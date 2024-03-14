Instant Game Analysis: Lacking a sense of urgency, Texas loses its final Big 12 game to KSU

The Texas Longhorns blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost to 10th seeded Kansas State 78-74 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.Texas (20-12, 9-9 Big 12) and Kansas State (19-13, 8-10 Big 12): Texas (No. 23) and Kansas State (No.68)Max Abmas didn't have his best game, but he kept the Longhorns in the game in the second half when the Wildcats threatened to blow the Longhorns out, as he scored a game-high 26 points, while adding 4 rebounds and 4 assists.Down by one point (49-48) in the middle of the second half, the Wildcats, the Wildcats went on an 18-9 run that gave them a 67-57 lead with 4L28 remaining. Abmas tried to shoot the Longhorns back into the game, but it was too little, too late.One game after breaking out of a three-week slump with a season-high performance against Oklahoma, junior Tyrese Hunter went 0 for 7 from the field and finished with a mere 3 points and 3 assists on the night.The Longhorns are usually at its best when Abmas and Dylan Disu are playing well together, but Disu went 2 of 8 from the field and finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds. Texas really can't beat solid/good teams without him playing at an all-conference level.Abmas sits in 8th place on the all-time list and entered the game trailing former Creighton star Doug McDermott (3,150 points) by 67 points for 7th place. After scoring 25 points on Wednesday night, he is now 39 points behind McDermott. He's going to need at least 2 NCAA Tournament games to get to the 7th place finish line.KSU outscored the Longhorns 38-30 in the paint and were out-rebounded 39-32.The Longhorns just can't seem to escape the 8/9 seed game. Tonight will not have helped the cause to get out of an 8/9 game.