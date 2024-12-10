Portal Kombat: A Review of Day One

Ketchum
May 29, 2001
295,975
521,191
113
The Portal is Open!
Over the course of the next month, I'll provide daily (or-semi daily) updates on the events in the Portal, especially as they relate to Texas.
Longhorns Lose 3
The biggest news in Austin as it relates to the Portal on Monday was the departure of three players from the Texas defense... redshirt freshman linebacker Derron Gullette, redshirt freshman edge Tausili Akana and third-year sophomore defensive tackle Aaron Bryant.
To suggest that none of the three players had a major role on this year's defense is a wild understatement, as Bryant led the trio with 19 snaps this season, while Gullette played in 11 snaps and Akana only saw 4 snaps.
It's hard to say which of the three is the biggest loss because none seemed on the verge of a significant role in the 2025 season or beyond at this point, which probably means the decision to seek playing time elsewhere was a smart decision.
It is worth making a note that the loss of Gullette means that the Longhorns will return only three scholarship linebackers from this season and have only two incoming freshmen at the position, which might mean that the Longhorns could dip into the Portal for a little experience and depth.
Biggest name to Enter on Monday...
It wasn't a day full of huge names entering the Portal, which means that Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton entering might have caused the biggest ripple. Singleton started all 12 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2024, recording 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in 2024..
Visits to Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn have already been set for later this week per The Athletic's Max Olson.
Something To Keep An Eye On...
While I'm not sure that it makes a lot of sense for the Longhorns to kick the tires on Georgia third-year sophomore Julian Humphrey because of a line of players scheduled to play in 2025 that includes Malik Muhammad, Kobe Black and Kade Phillips (at a minimum), there's no question that he's a very talented player after starting 10 games for the Dawgs this season at cornerback.
Oh, and Jonah Williams couldn't help but catch our attention with this tweet:
It's something we'll be keeping an eye on.
An Offensive Lineman to Watch
Rice offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa is a name to keep an eye on should the Longhorns look to dip into the Portal. The 6-6, 345-pound junior only allowed 2 quarterback hurries all season in the data compiled by PFF and finished with a 75.5 season grade. Per The Athletic, "his pressure rate of 2.4 percent ranked in the top 92 percentile of all FBS offensive tackles in 2024".
“He’s massive, especially in his legs and butt,” said The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler. “He bends well for his size.
The big fella is a former 2-star prospect from Katy Cinco Ranch.
A Second Offensive Lineman to Watch
Northwestern offensive guard Josh Thompson was rated as the No.2 guard in the Big 10 this year per PFF and already has a number of visits scheduled, including ones to Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and Auburn.
A native if Fenton, Michigan, there is already speculation that the Wolverines will be a tough program to beat for the 6-5, 301-pound Thompson, but Ohio State is another to keep a close eye on.
Updated Texas Scholarship Board
Here's how the scholarship board looks following today's attrition.
