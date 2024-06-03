Instant Analysis: Texas adds a much needed piece to their frontcourt.

WesMillerOB
The title says it all.
After missing on JT Toppin', Texas needed to look elsewhere for a player that could provide a similar skillset. I'm in NO way comparing the profile of these two players, but I will say that Jamie Vinson is an intriguing, quality prospect.
A former Vanderbilt signee, Jamie Vinson was allowed out of his letter of intent as Jerry Stackhouse was fired after 5 years with the Commodores. When I put on the tape, there are a couple of things that stand out.
1) Size/Length
2) Mobility
3) Shooting
Vinson had a growth spurt earlier in his high school career that saw him grow 5 inches to where he is now listed at 6'9/6'10, and 210lbs. Just like a lot of players that go through similar spurts, guard skills that they had prior to growing often transition into the player's skillset as a big. Vinson is raw, no doubt about it. BUT, with some development at the college level to go along with a ceiling that could transcend his 3 star ranking I think that Vinson is going to be a really good player in time. He has a 7'5 wing span, he has touch around the rim, and the film has shown that Vinson is really good at timing shots when contesting in the paint. He moves really well for a player at his size and one of the things that's going to stand out from the tape is how smooth his stroke his when taking shots from the outside. Again, I attribute that to his shooting mechanics prior to the growth spurt.
Texas added a quality player here that has a ton of potential at a time where finding quality frontcourt depth was looking more and more grim by the day. This is a great win by the coaching staff, and Vinson is yet another piece that is going to bolster this roster moving forward. I don't see Vinson playing a bunch of minutes his freshmen season, but a good addition nonetheless.
This roster is starting to take shape.
