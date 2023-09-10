Instant Analysis: Texas isn't back. Texas has arrived.

You have my permission to dream big.



In arguably the greatest road performance in the modern history of the Texas football program, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns did it.



They did it with a fearless nature that would make a young Jimmy Johnson proud. They did it with big plays in all three phases of the game. They did it by clearly being the better team for 60 minutes of football.



This was no accident. It was a coming of age performance for so many players on the Texas team and it leaves the Longhorns in a position to truly chase its dreams this season. Nothing feels impossible.



It's an incredible moment. Let it sink in. Soak it up. History was made tonight and your Longhorns created it.



Texas isn't back.



Texas just arrived.



(Other thoughts on the game)



* What a coming of age game for Quinn Ewers. He was absolutely sensational. I don't have any nitpicks. A+ performance. His time has arrived. A truly incredible performance that included zero mistakes.



* I'd give a game ball to the entire Texas offensive line. What a bounce-back game. Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones stonewalled the best part of the Alabama team.



* All AD Mitchell does is catch touchdowns and make big plays. He's the Cris Carter of 2023 college football.



* Third and 17 with an 11 point lead and Texas let Milroe compete a 27-yard pass.... and three plays later, Texas' 11-point lead is down to three.



* 14 points in 15 seconds. Holy hell.



* I said all day yesterday that the Longhorns would clinch this game on a pick-six. I almost got it right. Jerrin Thompson almost made me Ketchstradomus.



* Ja'Tavian Sanders made an All-American case for himself in this game.



* I hated Sark going for it on fourth and short at midfield in the third quarter. I hated the decision to do it again even more.



* Freshman on freshman crime. Anthony Hill pistol-whipped Kaydn Proctor for a sack in the third quarter. He them gave JC Latham some business on the other side in the 4th quarter for a second sack. It's a coming out party for the freshman linebacker/edge.



* Shout out to Byron Murphy. That might have been the best game I've seen him play.



* Texas not coming away with any points on the third quarter drive that featured long completions to AD Mitchell and Ja'Tavian Sanders was a big momentum swing for the Tide. You have to get points on that drive and Bert Auburn missed a 42-yard field goal.



* That first half was the best 30 minutes of football that a Texas football team has played on the road in a big game since 2005 in Columbus.



* I'm just going to go ahead and call that Jahdae Barron interception in the first quarter the biggest play of his career. Nice play, young man. The NFL is watching.



* It was interesting to see that the Longhorns came out early leading on CJ Baxter at running back, as he had two targets and two rushes in the opening two drives.



* Quinn Ewers wanted this game badly. He wanted the Longhorns to go for it on the first 4th down on the opening drive and was pissed when they didn't go for it. Steve Sarkisian rewarded him on the next drive by going for it on 4th down and converting. I loved seeing him so into the aggression of the game.



* You guys know I love Xavier Worthy, but he has to catch the ball he dropped that would have given Texas a 7-0 lead. He has to catch it.



* That being said, that was a hell of an in-air adjustment by Worthy on the long touchdown pass from Ewers, who did a great job of giving Worthy a ball to run under. That was the first touchdown pass of Ewers career at Texas when throwing the ball 25+ yards or more in the air. Wow. What a stat.



* Steve Sarkisian loves the deep ball. He threw three in the touchdown drive that ended with the Worthy deep ball touchdown.



* Holy, David Gbenda! It's time to stop doubting that young man. That sack in the second quarter was beyond sensational. He got caught by the back and picked himself off the ground to finish the play. That was an NFL play.



* Xavier Worthy in the first half: 5 receptions for 75 receptions. He was unguardable.



* Ryan Sanborn was an unsung hero in the first half with two punts that averaged 50.5 yards per punt.



* After not making a stat last week, Jalen Catalon was very good in the first half with a team-best six tackles.



* Ryan Watts was the defensive first half MVP with a couple of key tackles and a monumental pass break-up.



* Jett Bush coming off the edge to force a holding call that wipes out a touchdown! Put some respect on his name!



* It very easily could have been a 21-6 gamer at halftime. Those drops just kill you.