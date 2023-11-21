Recruiting Q&A - Flips, flips flips ... who are realistic possibilities?

Suchomel
Over under on am flips (to anywhere) +2.5?
I’m not going to pretend to have a great handle on all of A&M’s commitments because a lot of those dudes aren’t even on my radar, but I’d probably take the under … barely. Most of the guys that were most likely to peel off have already decommitted. If A&M makes a hire fairly quickly, I would expect that most of the Aggies’ class will stay intact.
How many more HS commitments do you think we get in this cycle?
It’s a fairly small pool of viable recruits left on the board, but the staff would obviously love to add a few more defensive pieces, and another offensive lineman if that situation was to work out. Texas currently sits at 20 commitments and I’ll go with the staff adding three more. All that being said, we’re about a month out from signing day so this is when we could start to see some real surprises.
Weigh recruiting and portal as a percentage, importance wise.
i.e. recruiting is now xx% and portal is xx%
I still favor recruiting high school players as the way championship programs are built. Yes, you can add a couple key components through the portal each year, but you’re usually only doing that if you have holes in your roster that were established because you didn’t recruit the program well enough out of the high school ranks. The Georgias, Alabamas and Ohio States of college football aren’t where they are because they’ve relied heavily on the portal. It’s still about signing elite high school prospects, so I’d put it at 80/20 in favor of that direction and I could easily make a case for going even higher.
Whatcha know good about Selman Bridges? He’s gotta be looking around, right?
I just don’t see that one working out for Texas, especially if the Longhorns get Kobe Black’s commitment next week. If something crazy was to happen with that one, maybe Texas would kick the tires but that might be a spot better served for working the portal in a couple of weeks.
What's the feel on Evan Stewart?
Evan’s always a bit of a wildcard. Even as a recruit, that dude was all over the place.
In kicking the tires with some A&M people, it’s certainly a possibility that Stewart will enter the portal, but it’s still not locked in. He supposedly isn’t too happy with the coaching change in College Station but I would expect he’ll want to meet with the new staff before making a decision. Stewart obviously has some connections to Texas as a former UT commit and he’s friends/familiar with guys like Johntay Cook and Quinn Ewers, so it would be a situation worth monitoring but I’d be mildly surprised if he wound up in Austin.
Kobe Black and his brother a package deal? Holding a transfer spot for a starting defensive back?
Package deal? I wouldn’t go that far. Texas has always been in a good spot with Kobe Black going back to last spring, so I’m not sure the brother angle was really needed. That being said, with the portal set to open in a couple weeks, there are rumblings of Black’s brother possibly landing in Austin with Kobe, but I have not been told by anyone that that is the plan.
We flip Filsaime?
As of right now, I still lean toward Xavier Filsaime sticking with Florida. He is scheduled to visit Gainesville this weekend for the Florida-Florida State game (of note, so is Texas A&M commitment Dealyn Evans). Filsaime has told someone I know that he’s still comfortable with his Florida commitment and he expects big strides in year three under Billy Napier. But he is also keeping the lines of communication open with Texas, and one person I talked to recently thinks he’ll eventually flip.
There are still some moving parts in this one, including this weekend’s visit and Napier’s future. The first step for Texas would be getting Filsaime on campus for a visit. At this point, it’s looking like that would need to be a midweek visit, or possibly in mid-December, so this one could go down to the wire.
Do they take a 4th OL?
The coaches would like to, but I’m not sure who that would be at this point. It’s looking more likely that they keep an eye on the portal, continue to develop the young talent on campus and load up in the 2025 group.
O/U 2.5 will be horns
Terrance Hibbler
Tyanthony Smith
Xavier Filsaime
Kobe Black
I’ll take the under on that one.
Crazy season of recruiting coming up, as well as playoffs in full swing. Justin Williams and Oak Ridge just got bounced, McKinney as well for Filsaime. Would we bring them in this weekend? Anyone else we looking to have visit for Friday?
I’m not expecting any official visitors this weekend as things stand right now. Some UT commitments (like Ryan Wingo and Jerrick Gibson) are expected to be in town, but the Thanksgiving week game usually isn’t a huge recruiting tool.
Any news on Justin Williams visiting?
Good question. I actually reached out to him earlier today to see if a Texas visit was still a possibility, but I have not heard back just yet. Needless to say, I’ll update if/when I do. Williams did tell us a couple of weeks ago that he was trying to set up a Texas official visit, and with his season coming to an end, it could open up some possible dates. All that being said, he’s going to be a very tough one to flip from Georgia.
