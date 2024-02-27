ADVERTISEMENT

OB Live: Latest on Ryan Wingo in off-season workouts

Here's the main points...

* Off to a very good start in off-season workouts
* Impressing as you'd expect a prospect of his level to do from an athleticism standpoint.
* Source told me that he's heard the talk of him being 4th, 5th or 6th in the WR pecking order in 2024 and has no plans to be a bit part in the offense. Plans on proving in the spring that he'll be among the top WRs on the team... right now.

We then spend some time talking about how and where he might be used in the offense this season.

 
