Instant Analysis: Horns win battle of "First Four" teams

Texas survived a back and forth battle, as Arthur Kaluma blocked a possible game-tying shot in the paint with 4 seconds remaining, as Texas beat NC State 63-59 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.Texas (7-1) and NC State (5-3): Texas (No. 34) and NC State (No. 71)It wasn't his best night from an all-around performance, but freshman Tre Johnson led the Longhorns with 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting and knocked down the game-winning three-point shot with under two minutes to go to break a 57-57 tie. Part of me wants to give it to Arthur Kumala because of his 15 rebounds, but he shot 3 of 11 from the floor, so the award goes to Johnson.Chendall Weaver came off the bench to score 9 points and provide a ton of energy, but the Longhorns only played three players off the bench tonight and Ze'Rik Onyema and JUlian Lary combined to score 0 points and grab one rebound. Texas can't get by against better teams with 6 players providing significant contributions.Johnson came out in the first four minutes of the game with a pair of made shots in the first 2:02 of the game, as the Longhorns built a 9-0 lead. As NC State went on a 30-19 run over the next 14 minutes, Johnson was limited to two shots (both missed 3-point shots) during that time and was missing in action from the offense. He's simply too important to the offense for the Longhorns to make virtually zero effort to get him going.There was some thought that NC State might kill the Longhorns on the glass coming into the game, but the Longhorns won the battle of the boards by a 37-30 margin.The two teams combined to make only 13 of 28 free throws on the night. Texas shot 50% on 7 of 14 shooting. That clearly has to improve.Points through 8 career games: Tre Johnson (166) Kevin Durant (173)ESPN's Fran Fraschilla mentioned in the second half that the game reminded him a "First Four" game from the NCAA Tournament and that felt about right. Neither of these teams is especially good or bad.