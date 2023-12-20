ADVERTISEMENT

OB National Signing Day official thread (24 LOI are in, including Wingo, Tyanthony Smith and 2 transfers!)

Okay folks, it's the first day of the early signing period. We'll post signing confirmations on this thread as they come in and use it as a home base for other news and notes. Feel free to add in anything you all see on social media.

I'm expecting the first LOI to come in any minute from punter Michael Kern, who is supposed to sign at around 7 a.m. EST (6 a.m. CST).

LOIs that are confirmed ...

RB Jerrick Gibson is in.
P Michael Kern is in.
QB Trey Owens is in.
WR Parker Livingstone is in.
S Xavier Filsaime is in.
DL Melvin Hills is in.
OL Nate Kibble is in.
DL Colin Simmons is in.
DL Zina Umuozlu is in.
TE Jordan Washington is in.
CB Kobe Black is in.
CB Wardell Mack is in.
WR Freddie Dubose is in.
S Jordon Johnson-Rubell is in.
DT D'antre Robinson is in.
OL Daniel Cruz is in.
DT Alex January is in.
RB Christian Clark is in.
CB Santana Wilson is in.
OL Brandon Baker is in.
WR Ryan Wingo is in.
LB Tyanthony Smith is in.

Aeryn Hamtpon flips to Alabama.

Transfer WR Matthew Golden is in.
Transfer S Andrew Mukuba is in.
 
