Saturday morning nuggets...

May 29, 2001
Just wanted to post a few things I'm hearing after the first couple of days pf practice.

* It's been a strong start to camp for the wide receivers. I was told the starting three (Johntay Cook, Isaiah Bond and Deandre Moore) look like the "obvious" starting three right now. I was told Moore has looked "slick and dependable" early in camp.

* "Quinn looks better than he did 12 months ago and the same with Arch," one source said. "It would only be news if they hadn't. Practice is about to intensify, but they look ready for it."

* No real need to make conclusions on the linemen at this point, but the next week will be a big one as the pads come on. Trevor Goosby continues to draw attention.

* Jake Majors got an attaboy from one source. "This is the best version of Jake we've seen. (Kyle) Flood seems excited about his continued progress."

* Lots of tinkering and moving pieces around on defense up front. Ethan Burke is playing both edge/defensive end positions, which will open the door for the likes of Trey Moore and Colin Simmons to get more snaps in passing situations. Burke is emerging as one of the most important pieces on the entire team.

* I asked about the interior defensive line and was told, "I think we're still at least a man short. We need to be aggressive in the Portal."

* Malik Muhammad and Andrew Mukuba were players that were singled out from the defensive backs.

* rFeshman running back Christian Clark is another that got an attaboy.
 
