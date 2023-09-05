Recruiting Q&A - How might Texas finish up the 2024 class?

Suchomel
NIL ✅
Brand ✅
Education ✅
Winning Trends ⬆️ ✅
Recruit Trend ⬆️ ✅
WTH hell am I missing, how is OU & Aggy hanging with us or even out recruiting us after the seasons they just had?
First off, both staffs have good recruiting assistants and good recruiting head coaches. That counts for quite a bit. A&M has always recruited well under Jimbo Fisher for a variety of reasons, even before NIL was a thing. The Aggies really struggled on the field last year, but in the four years prior they did average 8.5 wins, while playing in the SEC. Recruiting is somewhat contagious and recruits remember that “best of all time” class A&M had in 2022 and the coaches over there are able to sell recruits on a vision of success in the future despite last year’s struggles.
Oklahoma is interesting to me because I was ready to call the time of death on Brent Venables’ time there in October of last year, only to see them respond with surprising success on the recruiting trail. OU has been a championship-level program for all of these current recruits’ lives, so that’s probably carrying some weight and recruits obviously still have belief in Venables. This will be a big year for him and the Sooners obviously got off to a fast start last weekend.
Where do you think we end up on the defensive side in February?
Honestly, there aren’t a lot of viable names still left on the board so I’m expecting some new faces to emerge (or old faces to re-emerge) to fill out the remaining spots. Zina Umeozulu will announce on Wednesday and I’m expecting that one to be Texas. Nigel Smith comes off the board on Friday and that one won’t be Texas. The Longhorns are in the mix for Daniel Okoye but have work to do there. Solomon Williams is on the radar but unlikely. Kobe Black still looks good for Texas, probably sooner rather than later in the process. Joshua Lair is a bit of a wild card but I still like UT’s chances if they continue to push.
Fill out the class of 23 kids in this class?
What JR end up leaving early?
Give me Zina Umeozulu, Kobe Black, Brandon Baker and Joshua Lair to take the class to 20. I may regret this, but give me one of the two receivers (Ryan Wingo or Micah Hudson) to wind up in the class. Texas can’t afford to miss on both. That puts the class at 21 and then I expect a couple of late risers to be included, or possibly a flip or two.
Clemson loss impact Gipson to rethink?
Any way to get in on Wesco? Why did he commit there so quickly?
Maybe show Sammy Brown and Christian Betancur what a dearth of ILB and TE recruits we have.
Doubtful on Gipson. It’s one game. Recruits don’t usually get too worked up over a single win or a loss. Now if Clemson completely tanks, that could change things but I don’t expect that.
I don’t see any way Texas gets involved on Bryant Wesco. He was just never that interested in Texas to begin with. Same with Sammy Brown or Christian Betancur. Guys aren’t going to start bailing on Dabo Swinney based on that one game … he’s earned a little more leeway than that.
Buy or Sell
We flip at least 4 currently committed players before signing day
Sell. If you had set the line at 2.5, that would have been a tougher call.
Simmons impacting any guys?
Not a ton, to be honest. As Colin mentioned the day he committed, he’s bringing Kobe Black with him and that one still appears to be trending very well for the Longhorns. Zina Umeozulu mentioned yesterday that the UT coaches have been talking to him about teaming up with Simmons and it does appeal to him, but if he commits to UT on Wednesday it will be for a number of other reasons.
Who does Texas land at WR? Wesco, Hudson, Wingo, or another WR?
Where does Smith, Modden, and Lair end up?
Who is does Texas have the best shot to flip?
I’m not sold on Micah Hudson winding up at Texas by any stretch, but I do have a bit of an uptick in my belief in that it’s still a possibility based on some things I’ve heard over the past couple weeks. Wingo will probably still come down to either Texas or Missouri, and I expect Texas to land one of those two.
I expect it’ll be Oklahoma for Nigel Smith, Houston for Hunter Moddon (although I need to kick the tires on that one) and I’m sticking with my Texas prediction for Joshua Lair.
I’ve got my eye on a couple potential flips from in-state prospects but there really hasn’t been much traction there just yet, other than some behind-the-scenes rumor mill talk. I’m still checking around on some of that chatter.
Would like to know your thoughts on how the Alabama game will impact our success in filling out the current class. Texas Win vs hanging close vs the Horns looking outmatched. Including any impact on potential flips.
This is the biggest game of the week and the national media is already making it a huge talking point. I’ve always said that one game isn’t really going to ruin any recruiting momentum (like Clemson last night) but a huge, program-defining win for Texas on the road at Alabama could certainly give UT a shot in the arm. I’m not sure it would have a huge impact on the 2024 class, but it could really impact UT’s footing with some of its top 2025 prospects. That would include out-of-state prospects and it would probably help with current 2025 commitment KJ Lacey.
Give us the 5 strongest uncommitted leans for the 2025 class.
Good question. It’s still very early for these guys, but five that I think Texas is in a good spot with:
Landon Rink
Tyler Thomas
Jordon Davison
Kane Bowen
Cobey Sellers
What is the staff’s focus on recruiting during a season? As in, how much attention are they paying to Florida, Clemson, and Tech scores and the possible trickle down effects from there?
I don’t think they’re really scoreboard-watching in a way where they think it will directly impact recruiting. From what I know about most coaching staff, and Sark seems to drive this point home repeatedly, they’re more worried about what’s going on in their own house. The coaches know if they take care of business on the field, the recruiting stuff will take care of itself regardless of what is happening at other schools.
This class is very underwhelming when you think about what it could have been?
( Hudson , Gibson, Bussey, etc.)
The addition of Colin Simmons certainly helps, but it is a bit underwhelming from an in-state perspective. The good news is that there’s still some elite talent that UT is chasing and if the coaches can close on a high note by landing a few of those guys, everything will be just fine.
How was our favorite 2027 recruit’s summer? Any new news? (Bobbie Feaster)
I also see he already has some impressive offers: Georgia, USC, A&M, Michigan, OREGOn, OU. Has he heard from Texas at all?
Texas has definitely been in touch with elite 2027 wide receiver Boobie Feaster. No offer yet, which is a bit surprising, but I’m sure it’s by design. Maybe they want to get him and his family on campus to really make it a special presentation.
Apparently Nigel Smith is announcing his commitment 5 minutes before Melissa’s game this Friday. Two questions:
1. Where does he commit?
2. Do you think his National ranking is correct? I personally don’t see it being correct
1. I’m expecting Oklahoma to win out with Nigel Smith.
2. It looks like his national rankings range anywhere from No. 82 to No. 162. I’d probably split the different there since I don’t think he’s quite a Rivals100 player. He does have a really good frame and is the type that’s going to work to maximize his talent, but I’m not sure he’s quite explosive enough to be an edge guy and he’s a bit undersized from a true defensive tackle standpoint.
We used to discuss the slimeball agents that would funnel HS players to colleges for a hidden fee. With NIL now, I hear nothing about them. Are they still here? Brokering kids to college? Are they still covered in slime?
You’re referring to the old-school “street agents.” It’s a different world now. Players can (and often-times do) actually have true agents working on their behalf in terms of NIL discussions. Most trainers that I’ve encountered do things the right way, but there are still some that are just in it to make a quick score off of their athletes. The same can be said for a handful of 7v7 personnel.
Why did Hunter Moddon and Texas part ways? Talent, grades, behavior, not good fits?
Remember, Hunter Moddon was a Brennan Marion take and when Marion left, the contact pretty much dried up between Texas and Moddon. Moddon mostly transitioned to defense and Texas did have some brief conversations about him playing on that side of the ball, but it was pretty clear that both sides would be going different directions at some point. Moddon has some elements of his personal life that sometimes had him putting recruiting on the back burner, but I’ve never heard he has any grades or character issues. I always enjoyed talking to him … he’s always very polite and generous with his time. I’m hoping he’s successful wherever he winds up.
2025 WR Trishstin Glass from Copperas Cove was on a visit for Rice game. What’s the interest level?
He has a couple “smaller” offers from places like Cal and UNLV. Texas had quite a few underclassmen guys on campus last weekend that are on the radar, but still very much in the evaluation process. Glass would fit that bill.
