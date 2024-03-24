Instant Game Analysis: Big performers play small, season ends short of Sweet 16

Cliffs Notes: The season came to an end for the Longhorns on Saturday night, as its offense let it down all night long in a 62-58 loss to No.2 Tennessee.



The Participants: No.7 Texas (21-12 and No.2 Tennessee (25-8)



Pre-Game KenPom Rankings: Texas (No. 23) and Tennessee (No.7)



Game MVP: The Longhorns were just kind of middling around in the second half when Chendall Weaver put the team on his back for a spell and kept them within striking distance, scoring a team-high 13 points, which included a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.



Best Players Play Small : The recipe for winning all season long was to depend on Dylan Disu and Max Abmas carrying the offensive scoring load and the two combined to shoot 7 of 28 from the floor, On a night when you lose by two points, your two leading scorers not playing well proved to be a hill the Longhorns simply couldn't climb.



Crap Half: Where does one even start with the first half? Texas shooting 30.8% from the floor? Scoring 19 points? Brock Cunningham's dirty flagrant one foul that allowed Tennessee to have a 5-point possession, which turned a 4-point gamer into a 9-point game? Only one Texas player making more than one shot and none more than 2? The 11 turnovers? It's not rocket science when we look at why the Longhorns are going home.



Saving Grace: The only thing that kept the Longhorns from being down by 15(ish) points in the first half was terrible three-point shooting by the Vols. Overall, the Vols missed 12 of 13 shots from downtown in the first 20 minutes. For the game, Tennessee only hit 3 of 25 from downtown, which was the first time all season that the Vols didn't connect on at least 5 three point shooting.



Too Many Turnovers: The Longhorns finished with an incredibly sloppy 19 turnovers, including 6 from Tyrese Hunter and 4 from Abmas.



Chasing History: Abmas' career ends with him sitting in 8th place on the all-time scoring list with 3,132 points, a mere 18 points behind former Creighton star Doug McDermott for 7th place.