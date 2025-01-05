ADVERTISEMENT

Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Make no mistake about it, Texas has seriously arrived...)

Back in December of 2020, I was talking to a member of the Texas Board of Regents about the pending firing on Tom Herman and the possible hire of Steve Sarkisian as his replacement.

"It's about fine margins and we think Sark is an upgrade of Herman," the source said. "We think Herman is a very good coach that can win us nine or 10 games a year. We're making this move because we think Sark is an upgrade, even if a small one, over what we have. We think it can be the difference between being good and being great."

As it turns out, Sarkisian wasn't just a small upgrade of Herman, but a fairly massive one.

With five days to go before the Longhorns take on Ohio State in the semifinals of the national playoffs, it's important to take stock and appreciate where Sarkisian has lifted the Texas program.

* Texas is the only school in the nation that has made repeat appearances to the national semifinals.
* Texas is the only school that has made the playoffs in the last two consecutive seasons.
* With its win over Arizona State, Texas is the only school in the nation with wins in all six New Year’s Six Bowls.
* Texas' 25 wins in the last two seasons is the most by any two-year window in school history.

The reality for the Longhorns is that they've entered incredibly rarified air over the course of the last two seasons. While they aren't on the level of an Alabama, Georgia or Ohio State (and possibly Michigan), there's no other program that it has to take a back seat to in the hierarchy of the sport.

That wasn't the case when Sarkisian took the job and it wasn't the case at the end of year two. Yet, that's where things stand going into this week's Cotton Bowl match-up.

Everything that happens from this moment moving forward is about joining the power 3 that has historically dominated the sport for more than a decade. In order to get on that level, these are the games that have to be won. Otherwise, you live in the land of very good and never the land of great ... kinda like a Notre Dame, Penn State or ... uh ... Oklahoma (once upon a time).

This isn't about Texas being back. Texas has been back. This is about Texas being elite of the elite of the elite, which it is not quite there yet.

That can change in five days. This is the new glass ceiling that the Longhorns have to shatter and they don't come around every day.

Friday represents an opportunity for elevation. A loss only means that the Longhorns will have to count down the days until a new opportunity presents itself next January. A win means that you might just be in the club with one more win after that.

No. 2 - Portal, Portal, Portal ...

