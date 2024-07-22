"Night Games in the SEC are Just Different"

Road Record in the SEC | Road Night Record in SEC | Night defined at 6 pm or later

Vanderbilt Commodores | 1-16 (.058) | Texas 2024 Road Opponent

2023: 0-4

2022: 1-4

2021: 0-4

2020: 0-4

Vanderbilt Road NIGHT Record | 0-4 (.000)

Vanderbilt Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-4 (.000)

South Carolina Gamecocks | 3-14 (.176)

2023: 0-4

2022: 2-2

2021: 0-4

2020: 1-4

South Carolina Road NIGHT Record | 2-6 (.250)

South Carolina Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-3 (.250)

Arkansas Razorbacks Road Record in SEC | 4-12 (.250) | Texas 2024 Road Opponent

2021: 1-3

2020: 1-4

Arkansas Razorbacks Road NIGHT Record | 2-4 (.333)

Arkansas Razorbacks Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-4 (.200)

Florida Gators Road Record in SEC | 5-10 (.333) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 1-3

2022: 1-2

2021: 0-4

2020: 3-1

Florida Road NIGHT Record | 0-4 (.000)

Florida Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-2 (.000)

Texas A&M Aggies Road Record in SEC | 5-10 (.333) | Texas 2024 Road Opponent

2023: 0-3

2022: 0-4

2021: 1-2

2020: 4-1

Texas A&M Road NIGHT Record | 1-5 (.166)

Texas A&M Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-2 (.000)

Mississippi State Bulldogs Road Record in SEC | 6-11 (.352) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 1-3

2022: 1-3

2021: 3-1

2020: 1-4

Mississippi State Road NIGHT Record | 2-7 (.222)

Mississippi State Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 2-4 (.333)

Missouri Tigers Road Record in SEC | 6-10 (.375)

2023: 3-1

2022: 1-3

2021: 1-4

2020: 1-3

Missouri Road NIGHT Record | 2-2 (.500)

Missouri Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-1 (.500)

Tennessee Volunteers Road Record in SEC | 7-10 (.411)

2023: 1-3

2022: 2-2

2021: 2-2

2020: 2-3

Tennessee Road NIGHT Record | 4-6 (.400)

Tennessee Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-3 (.250)

Kentucky Wildcats Road Record in SEC | 7-10 (.411) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 2-2

2022: 2-2

2021: 2-2

2020: 1-4

Kentucky Road NIGHT Record | 4-4 (.500)

Kentucky Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-2 (.333)

Auburn Tigers Road Record in SEC | 7-9 (.437)

2023: 2-2

2022: 0-4

2021: 2-2

2020: 3-2

Auburn Road NIGHT Record | 4-6 (.400)

Auburn Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-3 (.250)

Ole Miss Rebels Road Record in SEC | 8-8 (.500)

2023: 2-2

2022: 2-2

2021: 2-2

2020: 2-2

Ole Miss Road NIGHT Record | 5-3 (.625)

Ole Miss Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-2 (.000)

LSU Tigers Road Record in SEC | 9-9 (.500)

2023: 2-2

2022: 3-1

2021: 1-3

2020: 3-3

LSU Road NIGHT Record | 4-7 (.363)

LSU Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-5 (.166)

Alabama Crimson Tide Road Record in SEC | 14-3 (.823)

2023: 4-0

2022: 2-2

2021: 3-1

2020: 5-0

Alabama Road NIGHT Record | 5-2 (.714)

Alabama Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-1 (.000)

Georgia Bulldogs Road Record in SEC | 14-1 (.933) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 3-0

2022: 4-0

2021: 3-0

2020: 4-1

Georgia Road NIGHT Record | 3-1 (.750)

Georgia Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-1 (.000)

Night and Day Difference

Best Night Road Record

- Georgia | 3-1 (.750)

- Alabama | 5-2 (.714)

- Ole Miss | 5-3 (.625)

- Kentucky | 4-4 (.500)

- Missouri | 2-2 (.500)

- Tennessee | 4-6 (.400)

- LSU | 4-7 (.363)

- Auburn | 2-4 (.333)

- Arkansas | 2-4 (.333)

- South Carolina | 2-6 (.250)

- Mississippi State | 2-7 (.222)

- Texas A&M | 1-5 (.166)

- Vanderbilt | 0-4 (.000)

- Florida | 0-4 (.000)

Best Day Road Record

- Georgia | 11-0 (1.000)

- Alabama | 9-1 (.900)

- LSU | 5-2 (.714)

-------------------------------

- Mississippi State | 4-4 (.500)

- Auburn | 6-7 (.461)

- Ole Miss | 3-5 (.375)

- Kentucky | 3-6 (.333)

- Missouri | 4-8 (.333)

-------------------------------

- Arkansas | 2-8 (.200)

- South Carolina | 1-8 (.111)

- Vanderbilt | 1-12 (.076)

Best Overall Road Record

- Georgia | 14-1 (.933)

- Alabama | 14-3 (.823)

- Ole Miss | 8-8 (.500)

- LSU | 9-9 (.500)

- Auburn | 7-9 (.437)

- Kentucky | 7-10 (.411)

- Tennessee | 7-10 (.411)

- Missouri | 6-10 (.375)

- Mississippi State | 6-11 (.352)

- Texas A&M | 5-10 (.333)

- Florida | 5-10 (.333)

-------------------------------

- Arkansas | 4-12 (.250)

- South Carolina | 3-14 (.176)

- Vanderbilt | 1-16 (.058)

Best Overall Record vs. SEC

- Alabama | 31-2 (.939)

- Georgia | 31-3 (.912)

- Ole Miss | 20-13 (.606)

- LSU | 20-14 (.588)

- Texas A&M | 18-15 (.545)

- Tennessee | 17-17 (.500)

- Missouri | 17-17 (.500)

- Florida | 16-18 (.470)

- Kentucky | 15-19 (.441)

- Auburn | 14-20 (.411)

-------------------------------

- South Carolina | 12-22 (.352)

- Mississippi State | 12-22 (.352)

- Arkansas | 11-23 (.323)

-------------------------------

- Vanderbilt | 2-31 (.060)

Texas Longhorns Translating to the SEC -> Records vs. SEC / Big 12

Texas Longhorns Road Record in Big 12/SEC | 11-6 (.647)

2023: 5-0

2022: 2-2

2021: 1-4

2020: 3-0

Texas Road NIGHT Record vs. Big 12/SEC | 4-2 (.666)

Texas Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked Big 12/SEC | 2-0 (1.000)



Texas Record vs. SEC | 1-2 (.333)

Texas Road NIGHT Record vs. SEC | 1-1 (.500)



Overall Record vs. Conference | 23-13 (.638)

Oklahoma Sooners Translating to the SEC -> Records vs. SEC / Big 12

Oklahoma Sooners Road Record in Big 12/SEC | 7-8 (.466)

2023: 2-2

2022: 1-3

2021: 2-2

2020: 2-1

Oklahoma Road NIGHT Record vs. Big 12/SEC | 1-3 (.250)

Oklahoma Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked Big 12/SEC | 0-1 (.000)



Oklahoma Record vs. SEC | 1-0 (1.000)

Oklahoma Road NIGHT Record vs. SEC | 1-1 (1.000)

*Only SEC Game = Florida in 2020 Cotton Bowl*

Overall Record vs. Conference | 23-12 (.657)

Texas 2024 Conference Schedule

- Mississippi State @ Texas (TBD) -

The Bulldogs are 6-11 on the Road in the SEC, and 2-4 in Night Games against Ranked Teams in the SEC.

- Texas vs. Oklahoma (3:30 pm ET) -

Neutral Site (Texas has outscored Oklahoma 172-142 during the last 4 matchups, despite losing 3 of them.)

- Georgia @ Texas (TBD) -

The Bulldogs are 11-0 on the road during Day Games and 3-1 during Night Road Games.

- Texas @ Vanderbilt (TBD)

- The Commodores... are NOT Great at home or on the road.

- Florida @ Texas (12:00 pm ET)

- The Gators are 5-10 on the road in the SEC, 5-6 during Day Games.

- Texas @ Arkansas (12:00 pm ET)

- Texas and Arkansas have played twice in 15 years, once in Fayetteville and once in Houston. Arkansas won both

- Kentucky @ Texas (TBD)

- The Wildcats are 7-10 on the road in the SEC and 3-6 during Day Games.

- Texas @ Texas A&M (TBD)

- The Aggies are 13-5 at home in the SEC, while being 5-10 on the road over the last 4 years.

Alabama has won the SEC Championship Game in 3 of the last 4 seasons, while Georgia has just one SEC Championship win, but two National Titles. Both are 10+ wins better overall in Conference play and 6+ wins better overall on the road. Lane Kiffin mentioned Road Night Games as a specific data point, it matters in the grand scheme, but my bigger takeaway is those Road Night Games against Ranked opponents. Very few are successful in that scenario, and only one team is at .500 or better, the Missouri Tigers, who have just 2 matchups (Loss at Florida in 2020, Win at Kentucky in 2023)



The LSU Tigers have had the MOST Ranked Night Road Games in the conference with 6, In 2023 the Tigers lost to Alabama and Ole Miss on the Road at Night. Arkansas had 5 such matchups over the last 4 seasons, with 2 coming in 2023 against Ole Miss and LSU, both resulting in Losses

Best Night Road Record vs. Ranked Opponents

Missouri | 1-1 (.500)

Mississippi State | 2-4 (.333)

Kentucky | 1-2 (.333)

Auburn | 1-3 (.250)

Tennessee | 1-3 (.250)

South Carolina | 1-3 (.250)

Arkansas | 1-4 (.200)

LSU | 1-5 (.166)

Alabama | 0-1 (.000)

Georgia | 0-1 (.000)

Florida | 0-2 (.000)

Ole Miss | 0-2 (.000)

Texas A&M | 0-2 (.000)

Vanderbilt | 0-4 (.000)

During SEC Media Day's last week, my favorite answer a Coach gave was in response to the same old question,.. yes, that was the question.Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin handled it like a pro and explained his answer differently than others who were asked that or similar questions, most noted theas a focal point, but not Lane. Kiffin explainedTo Skip the Team by Team breakdowns... give it a scroll and move down to the recap2023: 1-32022: 1-2--------------------------------------------------------------- Florida | 5-6 (.454)- Texas A&M | 4-5 (.444)- Tennessee | 3-4 (.428)------------------------------------------------------------