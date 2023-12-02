Instant Analysis: Channelling my inner Rock...

With WWE superstars on hand for today's Big 12 Championship game, I thought I would take a page from the Rock to get this started.



F-I-N-A-L-L-Y.... The Texas Longhorns... are BACK to winning championships.



Texas 49 Oklahoma State 21.



Suck on that, Big 12. Suck on that, Brett Yormark. Suck on that, Mike Gundy.



Anyone else got something to say? You can suck on a 28-point beat-down as well.



It's exactly the thing everyone in burnt orange dreamed of when Steve Sarkisian was hired. That feeling of the greatest dopamine hit you can take and feel... enjoy it. It's been a long 14 years. ENJOY IT.



While I personally find myself feeling so happy for every Orangebloods member that has made it through the dark years, it's important to appreciate what this means for Steve Sarkisian and his, staff players and everyone in the program. This is the peak of Sarkisian's career at this point and I can only imagine how it must feel. Same for his coaching staff. All of that hard work just got rewarded with a championship.



These are the days that pay off all of the emotional investment.



Hot damn, y'all, that championship winning feeling is back!



(other thoughts on the game)



.... Well done, Quinn Ewers. All that young man did was save his best performance of the season for a championship setting. Ewers was so good in throwing for 452 yards and four touchdowns that he had the championship MVP belt wrapped up by the end of the first quarter. Ewers officially has his own legacy as a Texas football player.



... James Brown. Vince Young. Colt McCoy. Quinn Ewers. That's the list of Texas quarterbacks in history to win a Big 12 Championship. That's it. That's the list.



... Ewers' First Quarter: 11 of 11 for 167 yards, 3 TD and a 317.5 rating.



... Steve Sarkisian has never been better as a play-caller in Austin, especially in the first half. He spread the ball around magnificently to his group of playmakers.



... Sark was so good in the first half that it felt like he basically threw a perfect game through 3 innings with 9 strikeouts on about 30 pitches. He was in the zone.



* Anthony Hill Jr. had some kind of first half in recording a team-best six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.



* Sarkisian spread out the ball in the passing game in the first half, as Ja'Tavion Sanders caught 4 for 68 yards, Jordan Whittington caught 4 for 48 yards, Adonai Mitchell caught 3 for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Xavier Worthy caught 3 for 69 yards.



* The Longhorns need to do whatever is needed to make sure that Jaydon Blue stays as far away from the Portal as possible.



* The game management by Sark at the end of the first half... 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈.



* Where has this Keilan Robinson been all season because he was an absolute game-changer today.



* The run defense swallowed up the Oklahoma State running game in dominant fashion. Sit down, Ollie. You've been dealt with.



* That was the best version of Sanders we've seen since the Alabama game. He looked like a Mackey Award winner today.



* Mitchell was fantastic. It's what I've come to expect from him.



* Here's hoping Worthy is ok for a bowl/playoff game and that we haven't seen the last of him in a Texas uniform.



* Texas was 5 of 5 in the red zone with 5 touchdowns against the nation's No.4 red-zone defense. How bout that!



* The Jonathon Brooks moment at the end of the game was story-book stuff. This team is so lovable.



* 662 total yards offense, 33 first downs, 49 points and a time of possession of 40:06. Just dominant.