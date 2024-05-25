Instant Analysis: The offensive line spots are quickly filling up...

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 296,409
-
- 481,101
-
- 113
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up an entire family's worth of commitments in Cedar Hill's Jordan Coleman, Devin Coleman and expected walk-on Isaiah Coleman.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Devin Coleman
LSR: (5.7) High 3 star, NR in Texas
Rivals: (5.6) Mid 3 star, NR nationally, NR in Texas
ESPN: NR
On3: (85) Mid 3 star, NR nationally, No.180 in Texas
247: (87) High 3 star, NR nationally, No.89 in Texas
Jordan Coleman
LSR: (5.7) High 3 star, NR in Texas
Rivals: (5.7) High 3 star, NR nationally, No.71 in Texas
ESPN: (86) Mid 3 star, NR nationally, No.91 in Texas
On3: (85) Mid 3 star, NR nationally, No.60 in Texas
247: (87) High 3 star, NR nationally, No.166 in Texas
Notable offers: Baylor, Colorado, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas Tech
Evaluation: At his best, the 6-5, 340-pound Jordan Coleman, is a massive brute force in the running game. He's not going to dazzle you with great feet or raw athleticism, but when he gets his hands on opposing defensive linemen, he knows how to move them out of the way. At times, his punch on opposing defenders is pretty high level. While he doesn't move like a dancing bear, he does a good job of getting on guys at the second level when he gets to the second level, which is an instinctive skill that can't really be taught. Devin Coleman is a little bit better athlete than Jordan, but not quite the brute force in the running game. That's not to say he can't be physical in the running game because he is very physical, he's just not quite as physical as his brother. Like Jordan, he's pretty good in space at the second level. While Jordan feels like an inside player, it's possible that Devin could end up at tackle, even if being slotted inside makes the most sense.
Why it matters: The Longhorns suddenly have three offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class, so spots in the class are getting less and less available. The class as a whole is now up to nine commitments.
Expectations: Both players are multi-year projects that will likely need a few seasons of development, which means it might be 2027 before we see any of the Colemans truly fighting for a spot on the two-deep, unless the light switch comes on faster than expected.
Must See Junior Film: Enjoy.
Last edited by a moderator: