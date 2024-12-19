Portal Kombat: 10 things I'm thinking...

A few things to pass along....1. Everyone kind of needs to relax a little with regards to the Portal.From the conversations I've had with people this week, I don't get the sense that there's a single player that the Longhorns have missed out on that is causing anyone in Austin to lose sleep. That's not to say that there weren't a few guys that they would like to have added, I'm just telling you that there's a sense of calm about the Portal.2. After hosting Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton yesterday, there seemed to be a vibe from both sides that the best fit for him probably wasn't in Austin. I talked to someone on Wednesday that was familiar with the proceedings and was told that the money to make a push for Singleton was there, but sometimes two great people can go on a date together and just realize that they probably aren't meant to get married. I get the sense that everyone in Austin wishes Singleton nothing but success. No hard feelings. Sometimes it just isn't meant to be.3. Texas will have an interest in USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and I expect conversations between the two parties to take place, but that will be a complicated situation to navigate for a number of reasons, including cost and the fact that his brother will be part of any school he lands at.4. There is an anticipation that some potentially important Portal targets are in teams that are in the playoffs. Just something to keep in mind.5. Texas fully expects to continue to beef up the defensive tackle position. Again, there's no sense of panic about the situation.6. Texas really likes Purdue transfer tight end Max Klare and they would have loved to have landed him, but the moment he left campus uncommitted, there was a sense that it wasn't going to happen. It looks like he's going to stay close to home and choose Louisville.7. Texas spent more money in NIL on its football team in 2024 than any team in the country and with that truth comes the reality that is you overreach on talent in the Portal that isn't better than 20-25 guys already on the team, you're going to have some real issues with retention. Texas is hyper-focused on retaining the top players in the program, but paying a million dollars for a player that is just "pretty good" is going to leave you in a spot where everyone on your roster that is better than "pretty good" is going to want a lot more. All of this is quite the balancing act.8. The balancing act will likely be impacted by the marketplace flooded with tens of millions of new money, whether Texas executes a perfect plan or not. The players on playoff teams have eyes, ears and agents. If mid-level talent is going 7 figures, the cost of business is going to go up across the board. Not including Quinn Ewers, who has been on a different level in terms of NIL dollars (very little created by Texas), I'm not sure if a single player on the roster made a million this year. A handful of guys were in the neighborhood, but there's a very real awareness that retention will require some hard work behind the scenes.9. It's very possible that the spring Portal will be much stronger than last year's window. It just means that anything that comes in the spring won't be from the SEC because of the league rules. Programs across the country are still going to be flush wish tens of millions to spend once this initial window closes. The spring could be wild.10. Former Longhorn linebacker Derion Gullette signed with Mississippi State today. Here's hoping it works out for him.