Notes on the Updated Texas football roster...

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 297,525
-
- 484,191
-
- 113
I'll post more when I get a chance to really go through it.
1. Johntay Cook is now wearing jersey #1
2. Colin Simmons is listed at 6-3, 234 pounds and wearing #11.
3. Ryan Wingo is 6-2, 208, while Kobe Black is 6-2, 204.
4. Trey Owens is 6-5, 236.
5. Jelani McDonald is 6-2, 211.
******
1. Johntay Cook is now wearing jersey #1
2. Colin Simmons is listed at 6-3, 234 pounds and wearing #11.
3. Ryan Wingo is 6-2, 208, while Kobe Black is 6-2, 204.
4. Trey Owens is 6-5, 236.
5. Jelani McDonald is 6-2, 211.
******
Last edited by a moderator: