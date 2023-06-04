Late Night Bites: Texas lays the foundation for strong 2025 cycle

Just got back to Dallas after a long (and hot) day on the 40 Acres. Texas hosted several of its top 2025 targets for an elite camp and pool party, and OB was on-site for the news. Here's some notes to pass along with more to come throughout the week.-- Texas landed its QB of the 2025 class inon Saturday, giving Sark yet another signature win on the trail at the quarterback position. We were tipped off on the commitment coming and it's difficult to overstate how big of a win it is for the Longhorns. Lacey plays an exciting style of football and already has a state championship under his belt. It's worth noting that he throws the balls to top-five nationally ranked Ryan Williams. Williams is an Alabama commit so it remains to be seen what happens there, but Lacey will surely be in his ear. Regardless, Lacey himself is a premier win for the Longhorns, especially because they beat out in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn for him.--is at nearly every recruiting event that Texas has, and that was more of the same this weekend. Marsh noted that his relationship with Longhorns receivers coach Chris Jackson continues to strengthen and he's really excited about the direction of the program. Marsh has impressed me every time that I have seen him and is set to rise in the next Rivals update. I really like where Texas stands at this point in his recruitment, especially with a talent like Lacey in the boat.-- Sticking at WR, it's aways big whenis on campus. Moore is a top-10 player in the '25 class and is a premier talent out of Duncanville. He's a physical wideout that is just as good at blocking as he is at anything else. Moore didn't camp but he liked what he saw from the facilities and the coaching. He was with Duncanville teammate and Texas offerand rising 2026 playmaker. Lacey is already recruiting Moore to join him in Austin.-- Red Oak WRis another pass catcher that the Longhorns are pursuing hard. Williams made his first trip to Texas after getting his offer, and he was blown away yet again. Williams claims he doesn't have any favorites, but it's clear that the Longhorns have made a big impression. He really likes Jackson as their relationship continues to grow. I expect UT to be near the top of his recruitment until he ultimately makes a decision.-- Skyline LBis another prospect that has really heated up this offseason with offers flying in from UT, Ohio State, LSU, and several others. He got to meet Jeff Choate while on campus today and was impressed with his coaching style and how he breaks down the game. Barnes said that Texas sees a role for him that includes playing all over the defensive front, which he really likes.-- Shadow Creek WRis another prospect that is no stranger to UT's campus, and he was back in town this weekend. Watson plays all over the field, including QB, on the high school level but is being recruited to play wideout. The four-star noted that he thinks he can play either slot or on the outside, but that he really thinks that he can thrive in a Xavier Worthy-type role.-- Mississippi DLwas the highest rated defender on campus, and he also left impressed. It was his first time getting a real look at the program. His father played DL for the Houston Texans and his older brother is committed to A&M. However, Bo Davis has played an active role in his recruitment since the early stages and that bond has the Longhorns in the mix at this stage.