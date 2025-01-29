ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday night nugget

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Texas began winter conditioning on Monday and everything is going so well so far.

I was told Texas Strength and Conditioning Coach Torre Becton and his staff had players heavy lift and run often during the first two days. I was told players were tired after each workout but every player tried to achieve the strength and conditioning staff's expectations. Many members of Longhorn football coach Steve Sarkisian's staff are currently on the road recruiting.

The offseason goal is for the Longhorns to become a more physical football team in 2025. I was told that is why Becton hit the ground running this week. The main focus has been the weight room this week.

We will keep you posted.
 
