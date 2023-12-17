ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Matthew Golden Will Be Used Like Xavier Worthy

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns added a key piece to the 2024 offense on Saturday with the announcement that former Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden has committed to the Longhorns following a visit this weekend.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star, No.35 nationally, No.6 WR in the Portal
The Athletic: No.11 nationally, No.2 WR in the Portal
On3: (93) Low 4 star, No.22 nationally, No.3 WR in the Portal
247: (93) Low 4 star, No.26 nationally, No.4 WR in the Portal

Notable HS offers: Baylor (OV), Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU and Wisconsin


Evaluation: He's like a poor man's Xavier Worthy, especially when you consider how the Cougars used him in the last two seasons, positioning him as an outside receiver who they threw long ball to, ran the screen game through and generally tried to get him in space by any means that they could because of his explosiveness after the catch. He's also one f the nation's top returning kick returners, having averaged more than 30 yards per kickoff return on 20 career returns.

Why it matters: The Longhorns return less than 10 career receptions among all of its expected returning receivers, so adding someone that is not only experienced, but has been highly productive in the last two seasons is paramount to what the Longhorns hope to accomplish in the Portal.

Expectations: Although the Longhorns might not use him exactly the way the Longhorns used Worthy, expect Golden to be used similarly to the current Texas All-American. He's going to be a key weapon in the passing game for the Longhorns.

Must See: Pre-2023 Highlights


 
