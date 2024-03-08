ADVERTISEMENT

Notes on the Updated Texas football roster...

I'll post more when I get a chance to really go through it.


1. Johntay Cook is now wearing jersey #1

2. Colin Simmons is listed at 6-3, 234 pounds and wearing #11.

3. Ryan Wingo is 6-2, 208, while Kobe Black is 6-2, 204.

4. Trey Owens is 6-5, 236.

5. Jelani McDonald is 6-2, 211.

UT Roster 1.png
UT Roster 2.png
UT Roster 3.png
UT Roster 4.png
 
