ADVERTISEMENT

"Night Games in the SEC are Just Different"

CodyCarpentier

CodyCarpentier

every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
Nov 25, 2023
1,036
2,758
113
Charleston, SC
www.rosterwatch.com
During SEC Media Day's last week, my favorite answer a Coach gave was in response to the same old question, "Do you believe Texas has a chance of going pretty high this year?".. yes, that was the question.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin handled it like a pro and explained his answer differently than others who were asked that or similar questions, most noted the "depth and trenches" as a focal point, but not Lane. Kiffin explained "I mean ya, they were in the final four last year - they have a lot of players coming back and continue to add great high school and portal players, I think they are one of the elite rosters in America. I think Sark would know the challenges well, having coached in the SEC. That conference(Big 12) was competitive too, so he had tough games there and tough games on the road there, it's just different, the SEC is really challenging. - Study road records and study road records at night in the SEC and why do those percentages change? They change because there are really good players, and they are really hard places to play with electric atmospheres that are challenging to play in - when you come into this conference, you get that more."
To Skip the Team by Team breakdowns... give it a scroll and move down to the recap ;)
Road Record in the SEC | Road Night Record in SEC | Night defined at 6 pm or later

Vanderbilt Commodores | 1-16 (.058) | Texas 2024 Road Opponent

2023: 0-4
2022: 1-4
2021: 0-4
2020: 0-4

Vanderbilt Road NIGHT Record | 0-4 (.000)
Vanderbilt Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-4 (.000)


South Carolina Gamecocks | 3-14 (.176)

2023: 0-4
2022: 2-2
2021: 0-4
2020: 1-4

South Carolina Road NIGHT Record | 2-6 (.250)
South Carolina Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-3 (.250)


Arkansas Razorbacks Road Record in SEC | 4-12 (.250) | Texas 2024 Road Opponent

2023: 1-3
2022: 1-2
2021: 1-3
2020: 1-4

Arkansas Razorbacks Road NIGHT Record | 2-4 (.333)
Arkansas Razorbacks Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-4 (.200)


Florida Gators Road Record in SEC | 5-10 (.333) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 1-3
2022: 1-2
2021: 0-4
2020: 3-1

Florida Road NIGHT Record | 0-4 (.000)
Florida Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-2 (.000)


Texas A&M Aggies Road Record in SEC | 5-10 (.333) | Texas 2024 Road Opponent

2023: 0-3
2022: 0-4
2021: 1-2
2020: 4-1

Texas A&M Road NIGHT Record | 1-5 (.166)
Texas A&M Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-2 (.000)


Mississippi State Bulldogs Road Record in SEC | 6-11 (.352) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 1-3
2022: 1-3
2021: 3-1
2020: 1-4

Mississippi State Road NIGHT Record | 2-7 (.222)
Mississippi State Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 2-4 (.333)


Missouri Tigers Road Record in SEC | 6-10 (.375)
2023: 3-1
2022: 1-3
2021: 1-4
2020: 1-3

Missouri Road NIGHT Record | 2-2 (.500)
Missouri Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-1 (.500)


Tennessee Volunteers Road Record in SEC | 7-10 (.411)

2023: 1-3
2022: 2-2
2021: 2-2
2020: 2-3


Tennessee Road NIGHT Record | 4-6 (.400)
Tennessee Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-3 (.250)


Kentucky Wildcats Road Record in SEC | 7-10 (.411) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 2-2
2022: 2-2
2021: 2-2
2020: 1-4

Kentucky Road NIGHT Record | 4-4 (.500)
Kentucky Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-2 (.333)


Auburn Tigers Road Record in SEC | 7-9 (.437)

2023: 2-2
2022: 0-4
2021: 2-2
2020: 3-2

Auburn Road NIGHT Record | 4-6 (.400)
Auburn Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-3 (.250)



Ole Miss Rebels Road Record in SEC | 8-8 (.500)

2023: 2-2
2022: 2-2
2021: 2-2
2020: 2-2

Ole Miss Road NIGHT Record | 5-3 (.625)
Ole Miss Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-2 (.000)


LSU Tigers Road Record in SEC | 9-9 (.500)

2023: 2-2
2022: 3-1
2021: 1-3
2020: 3-3

LSU Road NIGHT Record | 4-7 (.363)
LSU Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 1-5 (.166)


Alabama Crimson Tide Road Record in SEC | 14-3 (.823)

2023: 4-0
2022: 2-2
2021: 3-1
2020: 5-0

Alabama Road NIGHT Record | 5-2 (.714)
Alabama Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-1 (.000)


Georgia Bulldogs Road Record in SEC | 14-1 (.933) | Texas 2024 Home Opponent

2023: 3-0
2022: 4-0
2021: 3-0
2020: 4-1

Georgia Road NIGHT Record | 3-1 (.750)
Georgia Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked | 0-1 (.000)


Night and Day Difference

Best Night Road Record
- Georgia | 3-1 (.750)
- Alabama | 5-2 (.714)
- Ole Miss | 5-3 (.625)
-------------------------------
- Kentucky | 4-4 (.500)
- Missouri | 2-2 (.500)
- Tennessee | 4-6 (.400)
- LSU | 4-7 (.363)
- Auburn | 2-4 (.333)
- Arkansas | 2-4 (.333)
-------------------------------
- South Carolina | 2-6 (.250)
- Mississippi State | 2-7 (.222)
- Texas A&M | 1-5 (.166)
- Vanderbilt | 0-4 (.000)
- Florida | 0-4 (.000)

Best Day Road Record
- Georgia | 11-0 (1.000)
- Alabama | 9-1 (.900)
- LSU | 5-2 (.714)
-------------------------------
- Mississippi State | 4-4 (.500)
- Auburn | 6-7 (.461)
- Florida | 5-6 (.454)
- Texas A&M | 4-5 (.444)
- Tennessee | 3-4 (.428)
- Ole Miss | 3-5 (.375)
- Kentucky | 3-6 (.333)
- Missouri | 4-8 (.333)
-------------------------------
- Arkansas | 2-8 (.200)
- South Carolina | 1-8 (.111)
- Vanderbilt | 1-12 (.076)

Best Overall Road Record
- Georgia | 14-1 (.933)
- Alabama | 14-3 (.823)
------------------------------
- Ole Miss | 8-8 (.500)
- LSU | 9-9 (.500)
- Auburn | 7-9 (.437)
- Kentucky | 7-10 (.411)
- Tennessee | 7-10 (.411)
- Missouri | 6-10 (.375)
- Mississippi State | 6-11 (.352)
- Texas A&M | 5-10 (.333)
- Florida | 5-10 (.333)
-------------------------------
- Arkansas | 4-12 (.250)
- South Carolina | 3-14 (.176)
- Vanderbilt | 1-16 (.058)

Best Overall Record vs. SEC
- Alabama | 31-2 (.939)
- Georgia | 31-3 (.912)
------------------------------
- Ole Miss | 20-13 (.606)
- LSU | 20-14 (.588)
- Texas A&M | 18-15 (.545)
- Tennessee | 17-17 (.500)
- Missouri | 17-17 (.500)
- Florida | 16-18 (.470)
- Kentucky | 15-19 (.441)
- Auburn | 14-20 (.411)
-------------------------------
- South Carolina | 12-22 (.352)
- Mississippi State | 12-22 (.352)
- Arkansas | 11-23 (.323)
-------------------------------
- Vanderbilt | 2-31 (.060)


Texas Longhorns Translating to the SEC -> Records vs. SEC / Big 12

Texas Longhorns Road Record in Big 12/SEC | 11-6 (.647)
2023: 5-0
2022: 2-2
2021: 1-4
2020: 3-0

Texas Road NIGHT Record vs. Big 12/SEC | 4-2 (.666)
Texas Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked Big 12/SEC | 2-0 (1.000)

Texas Record vs. SEC | 1-2 (.333)
Texas Road NIGHT Record vs. SEC | 1-1 (.500)

Overall Record vs. Conference | 23-13 (.638)


Oklahoma Sooners Translating to the SEC -> Records vs. SEC / Big 12

Oklahoma Sooners Road Record in Big 12/SEC | 7-8 (.466)
2023: 2-2
2022: 1-3
2021: 2-2
2020: 2-1

Oklahoma Road NIGHT Record vs. Big 12/SEC | 1-3 (.250)
Oklahoma Road NIGHT Record vs. Ranked Big 12/SEC | 0-1 (.000)

Oklahoma Record vs. SEC | 1-0 (1.000)
Oklahoma Road NIGHT Record vs. SEC | 1-1 (1.000)
*Only SEC Game = Florida in 2020 Cotton Bowl*

Overall Record vs. Conference | 23-12 (.657)


Texas 2024 Conference Schedule

- Mississippi State @ Texas (TBD) - The Bulldogs are 6-11 on the Road in the SEC, and 2-4 in Night Games against Ranked Teams in the SEC.
- Texas vs. Oklahoma (3:30 pm ET) - Neutral Site (Texas has outscored Oklahoma 172-142 during the last 4 matchups, despite losing 3 of them.)
- Georgia @ Texas (TBD) - The Bulldogs are 11-0 on the road during Day Games and 3-1 during Night Road Games.
- Texas @ Vanderbilt (TBD) - The Commodores... are NOT Great at home or on the road.
- Florida @ Texas (12:00 pm ET) - The Gators are 5-10 on the road in the SEC, 5-6 during Day Games.
- Texas @ Arkansas (12:00 pm ET) - Texas and Arkansas have played twice in 15 years, once in Fayetteville and once in Houston. Arkansas won both
- Kentucky @ Texas (TBD) - The Wildcats are 7-10 on the road in the SEC and 3-6 during Day Games.
- Texas @ Texas A&M (TBD) - The Aggies are 13-5 at home in the SEC, while being 5-10 on the road over the last 4 years.


Alabama has won the SEC Championship Game in 3 of the last 4 seasons, while Georgia has just one SEC Championship win, but two National Titles. Both are 10+ wins better overall in Conference play and 6+ wins better overall on the road. Lane Kiffin mentioned Road Night Games as a specific data point, it matters in the grand scheme, but my bigger takeaway is those Road Night Games against Ranked opponents. Very few are successful in that scenario, and only one team is at .500 or better, the Missouri Tigers, who have just 2 matchups (Loss at Florida in 2020, Win at Kentucky in 2023)

The LSU Tigers have had the MOST Ranked Night Road Games in the conference with 6, In 2023 the Tigers lost to Alabama and Ole Miss on the Road at Night. Arkansas had 5 such matchups over the last 4 seasons, with 2 coming in 2023 against Ole Miss and LSU, both resulting in Losses

Best Night Road Record vs. Ranked Opponents
Missouri | 1-1 (.500)
Mississippi State | 2-4 (.333)
Kentucky | 1-2 (.333)
Auburn | 1-3 (.250)
Tennessee | 1-3 (.250)
South Carolina | 1-3 (.250)
Arkansas | 1-4 (.200)
LSU | 1-5 (.166)
Alabama | 0-1 (.000)
Georgia | 0-1 (.000)
Florida | 0-2 (.000)
Ole Miss | 0-2 (.000)
Texas A&M | 0-2 (.000)
Vanderbilt | 0-4 (.000)
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: bclear1, TrailsPoppy, ETXHORN and 20 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CodyCarpentier

Cody's Top 10 Teams, 21 Things, and 32 All-Conference Players from SEC Media Days

Replies
129
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
mardoc20
M
CodyCarpentier

Trespassing in Texas (Can Oregon/Ohio State sustain?)

Replies
29
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier
CHastings

Texas vs A&M (2021-2023) - Horns Take the 12 Years War with a Strong Finish

Replies
16
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
benflr
benflr
CodyCarpentier

Stargazing: Ranking the Top 50 head coaches in college football

Replies
78
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
bevos2009run
bevos2009run
CodyCarpentier

The 20 Most Important Games of the 2024 College Football Season

Replies
107
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
michael_wein
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back