Notes from Sark's Monday press conference

Exciting stuff to be playing a CFP game in mid-December. To come off two weeks after SEC Championship game is exciting. Always have to keep guys sharp after a long layoff. Great opportunity to host a playoff game against a good playoff team. Pumped for fans and Longhorn nation. Going to need everyone's support.



Clemson's a really good team. Dabo's been winning a lot of games at Clemson for a long time. This team embodies what his teams usually do. Few penalties, they take care of the ball on offense, create turnovers on defense. Veteran OL and DL who play really well. They have a really good QB, highly competitive. He'll do what it takes to put them in position to win. They spread the ball around. A lot of great challenges that they present. Texas has its work cut out for them.



Last week was good for them. After Georgia, need some time to heal, but got in front of the game planning as well.



On the timing of the game with the portal, recruiting ... Been a challenging three weeks. Signing Day on Wed of the SEC Champ game. Then on Monday the portal opens, so you're dealing with current players who are making decisions, while also talking to some players about the NFL. Last week was busy, more than he was anticipating. Kind of like if in the NFL, the day the playoffs start, every player on every playoff roster is suddenly a free agent. Teams not in CFP can devote more time to free agency than programs in the CFP can. That's the world they live in. It's definitely challenging. Savea, Finkley going to stick around and be on the team during the CFP run.



On the energy at practice ... Thursday coming back, had good energy but were kind of giddy. Really challenged guys on Friday to come with the right mental intensity. Thinks the energy level is really high, just need to make sure they're funnelling it in the right direction. Their guys always respond, feels good about that. Feels good about the staff's game plan.



On Kelvin Banks ... He was good last week. He was very pleased. Sark held him back more than Kelvin wanted to. He's comfortable with him, with Quinn, will come back today and feel like a more healthy football team than they were a couple weeks ago.



On the three guys they've signed from the portal ... Jack is an elite punter, Australian background, has mastered a lot of different punts. Averaged 45 yards, but also speciality punts pinning guys back, hang time. Cole Brevard, with the attrition on DL, although they did a great job in recruiting, it's going to be another cycle where they need some depth and experience. Brad Spence is a guy they recruited out of high school. More of an edge player in high school, when he got to Arkansas they played him off the ball then allowed him to rush on third downs. Had a good game against Texas. They've had some LB attrition, were a little under the number, signed a couple of high school kids, but to get him on board and his versatilty is big for Texas.



On Isaiah Bond ... Kind of in the same boat as Kelvin and Quinn. Any time you have an ankle injury it takes time. They shut him down completely last week to try to get him healthy. He's going to do everything in his power to play but they'll have to monitor him daily.



On having success against running QBs and if Klubnik is different ... He has real weapons around him. They spread the ball around, have a real running game so it's not all on Klubnik. Yet they have scheme where you have to worry about QB run game being a factor. You have to really be disciplined in this game. And his grit, his toughness. Tough kid, tough minded. Going to be challenging schematically, but going to have to play well, play physical.



On transfer portal and deciding on who they want to keep and who they think it's okay to go ... You take each case on individually. They're all different. Lots to consider, depth at their position, what it looks like moving forward. It's ultimately the players' decision. What they have to do is be honest, show what it will look like moving forward. When they can do that, they always end on really good terms with guys.



On Ewers from a health standpoint and physically, and how he'd characterize Quinn's year ... He was encouraged because when they went out to practice last week he didn't have that ankle brace on. That was encouraging. Quinn kind of embodies a lot of what this team has embodied and that's resiliency. He knows guys will respond from the Georgia loss and be ready on Saturday because they always respond. They've given him things along the way to build confidence. Quinn has done the same thing. All the things he's been through in three years, the way he's responded throughout his career to injuries, to playing great, to having to fight through a game, to having to make a critical throw, he knows Quinn will be ready to go. The entire team has to improve and be better if they're going to win a national championship. Quinn is no different. He has to do it, coaches have to do it, everyone does. Have to do it one game at a time starting with Clemson.



On Clemson forcing 25 turnovers ... They have an ability to get to the QB, average about 3 sacks per game. They can generate pass rush and force fumbles. You can tell they practice attacking the ball. You have to practice forcing turnovers, have to work at it. You can see the intent they go after the ball with. Sometimes it's play calls, have to make good decisions at QB, have to protect the QB, have to have two hands on the ball in traffic.



On the NCAA recruiting calendar and changes he's like to see ... He doesn't have all the answers, but one challenge is you have the NCAA and presidents of universities who are all working on a calendar, solving lawsuits. On the other side you have the CFP that's expanding. The CFP now overlaps a fall semester to the spring semester. Guys want to be in schools in spring, but the problem is you still have bowl games going on in the spring. Whether they can reset the calendar to fit what the playoffs look like, or do a more NFL model where free agency doesn't start until spring. Or maybe no more spring ball, maybe min-camps or something. Going to have to take a real look at things, real look at college football and what's in the best interest for the game, in season and out of season. Have to look at NFL and why their free agency is when it is, how it relates to the draft and how you then have times to prepare your team in the offseason. Thinks spring ball may eventually be a casualty of it. Needs to be an overhaul, doesn't know how or when that happens. A little bit of a broken model, but trying to navigate it to the best of their ability.



On what NFL team he'd gift his players to ... He has a ton of respect for a lot of coaches and GMs in the NFL. Sometimes he thinks things aren't a great fit for certain players. Sees coaching changes being made. That's the beauty of the NFL. They get chosen and they have to go. Thinks they try to prepare their guys to go wherever is needed. He has so many friends in the NFL that do a good job, very rarely does he think a guy gets drafted where it's not a good fit.



On no Anthony Hill on first team SEC and no Michael Taffe at all ... Those blew his mind, same with Alfred Collins. Jalen Walker won the Butkus Award but was second team all SEC. Doesn't make sense.



On nerves with a game so big ... He'll lean into what they've done the last two years. Last year they had to win every game to get into the Big 12 Championship game. This season was no different. In the SEC, when they lost to Georgia, they had to win out all the way to Kyle Field, at night. Thought the guys handled it well. Going to lean into their experience.



On if Quinn has told him that he's turning pro ... He doesn't ask any player on the team if they're turning pro. He tells them all to focus on what they're doing right now. The best thing they can do for their future is to play really well in the CFP. Hasn't had that discussion with Quinn, Kelvin or anyone.



On the offensive funk they've been in ... The biggest thing that stands out is that turnovers have been a problem. That doesn't mean they can't fix it. They've been hammering home holding onto the ball the past few weeks. Going to need to take care of the ball better if they're going to make a run in the playoffs. And they're going to need to have a balanced offensive attack so opponents have to defend all of their offense. Have to maintain their balance and spread the ball to their playmakers.



On Dabo Swinney and his program ... Speaks volumes to who he is as a coach. Took Sark getting to this Texas job to learn who he really was. Dabo knows who he is, knows what his program stands for and he stands on that. Players that choose to go to Clemson believe in that. They know who they are, they play to their strengths. Ton of credit to Dabo for getting his team here and fighting through some early adversity.



On with the schedule if it's about sticking to what you do well or can you implement new things ... Naturally as the season goes on, you gravitate to the things you do well. But also there are aspects of your game you need to keep working at that need to come to life, and you're always trying to find new things and new wrinkles to add in.



On Quinn throwing the ball a lot of times in big games ... He's comfortable with that. In a perfect world, he'd prefer that not to be the game plan. Washington game last year they fell behind so they had to throw. Georgia game at home, fell behind so had to adjust. SEC Championship game, part of the plan early on was to throw it and then they couldn't run it well. Sometimes you try to find a ball control passing game to offset a lack of ability to run it. Throwing it 50s is too many, mid 30s or 40 is more ideal.



On Mukuba saying the culture is similar at Clemson and Texas ... Knows they have a great culture at Clemson. Author John Gordon does a lot of work with Dabo, Sark uses some of his thoughts on culture and team building.



That's it for today.