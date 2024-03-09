Instant Game Analysis: Tyrese Hunter stars in Texas destruction of the Sooners...

The Longhorns created 10 steals to hep create a 25-8 advantage in fast-break points, as Texas beat OU 94-78 on Saturday to finish 9-9 in Big 12 play in the regular season.Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) and Oklahoma (20-11, 8-10 Big 12): Texas (No. 25) and Oklahoma (No.37)About once every half-dozen or so games, senior Tyrese Hunter will remind you that when he's hot, he can be one of the best players in the Big 12, while he's completely mortal on a lot of the other days. Well, today was one of those good days. Hunter scored a season-high 30 points on 9 of 13 shooting (3 of 4 from downtown), while dishing out 7 assists and picking up 3 steals. Oh, if he could only put a batch of these performances together in a row...The Longhorns only led by 5 at the half, but a lay-up by Dylan Disu, a lay-up by Max Abmas and four-straight points by Hunter pushed the Texas lead to 13 points in less than 2 minutes into the second half.In 5 of his last 6 games, sophomore Dillon Mitchell hasn't broken double-figures and in 4 of those games he scored 5 points or fewer points. On Saturday, he broke out for 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting, while looking like a guy who was comfortable on the court again.The Longhorns finished with a triple-slash line of 63.5/50.0/95.7. Yeah... that'll do.The Texas bench of Mitchell, Kadin Shedrick and Chendall Weaver combined for 31 points on 12 of 15 shooting.Abmas moved into 8th place on the all-time list on Monday night and now trails former Creighton star Doug McDermott (3,150 points) by 67 points for 7th place after scoring 11 points vs. the Sooners.The Longhorns entered the night solidly on the 8/9 seed line and in the Rick Barnes side of the No.1.