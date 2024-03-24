ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Game Analysis: Big performers play small, season ends short of Sweet 16

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
285,228
480,518
113
Cliffs Notes: The season came to an end for the Longhorns on Saturday night, as its offense let it down all night long in a 62-58 loss to No.2 Tennessee.

The Participants: No.7 Texas (21-12 and No.2 Tennessee (25-8)

Pre-Game KenPom Rankings: Texas (No. 23) and Tennessee (No.7)

Game MVP: The Longhorns were just kind of middling around in the second half when Chendall Weaver put the team on his back for a spell and kept them within striking distance, scoring a team-high 13 points, which included a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Best Players Play Small : The recipe for winning all season long was to depend on Dylan Disu and Max Abmas carrying the offensive scoring load and the two combined to shoot 7 of 28 from the floor, On a night when you lose by two points, your two leading scorers not playing well proved to be a hill the Longhorns simply couldn't climb.

Crap Half: Where does one even start with the first half? Texas shooting 30.8% from the floor? Scoring 19 points? Brock Cunningham's dirty flagrant one foul that allowed Tennessee to have a 5-point possession, which turned a 4-point gamer into a 9-point game? Only one Texas player making more than one shot and none more than 2? The 11 turnovers? It's not rocket science when we look at why the Longhorns are going home.

Saving Grace: The only thing that kept the Longhorns from being down by 15(ish) points in the first half was terrible three-point shooting by the Vols. Overall, the Vols missed 12 of 13 shots from downtown in the first 20 minutes. For the game, Tennessee only hit 3 of 25 from downtown, which was the first time all season that the Vols didn't connect on at least 5 three point shooting.

Too Many Turnovers: The Longhorns finished with an incredibly sloppy 19 turnovers, including 6 from Tyrese Hunter and 4 from Abmas.

Chasing History: Abmas' career ends with him sitting in 8th place on the all-time scoring list with 3,132 points, a mere 18 points behind former Creighton star Doug McDermott for 7th place.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Angry
  • Love
Reactions: acush, Dave26, Maarrkk and 19 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Instant Game Analysis: Defense leads the Longhorns into Round of 32

Replies
69
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Ketchum

Instant Game Analysis: Abmas was great, but not enough to hold off Baylor

Replies
39
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
discostu007
discostu007
Ketchum

Instant Analysis: NC State out-shoots Texas on the way to Final Four

Replies
77
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
wfoot1
W
Ketchum

Instant Game Analysis: Horns blast Zags, one win away from Final Four

Replies
45
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
LH817
LH817
Ketchum

Instant WBB Analysis: UT's size too much for Bama, Horns advance to Sweet 16

Replies
26
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
hornsup21
hornsup21
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back