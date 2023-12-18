Instant Analysis: 2024 Defense just got a little bit better...

The Texas 2024 football team got better on Monday with the announcement that former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba would be taking his talent to the 40 Acres.Here's the industry breakdown...Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star, No.13 nationally, No.2 DB in the PortalThe Athletic: No.14 nationally, No.2 DB in the PortalOn3: (93) Low 4 star, No.21 nationally, No.3 DB in the Portal247: (93) Low 4 star, No.14 nationally, No.3 DB in the PortalClemson (Committed), Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and TennesseeMukuba hasn't yet developed into a true difference-maker at the highest levels in the sport, primarily because he hasn't been involved in enough game-changing, turnover-creating plays (1 INT and o FF in three seasons at Clemson), but he does a lot of things really, really well. First and foremost, he's got a great nose for the ball and can flow from sideline to sideline in any direction while pursuing the football. While he's not the strongest downhill hitter you'll see, he has a thirst for throwing his body around and is a very good tackler. Is really good in coverage and has flashed some quality cover skills in his three seasons at Clemson. He actually seems to get his hands on the ball quite a bit, but just doesn't finish the deal as it relates to coming down with the football. He's a very good player that hasn't taken the final step.Hell, listen to Dabo and his former teammates describe him.If he were on the Texas team right now, he'd be starting in the national championship game over any of the safety pieces that the Longhorns have. As it stands, he'll be expected to come in and give the Longhorns an immediate boost as a starting safety next to Derek Williams in 2024.Push come to shove, I'd say he's a small upgrade over Jerrin Thompson, who has been a multi-year starter for the Longhorns. Although slightly different players, neither has ever taken the step from very good college player to consistently being one of the best players on the field. Can Mukuba take that next step? Doing so is the entire purpose of the move in the first place.Career highlights at Clemson