zone, made a great cut that burst him to the second level and he really brought his pads to force a missed tackle en route to a big gain. "Based on one practice, he brings a little bit more to the table (than Gibson)" one person said.
- Freshman WR Aaron Butler had some up and down moments, but "is a dynamic player." He blew by Jaylon Guilbeau to get wide open for a big play and later on made another big catch toward the end of team drills from Trey Owens, but then fumbled.
- Here are some one-on-one results that one person in attendance passed along to me.
Kelvin Banks beats Ethan Burke
Barryn Sorrell beats Cam Williams (Sorrell got him on a bull rush -- surprisingly given the size disparity)
Ethan Burke beats Kelvin Banks (Banks slipped)
Hayden Conner beats Alfred Collins
Jake Majors beats Vernon Broughton
DJ Campbell (***"throws around"***) Jaray Bledsoe
Bledsoe was given a second rep to redeem himself and was a little better
Cam Williams beats Barryn Sorrell (took him vertical when Sorrell tried to speed rush outside)
Trey Moore beats Trevor Goosby (got inside of him)
Goosby was given a second rep and beat Trey Moore
Neto Umeozulu beat Tia Savea ("But Neto is no DJ Campbell," the person said)
- "The second OL group in general is giving up too much penetration," one person said "good hands and footwork, you can tell Flood really works their feet and hands but there's a big difference between the strength of the ones and twos. They just aren't stoning people. DJ Campbell, Cam Williams, they stone people. Majors is better, better with his leverage. Not stoning guys, but not giving up ground, either."
Cole Hutson "blasts" Jaray Bledsoe
Collin Simmons beats Trevor Goosby
- "Simmons looks like a natural pass rusher, he just showed up and he' s whipping college kids. Trey Moore and Simmons are the same type of player, they will schematically be used the same way even though their body types are different. Natural rushers."
Neto Umeozulu beats Tia Savea
Vernon Broughton beats Cole Hutson (nice inside jab)
- When the team went to a scrimmage setting that started in 12 personnel (which features only two WRs) those two wide receivers were Johntay Cook on one side and Deandre Moore on the other side.
- When the defense lined up against 12 personnel, it was Ethan Burke on one edge and Sorrell on the other edge. Also, Morice Blackwell was in over Gbenda in this situation.
- When the offense subbed out to 11 personnel during this period, the first WR group went back to Wingo, Moore and Cook while the defense subbed in Moore opposite Burke, instead of Sorrell.
- Kobe Black and Warren Roberson were the second group of corners today, with Gavin Holmes also mixing in.
- On third-team RT Brandon Baker, one coach joked, "He isn't Kelvin Banks just yet."
- Michael Taaffe continues to work with the first group at safety alongside Derek Williams. Andrew Mukuba is working with the twos, and "looks a little smaller than I expected," according to one coach.
- When Texas' first offense went to a two-back set (Baxter and Blue) the two WRs split to each side were again Johntay Cook and Deandre Moore. "I could eventually see Isaiah Bond pushing Moore to play in that two-wide set," one person said. However, during the final team period, it was started in 12 personnel, and this time the two wideouts were Wingo and Cook. I asked if Bond was playing any out of the slot and was told no, that Bond was playing outside with the second group while Ryan Niblett was in the slot. I asked about Matthew Golden, but, sort of conspicuously, no one had any notes on the guy.
- Ethan Burke "ate up" Cam Williams during one set of team drills, and, again during this final period, the other edge was handled by Trey Moore.
Last edited by a moderator: