Jackson Arnold with an underwhelming Scrimmage

Michigan (24 days until)

QUARTERBACK UPDATE - What a mess... "Each quarterback has had good days. Alex Orji has had good days, Davis Warren has had good days, Jack Tuttle is lagging behind a bit, and multiple people have suggested some issues getting back up to speed. I don't want to say anything more than that to avoid anyone getting mad at me lol. We're also told that Jadyn Davis has been 'better than expected'." FRESHMAN RB - Jordan Marshall : Marshall is noted to have had a great scrimmage last weekend and in line to become the RB3 for Michigan. Marshall was the RB2 in the Class of 2024, per. Rivals. OUTSIDE LINEBACKER - Derrick Moore & Josaiah Stewart : The Michigan source said the two veteran starting outside linebackers have been "monsters" during fall camp. FREAK - Marlin Klein : Klein is not the best tight end for the Wolverines, but rather rumored to be the fastest player... Colston Loveland is a well respected Tight End in the NFL circles and topped out at 21.25 mph during the 2023 season, Klein at 6-6 and 250 lbs hit 21.75 mph this summer and broad jumped nearly 10 feet. This may be the best duo in College Football by the end of the season.

Oklahoma (59 days until)

SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Quarterback : "Jackson Arnold threw two picks. One was a tipped pass that should have been caught by a WR, from what I am told. The one to Danny Stutsman that resulted in a pick-six was during situational work and in red zone work. There is no spinning it that the throw wasn’t great. As one person told OUinsider, “It was like he was playing catch with Stutsman on that throw, but people will act like Jackson [Arnold] was just throwing bad passes and that just isn’t the way it really went down. He had plenty of solid reps and there was more good than bad when he was given ample time to make the throws. Sometimes he holds onto the ball too long and that comes with experience and the fact he is going up against a defense that has been together for nearly three years now, or at least going into year three. They are further along than the offense and that better be the case early in fall camp.” SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Bauer Sharp : "Several sources spoke super highly of how the Sooners used their TE’s in this scrimmage. - Sharp has a chance to be Jackson [Arnold], Michael [Hawkins], and Casey [Thompsons] best friend this season. He is athletic and can move. Makes competitive catches and did so in this scrimmage.” - Sharp totaled 288 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions at Southeastern Louisiana last season. BEST OF THE BEST - Sawchuk & Barnes : "Both Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes were said to have been the best part of the offense, along with TE Bauer Sharp." FASUSI UPDATE - Michael Fasusi : "As for where OU stands, I like the Sooners' chances with Fasusi. At least for now. I am always leery of a late push by Texas here. Will be until he commits. I am conditioned to feel that way after the last few OL battles like that and despite the information myself and Parker have been given.." per Brandon Drumm

Georgia (66 days until)

DUI - Trevor Etienne : Kirby Smart was asked if Trevor Etienne would play in the opener against Clemson. He declined to offer a response, not saying a word. - Etienne is coming off of being charged with a DUI and reckless driving in May. It is assumed he will be potentially suspended for part of, if not the whole Clemson game. BIG BOYS - Jamaal Jarrett : This week a player discussed on The Dawgvent was Sophomore Defensive Tacke Jamaal Jarrett, who hails from North Carolina, the same home of Bulldog great, Jordan Davis. The comparison doesn't end there, as Jarrett is also 6'6 and 340 lbs. - Smart mentioned, "He has moments, flashes of being able to help us, and we need help at that position in terms of depth because we've got injuries at those positions." - "There are coaches all across the country right now on the defensive line who don’t have one 300-pounder. We’ve got several." SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Carson Beck : "Beck had a decent day running the first-team offense. He was very consistent. The other QBs not so much." SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Wide Receivers : "Dominic Lovett made some plays and they didn’t throw a whole lot to Dillon Bell. Smith, Bell and Lovett were your starting wideouts."

Florida (87 days until)

INJURY - Jamari Lyons : Lyons suffered a season-ending injury during the past weekend's scrimmage. Lyons finished 2023, fourth on the defensive line in snaps with 198, roughly 90 behind the starters. THE FUTURE of UF - Lagway to Hawkins : "One player people have praised all off-season is the work ethic of Tank Hawkins, who scored twice today, I was told by those in attendance. The connection was Lagway to Hawkins on the second-team offense. It's nice to see those two establishing a nice chemistry early on. " SCRIMMAGE STATS - D.J. Lagway : 14/24 with Two TDs and one pick by Aaron Gates. PROJECTING? - "By the way UF believes they can get to 8 wins this year which in my opinion with that schedule would be fantastic, BUT the key is getting to five wins before November" - Site Publisher Jason Higdon wrote. (Cody: I'm personally not sure if this is his opinion, or something coming from the inside)

A&M (108 days until)

INJURY - Rueben Owens : "Owens suffered a lower leg injury in the scrimmage on Saturday (Aug. 10). I will address his injury at my next media availability, on Saturday" - HC Mike Elko - (Owens is rumored to have suffered a season-ending injury - he was the top-ranked All-Purpose Back in the Class of 2023, per Rivals) SCRIMMAGE NOTE - Terry Bussey : "Bussey reportedly had a big return in the scrimmage Saturday, and he had a really impressive return this morning. He has tremendous vision and anticipates a crease widening very well. He made an Achane-esque move today, making a near horizontal cut to hit a hole and then hit the gas to get upfield." CONCERNS - WR1 : "Another area that concerns me is explosiveness. The Aggies have some receivers who are good, but do they have a No. 1 guy who can get out there and really stretch the field? That’s my concern with them." - Site Publisher Mark Passwaters wrote SLEEPERS - Cashius Howell : "Howell, who had 9.5 sacks last year for Bowling Green, is going to be used with that role in mind. Jay Bateman has already said he's going to play "a ton", so Aggie fans should look for number 18 to be out there against Notre Dame and beyond."

Tennessee (Not Scheduled)

Back with the 2nd Edition of "Behind Enemy Lines". The Big 4 opponents on the 2024 Longhorns Schedule are Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Last week I added Arkansas as the fifth school, but for variance, I'll be switching them, Florida and maybe Mississippi State out each week. Until the games get here, I will continue pursuing the updates from our "Rivals" and giving us an update as to what it looks like on the outside of the 40 acres as we enter the 2024 season. This is the second iteration.: It is some great food for thought when you are tracking multiple teams and reading different websites, the reactions to quarterback performances. These Sooners seem awfully optimistic about Arnold's performance.Yes, I was thinking the same thing.. it sounded awfully close to the verbiage we have received regarding Sydir Mitchell over he last 365 days.The AggieYell page is...underwhelming, with little to no scrimmage notes at all.Well, friends, I attempted to do some digging on the ole VolReport and came up empty-handed.Enjoy your Wednesday Night and Finish the Week Strong!